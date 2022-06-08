Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tassal Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGR   AU000000TGR4

TASSAL GROUP LIMITED

(TGR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/08 02:10:11 am EDT
3.670 AUD   -0.54%
02:32aTASSAL : Presentation - Bell Potter Home Grown Conference
PU
06/06UBS Adjusts Tassal Group's Price Target to AU$4.1 From AU$4.05, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/01Tassal Group Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
Tassal : Presentation - Bell Potter Home Grown Conference

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
onlyuse B e l l P o t t e r H o m e G r o w n C o n f e r e n c e

ersonalM a r k R y a n , M D & C E O 9 J u n e 2 0 2 2

Disc laim er

only

This presentation has been prepared by Tassal Group Limited for

professional investors. The information contained in this presentation

is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to

issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. The

information contained in this presentation is not investment or

financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for

use

making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared

without taking into account the investment objectives, financial

situation or particular need of any particular person.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the

fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information,

ersonal

opinions and conclusions contained in the presentation. To the

maximum extent permitted by law, none of Tassal Group Limited, its

directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any

liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault.

In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

The distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this document outside Australia must seek advice on and observe such restrictions.

TASSAL GROUP | PAGE 2

onlyuse ersonal3

SUMMARY

Tassal is uniquely positioned to leverage the attractive industry dynamics and global supply-demand fundamentals that underpin the salmon and prawn markets.

Investments in our infrastructure have delivered scale in salmon and growing scale in prawns, which together with pricing and mix optimisation, will drive growth in cashflows and shareholder returns.

Tassal is focused on achieving the right balance between minimising our environmental impact and maximising our shareholder value, to ensure growth is optimised and sustainable.

ersonal use only

TASSAL'S JOURNEY

G e n e r a t i n g s t r o n g c a s h f l o w f o l l o w i n g i n v e s t m e n t p h a s e

only

I n v e s t m e n t P h a s e

Significant capex programme - ~$420m invested over

FY18-21

Invested in growing salmon biomass to achieve scale

and drive greater efficiency

use

Commenced prawn farming operations in order to

pursue an attractive growth opportunity and achieve

greater diversification

Investment phase coincided with COVID-19, which

impacted demand and freight costs

ersonal

To d a y

F u t u r e

Salmon growth program completed, with biomass

Salmon price re-rating to drive stronger margins

build-up achieved

Deliver strong cashflow and shareholder returns with

Delivering c40,000 hog tonnes of salmon production

top quartile Free Cashflow growth and conversion

annually

targeted

Prawn operations are now well-established, with

Optimise prawn operations, with further growth self-

significant uplift in harvest volumes

funded and only when market conditions dictate

Salmon pricing has re-rated

Material reduction in capital expenditure

‒ Favourable supply and demand fundamentals

Evolve and expand Tassal as a Blue AgTech leader

globally

  • Attractive industry dynamics domestically

9 J u n e 2 0 2 2 | H O M E G R O W N C O N F E R E N C E | PAGE 5



Disclaimer

Tassal Group Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TASSAL GROUP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 758 M 547 M 547 M
Net income 2022 62,8 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net Debt 2022 386 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 793 M 572 M 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 474
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends TASSAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,69 AUD
Average target price 3,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Ryan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew Creswell Chief Financial Officer
James Ernest Fazzino Chairman
John C. Watson Non-Executive Director
Georgina Aileen Lynch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED5.73%572
P/F BAKKAFROST2.21%3 758
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA66.19%1 616
NTS ASA33.15%1 583
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-23.61%1 286
MÅSØVAL AS18.01%606