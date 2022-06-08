Tassal : Presentation - Bell Potter Home Grown Conference
06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Disc laim er
This presentation has been prepared by Tassal Group Limited for
professional investors. The information contained in this presentation
is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to
issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. The
information contained in this presentation is not investment or
financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for
making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared
without taking into account the investment objectives, financial
situation or particular need of any particular person.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the
fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information,
opinions and conclusions contained in the presentation. To the
maximum extent permitted by law, none of Tassal Group Limited, its
directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any
liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault.
In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.
Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
The distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this document outside Australia must seek advice on and observe such restrictions.
SUMMARY
Tassal is uniquely positioned to leverage the attractive industry dynamics and global supply-demand fundamentals that underpin the salmon and prawn markets.
Investments in our infrastructure have delivered scale in salmon and growing scale in prawns, which together with pricing and mix optimisation, will drive growth in cashflows and shareholder returns.
Tassal is focused on achieving the right balance between minimising our environmental impact and maximising our shareholder value, to ensure growth is optimised and sustainable.
TASSAL'S JOURNEY
G e n e r a t i n g s t r o n g c a s h f l o w f o l l o w i n g i n v e s t m e n t p h a s e
I n v e s t m e n t P h a s e
•
Significant capex programme - ~$420m invested over
FY18-21
• Invested in growing salmon biomass to achieve scale
and drive greater efficiency
•
Commenced prawn farming operations in order to
pursue an attractive growth opportunity and achieve
greater diversification
• Investment phase coincided with COVID-19, which
impacted demand and freight costs
To d a y
F u t u r e
•
Salmon growth program completed, with biomass
•
Salmon price re-rating to drive stronger margins
build-up achieved
•
Deliver strong cashflow and shareholder returns with
•
Delivering c40,000 hog tonnes of salmon production
top quartile Free Cashflow growth and conversion
annually
targeted
•
Prawn operations are now well-established, with
•
Optimise prawn operations, with further growth self-
significant uplift in harvest volumes
funded and only when market conditions dictate
•
Salmon pricing has re-rated
•
Material reduction in capital expenditure
‒ Favourable supply and demand fundamentals
•
Evolve and expand Tassal as a Blue AgTech leader
globally
Attractive industry dynamics domestically
9 J u n e 2 0 2 2 | H O M E G R O W N C O N F E R E N C E | PAGE 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tassal Group Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.