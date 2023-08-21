SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 F O R M 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of August 2023 TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Name of Registrant) Giborei Israel 7, Netanya 4250407, Israel (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes ☐ No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ____________

TAT Technologies Ltd. 6-K Items 1. Press Release dated August 21, 2023 re TAT Technologies Ltd. schedules a date for the release of its financial results for Q2/2023.

ITEM 1 Press Release TAT Technologies Ltd. Schedules August 29, 2023 as a Date for the Release of its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 Netanya, Israel, August 21, 2023. TAT Technologies (Nasdaq TATT) a leading supplier of OEM products and MRO services for the defense and commercial aviation industry, announced today that it will be releasing its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday August 29, 2023. About TAT Technologies LTD TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund. TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA- certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps. For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com Contact: Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair Chief Financial Officer Tel: 972-8-862-8503ehudb@tat-technologies.com