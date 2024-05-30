TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois

Presentation Time: 10:40 am CST

The event will be available via live audio webcast at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/task/1945902

An archived replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website at https://ir.taskus.com/ following the event.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,600 people across 27 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

