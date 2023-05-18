Advanced search
    TASK   US87652V1098

TASKUS, INC.

(TASK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
11.49 USD   +2.68%
TaskUs to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 22, 2023
GL
05/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on TaskUs to $12 From $16, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
05/09BTIG Adjusts Price Target on TaskUs to $23 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
TaskUs to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 22, 2023

05/18/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the following investor event:

J.P Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date and Time: Monday, May 22nd, 2023
Location: The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts
Fireside Chat Time: 3:10 - 3:45 PM ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs
TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,700 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Investor Contact
Alan Katz
alan.katz@taskus.com

Media Contact
Lisa Wolford
lisa.wolford@taskus.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 935 M - -
Net income 2023 50,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 55,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 087 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 47 700
Free-Float 27,2%
TaskUs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TASKUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,19 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Maddock Chief Executive Officer
Jaspar Weir President
Balaji Sekar Chief Financial Officer
Chandra Venkataramani Chief Information Officer
Stephan Daoust Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASKUS, INC.-33.79%1 092
CINTAS CORPORATION3.04%47 326
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.18%11 911
LG CORP.14.47%10 585
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-30.00%9 866
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-10.34%9 426
