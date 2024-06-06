Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reﬂecting the current views of TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, our operations, our ﬁnancial performance, our industry, the impact of the current macroeconomic environment on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the "Financial Outlook" section of this presentation. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "position us" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from clients; our failure to cost-effectively acquire and retain new clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients' businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; utilization of artiﬁcial intelligence by our clients or our failure to incorporate artiﬁcial intelligence into our operations; our inability to anticipate clients' needs by adapting to market and technology trends; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or security breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or difﬁculty recruiting and retaining employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees or third parties; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate signiﬁcant revenue; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain ﬁnancial measures not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in TaskUs' business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, and manage TaskUs' business and evaluate its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare TaskUs' operating performance with its results in prior periods. TaskUs anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures in its ﬁnancial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our proﬁt and loss measures under GAAP. Because TaskUs' reported non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within TaskUs' industry.