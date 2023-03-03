Advanced search
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:31:05 2023-03-03 pm EST
17.95 USD   +0.56%
TaskUs to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
GL
12:00pTaskUs to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
AQ
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on TaskUs to $16 From $17, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
TaskUs to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

03/03/2023 | 12:02pm EST
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023
Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Fireside Chat Time: 5:40 - 6:10 PM ET / 2:40 - 3:10 PM PT

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs
TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, ecommerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Investor Contact
Alan Katz
alan.katz@taskus.com

Media Contact
Lisa Wolford
lisa.wolford@taskus.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 950 M - -
Net income 2022 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 742 M 1 742 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 40 100
Free-Float 27,3%
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Curt Gooden Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.5.62%1 742
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.98%44 233
TELEPERFORMANCE SE10.01%15 348
EDENRED SE5.54%14 180
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.87%12 975
LG CORP.6.53%9 990