Further to the announcement on December 14, 2023, TAT Technologies Ltd., an Israeli company (the "Company"), today announced that it completed the issuance and sale of 1,158,600 Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.90 per share, of the Company (the "Shares"), in a private placement to Israeli institutional and accredited investors (as defined under Israel's Securities Law, 5728-1968) (the "Investors"), for a purchase price of NIS 31.70 per Share (approximately $8.77 per Share*), resulting in net proceeds to the Company, after deducting offering expenses, of approximately NIS 36.2 million (or approximately $10.0 million*).

As previously announced by the Company on December 14, 2023, the private placement was made in Israel only and not to U.S. persons, as defined in Rule 902 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to a registration exemption afforded by Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act, and the Shares are subject to certain transfer restrictions. The Shares will not be registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements according to the Securities Act.

* Calculated based on the exchange rate of $1.00:NIS 3.616, as published by the Bank of Israel on December 21, 2023.

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the issuance and sale of the shares. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this report are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.