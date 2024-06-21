SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 F O R M 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of June 2024 TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Name of Registrant) P.O.BOX 80, Gedera 70750 Israel (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ____________

Exhibit 1 TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear shareholders of TAT Technologies Ltd.: Notice is hereby given that the annual and special general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of TAT Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") will be held on August 15, 2024 at 17:00 P.M. Israel time, at the offices of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel. The agenda of the Meeting shall be as follows: Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman PwC Israel, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd., as our independent certified public accountants, effective as of the approval by the Meeting until our next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and delegation to the Company's Board of Directors (or, the Audit Committee, if authorized by the Board of Directors) the authority to determine the accountants' remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services; Approval of the re-election of each of Mr. Amos Malka, Gillon Beck and Ms. Ronnie Meninger (Independent Director), a to serve as Directors of the Company each to hold office until our next Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Approval of the re-election of Mr. Mordechai Glick as an external director, as defined in the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), including the approval of his compensation terms, for a three-year period starting on August 30, 2024; and Approval of the cancellation of the par value of the company's Ordinary Shares and amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company to reflect such change. In addition, the shareholders will be invited to discuss at the Meeting the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The approval of Items 1, 2 and 4 requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power represented and voting on the matter in person or by proxy. The approval of Item 3, requires the affirmative vote of at least a majority of the Shares present, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, provided that (i) such a majority includes at least a majority of the total votes of shareholders who are not controlling shareholders of the Company or who do not have personal interest do not have personal interest in the approval of the proposal set forth in Item 3 or (ii) the total number of Shares of the shareholders mentioned in clause (i) above that are voted against such proposal does not exceed two percent (2%) of the total voting rights in the Company.

Under the Companies Law, in general, a person will be deemed to be a controlling shareholder if the person has the power to direct the activities of the company, otherwise than by reason of being a director or other office holder of the company. A shareholder will be deemed to have a personal interest if any member of such shareholder's immediate family or their spouse has a personal interest in the adoption of the relevant proposal. In addition, a shareholder will be deemed to have a personal interest if a company, other than TAT Technologies, that is affiliated to such shareholder has a personal interest in the adoption of the relevant proposal. Such company is a company in which the shareholder or a member of such shareholder's immediate family serves as a director or chief executive officer, has the right to appoint a director or the chief executive officer, or owns 5% or more of the outstanding shares. However, a shareholder will not be deemed to have a personal interest in the adoption of the proposal if the shareholder's interest in such proposal arises solely from ownership of TAT Technologies' shares, or to a matter that is not related to a relationship with a controlling shareholder. In accordance with the Israeli Companies Regulations (Reliefs for Companies with Securities Listed on Foreign Stock Exchanges), 5760-2000 (the "Relief Regulations"), a shareholder submitting a vote for this Item 3 is deemed to confirm to the Company that such shareholder does not have a personal interest in the election of the external director (excluding a personal interest that is not related to a relationship with a controlling shareholder) and is not a controlling shareholder, unless such shareholder had delivered the Company a notice in writing stating otherwise, no later than 10 a.m., Israel time, on August 14, 2024, to the office of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel. This notice should be addressed to the attention of Adv. Elad Amir. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2024, (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at the Meeting. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting in person. Shareholders who will not attend the Meeting in person may vote with respect to Items 1 through 4 by means of a proxy card and are required to complete, sign, date and return the proxy card no laterthan August 15, 2024, 13:00 P.M. Israel time, to permit verification. Voting will be done by completing the second part of the proxy card. The form of proxy card was furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on Form 6-K, and is available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. The form of proxy card is also available on the websites: www.magna.isa.gov.ilor www.maya.tase.co.il. - ii -

Position Statements: Shareholders wishing to express their position on Items 1 through 4 on the agenda for this Meeting may do so by submitting a written statement (hereinafter "Position Statement") to the offices of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel. Any Position Statement received will be furnished to the Commission on Form 6-K, and will be made available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.govand in addition at http://www.magna.isa.gov.ilor http://maya.tase.co.il. Position Statements should be submitted to the Company no later than August 8, 2024. A shareholder is entitled to contact the Company directly and receive the text of the proxy card and any Position Statement. A shareholder, whose shares are registered with a Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (the "TASE") member and are not registered on the Company's shareholders' register, is entitled to receive from the TASE member who holds the shares on the shareholder's behalf, by e-mail, for no charge, a link to the text of the proxy card and to the Position Statements posted on the Israel Securities Authority website, provided, that the notice was provided with respect to a particular securities account, prior to the Record Date. A shareholder whose Shares are registered with a member of the TASE, is required to prove his share ownership to vote at the Meeting. Such shareholder shall provide the Company with an ownership certificate (as of the Record Date) from that TASE member and is entitled to receive the ownership certificate in the branch of the TASE member or by mail to his address (in consideration of mailing fees only), if the shareholder so requested. Such a request will be made in advance for a particular securities account. Alternatively, shareholders whose shares are registered with a member of the TASE may vote electronically via the electronic voting system of the Israel Securities Authority up to six (6) hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. You should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which you hold your shares. Discussion at the Meeting will be commenced if a quorum is present. A quorum is comprised of two or more shareholders who are present in person or by proxy, or who have delivered to the Company a proxy card indicating their manner of voting, and who hold or represent shares conferring in the aggregate at least one-third (33.33%) of the voting power in the Company. If a quorum is not present within half an hour of the time designated for the Meeting, the Meeting will be adjourned to August 22, 2024, at the same time and place. If a quorum is not present within half an hour of the time designated for the adjourned meeting, two shareholders who are present in person or proxy, or who have delivered a proxy card, will constitute a quorum. The wording of the resolutions to be voted at the Meeting and relevant documents thereto may be inspected at the offices of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel during normal business hours and by prior coordination with Mr. Shachar Hananel (tel: +972-3-6235000 or +972-3-6235009). Should changes be made to any Item on the agenda for the Meeting after the publication of this Proxy Statement, we will communicate the changes to our shareholders through the publication of a press release, a copy of which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K and with the Israeli Securities Authority in the aforementioned internet websites. By the Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Ehud Ben-Yair, CFO Dated: June 10, 2024 - iii -

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. P.O. Box 80, Gedera 70750 Israel _____________________________ PROXY STATEMENT _____________________________ ANNUAL AND SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 15, 2024 This Proxy Statement is furnished to the holders of ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.90 per share (the "Shares"), of TAT Technologies Ltd. in connection with the annual and special general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at the offices of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel on August 15, 2024 at 17:00 P.M. Israel time, and thereafter as it may be adjourned from time to time (the "Meeting"). Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this Proxy Statement to "TAT," the "Company," "We" or "Our" refer to TAT Technologies Ltd. The agenda of the Meeting shall be as follows: Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman PwC Israel, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd., as our independent certified public accountants, effective as of the approval by the Meeting until our next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and delegation to the Company's Board of Directors (or, the Audit Committee, if authorized by the Board of Directors) the authority to determine the accountants' remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services; Approval of the re-election of each of Mr. Amos Malka, Gillon Beck and Ms. Ronnie Meninger (Independent Director), a to serve as Directors of the Company each to hold office until our next Annual Meeting of Shareholders ; Approval of the re-election of Mr. Mordechai Glick as an external director, as defined in the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), including the approval of his compensation terms, for a three-year period starting on August 30, 2024; and Approval of the cancellation of the par value of the Company's Ordinary Shares and amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company to reflect such change. In addition, the shareholders will be invited to discuss at the Meeting the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Shareholders Entitled to Participate and Vote Only holders of record of Shares at the close of business on June 26, 2024 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting. As of January 31, 2024, the Company had 10,378,377 issued Shares and 10,103,904 outstanding Shares (excluding 274,473 dormant Shares held in treasury). Each outstanding Share is entitled to one vote on each matter to be voted on at the Meeting. The votes of all shareholders voting on a matter are counted and abstentions are not taken into account (other than for quorum purposes). Beneficial Ownership of Securities FIMI Opportunity V, L.P. and FIMI Israel Opportunity FIVE, Limited Partnership, or the FIMI Funds, are the beneficial holders of 52% of TAT's Ordinary shares (5,254,908 shares). The following table sets forth certain information as of January 31, 2024, regarding the beneficial ownership by all shareholders known to us to own beneficially 5% or more of our Ordinary shares: Name FIMI Funds (3) Yelin Lapidot (4) ________________________ Number of Ordinary Shares Beneficially Owned (1) 5,254,908 704,406 Percentage of Ownership (2) 52% 7% Beneficial ownership is determined in accordance with the rules of the SEC and generally includes voting or investment power with respect to securities. Ordinary shares relating to options and warrants currently exercisable or exercisable within 60 days of the date of this table are deemed outstanding for computing the percentage of the person holding such securities but are not deemed outstanding for computing the percentage of any other person. Except as indicated by footnote, and subject to community property laws where applicable, the persons named in the table above have sole voting and investment power with respect to all shares shown as beneficially owned by them. The percentages shown are based on 10,103,904 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 (net of 274,473 dormant shares). Based on a Schedule 13D filed on August 14, 2013, and on Schedule 13D/A filed on December 12, 2016, FIMI Funds, FIMI FIVE 2012 Ltd., Shira and Ishay Davidi Management Ltd. and Mr. Ishay Davidi share voting and dispositive power with respect to the 5,254,908 ordinary shares held by the FIMI Funds. FIMI FIVE 2012 Ltd. is the managing general partner of the FIMI Funds. Shira and Ishay Davidi Management Ltd. controls FIMI FIVE 2012 Ltd. Mr. Ishay Davidi controls the Shira and Ishay Davidi Management Ltd. and is the Chief Executive Officer of all the entities listed above. The principal business address of each of the above entities and of Mr. Davidi is c/o FIMI FIVE 2012 Ltd., Electra Tower, 98 Yigal Alon St., Tel Aviv 6789141, Israel. Based on a Schedule 13G/A filed on January 31, 2024, Dov Yelin, Yair Lapidot, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. and Yelin Lapidot Provident Funds Management Ltd. share voting and dispositive power with respect to the 704,406 shares held by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. and Yelin Lapidot Provident Funds Management Ltd. The principal business address of each of the above entities and persons is 50 Dizengoff St., Dizengoff Center, Gate 3, Top Tower, 13th floor, Tel Aviv 64332, Israel. 2

Voting and Proxies All shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person may vote with respect to Items 1 through 4 by means of a proxy card and they are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and return it promptly in the pre-addressed envelope provided. If your Shares are held in "street name" (meaning in the name of a bank, broker or other record holder), you must either direct the record holder of your Shares as to how to vote your Shares or obtain a legal proxy from the record holder to vote the Shares at the Meeting on behalf of the record holder as well as a statement from such record holder that it did not vote such Shares. In order for these Shares to be counted, a duly executed proxy must be received by the Company's Transfer Agent or by the Company, c/o Mr. Shachar Hananel, at the offices of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel (on the 1th Floor), no laterthan August 15, 2024 at 13:00 P.M., Israel time. Shares represented by proxy received after such time will not be counted. Any such proxy may be revoked by such holders at any time before it is exercised by: (i) delivering written revocation or a later dated proxy to Mr. Shachar Hananel; or (ii) attending the Meeting and voting in person. Upon the receipt of a properly executed proxy in the form enclosed herewith, the persons named as proxies therein will vote the Shares covered thereby in accordance with the directions of the shareholder executing such proxy. Alternatively, you may vote electronically via the electronic voting system of the Israel Securities Authority, up to six (6) hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. You should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE member through which you hold your Shares. Expenses and Solicitation Shareholders wishing to express their position on Items 1 through 4 on the agenda for this Meeting may do so by submitting a written statement ("Position Statement") to the offices of Naschitz, Brandes, Amir & Co., Advocates, located at 5 Tuval Street, Tel-Aviv, Israel (on the 1th Floor). Any Position Statement received will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on Form 6-K, and will be made available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.govand in addition at http://www.magna.isa.gov.ilor http://maya.tase.co.il. 3