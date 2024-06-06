TaskUs
Bryce Maddock
Chairman & CEO
44th Annual Growth Stock Conference Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Disclaimers
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and further include, without limitation, statements reﬂecting the current views of TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, our operations, our ﬁnancial performance, our industry, the impact of the current macroeconomic environment on our business, and other non-historical statements including the statements in the "Financial Outlook" section of this presentation. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "position us" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.
Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: the dependence of our business on key clients; the risk of loss of business or non-payment from clients; our failure to cost-effectively acquire and retain new clients; the risk that we may provide inadequate service or cause disruptions in our clients' businesses or fail to comply with the quality standards required by our clients under our agreements; utilization of artiﬁcial intelligence by our clients or our failure to incorporate artiﬁcial intelligence into our operations; our inability to anticipate clients' needs by adapting to market and technology trends; unauthorized or improper disclosure of personal or other sensitive information, or security breaches and incidents; negative publicity or liability or difﬁculty recruiting and retaining employees; our failure to detect and deter criminal or fraudulent activities or other misconduct by our employees or third parties; global economic and political conditions, especially in the social media and meal delivery and transport industries from which we generate signiﬁcant revenue; the dependence of our business on our international operations, particularly in the
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation includes certain ﬁnancial measures not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and Conversion of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in TaskUs' business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, and manage TaskUs' business and evaluate its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare TaskUs' operating performance with its results in prior periods. TaskUs anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures in its ﬁnancial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our proﬁt and loss measures under GAAP. Because TaskUs' reported non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within TaskUs' industry.
Philippines and India; our failure to comply with applicable data privacy and security laws and regulations; ﬂuctuations against the US dollar in the local currencies in the countries in which we operate; our inability to maintain and enhance our brand; competitive pricing pressure; unfavorable or uncertain economic and political conditions; our dependence on senior management and key employees; increases in employee expenses and changes to labor laws; failure to attract, hire, train and retain a sufﬁcient number of skilled employees to support operations; our inability to effectively expand our operations into countries or industries in which we have no prior operating experience and in which we may be subject to increased business, economic and regulatory risks; reliance on owned and third-party technology and computer systems; failure to maintain asset utilization levels, price appropriately and control costs; the control of afﬁliates of Blackstone Inc. and our Co-Founders over us; and the dual class structure of our common stock. Additional risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2023 (the "Annual Report"), ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 8, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic ﬁlings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary ﬁlings with the SEC, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's SEC ﬁlings. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Consequently TaskUs' non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in TaskUs' consolidated ﬁnancial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Deﬁnitions of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP are provided in subsequent sections of this presentation narrative.
Because GAAP ﬁnancial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures, other than Free Cash Flow. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable signiﬁcance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
- CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
OUR VISION
OUR SOLUTIONS
Outsourcing
Digital Customer
reimagined for the
Experience
innovation age
Trust & Safety
AI Services
- CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
OUR RESULTS
$227.5mm
$50.6mm
Q1 2024 Revenue
Q1 2024 Adj EBITDA1
20%+
22.2%
Q1 YoY Increase Multi-
Adj. EBITDA Margin1
Service Line Clients
Q1 2024
$3.0mm
$47.6mm
Revenue Above
Free Cash Flow
Top-End Q1 Guidance
Q1 2024
+1,400
Q1 2024 Everest PEAK
Teammates Since
Matrix® Leader Awards
Q4 2023
Our Story
- CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
Expanding Our Global Footprint
as of March 31, 2024
Our Headcount
27 sites and a fully-functional, scaled work at home solution across 12 countries
~49,600
Ireland - WFH
USA - 3 sites
Croatia - 2 sites Serbia - WFH
Greece - 1 site
Japan - WFH
Mexico - 1 site
India - 5 sites
Taiwan - 1 Site
Philippines - 10 Sites
Colombia - 2 sites
Malaysia - 2 Sites
Work@Home
CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
Digital Offerings Powered by Differentiated
Technology Solutions
66%
20%
14%
Digital
Trust + Safety
AI Services
Customer Experience
Note: Percentages based on contribution to year-end December 2023 revenue
CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
Digital Customer Experience
Ever-increasing user expectations and competition necessitate world class customer care. Founded on innovation and a people-ﬁrst culture, TaskUs delivers excellent CX support consistently for the world's leading brands. The digital nature of the support we provide allows us to automate a greater portion of these interactions using proprietary tools like TaskGPT, support multiple interactions concurrently, and use teammates based in higher margin, offshore markets.
17%
VOICE
27%
OMNI-CHANNEL
56%
NON-VOICE
Note: Percentages based on 2023 DCX revenue
- CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
66%
2023 Revenue
$606mm
SOLUTIONS
Omni-Channel
Sales & Customer
Care
Acquisition
Technical
Learning Experience
Support
Services
New Product or
Consulting
Market Launches
Services
Trust + Safety
Content Moderation
User generated content is growing at an exponential rate. Wherever content is created by users, platforms must review and enforce policy guidelines to protect their communities. Today, TaskUs teammates review content posted by users and advertisers across these social networks as well as dating apps, job sites, and marketplaces.
Risk + Response
TaskUs solves for two growing problems faced by tech disruptors: the reputational risks posed by new forms of online fraud and ﬁnancial crime and the cost of complying with increasing regulatory complexity. TaskUs Risk + response provides digital identity veriﬁcation, ﬁncrime compliance, and anti-fraud solutions to help businesses overcome these challenges.
- CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
20%
2023 Revenue
$187mm
SOLUTIONS
Policy
Tools & innovation
development
FinCrime
Fighting fraud
compliance
Resiliency studio
Digital identity
AI Services
In our Al Services service line, our teammates collect, annotate, and evaluate data to create the raw materials that artiﬁcial intelligence solutions, such as large language models and multimodal generative Al, are built on. Nearly every Al application being built today requires these human-in-the-loop services that we offer through our professional annotators and gig workers from our TaskVerse platform. We also provide expert response writing, ranking and scoring, prompt review, and adversarial testing for our GenAl clients. We leverage technology, automation, and advanced instructional design and QA processes to optimize results for our clients.
- CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
14%
SOLUTIONS
Autonomous vehicles
Generative AI
Object identiﬁcation & classiﬁcation
2023 Revenue $132mm
Advanced robotics
Optical character recognition compliance tracking
Speech to text & contextual annotation
AssistAI powered by TaskGPT
AssistAI is TaskUs' agent-facingco-pilot technology built on our TaskGPT platform. It delivers knowledge assist capabilities to teammates so they can provide quick, accurate resolutions based on client data and policies. AssistAI is free of charge to all TaskUs clients. Combining AssistAI, trained on our client's data, with our well-trained teammates and global delivery model will enhance our competitive position in the marketplace.
CONFIDENTIAL - COMPANY OVERVIEW
