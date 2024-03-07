UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F/A (Amendment No. 1) REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31 2023 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ______________ to _____________

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This Amendment No. 1 on Form 20-F/A (the "Amendment") to the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 6, 2024 (the "Original Filing"), is being filed by TAT Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") solely to correct a typographical errors in Item 5 "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in the Original Filing. As required by Rule 12b-15 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company is also filing or furnishing the certifications required under Section 302 and Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 as exhibits to this Amendment No. 1. This Amendment makes no other changes to the Original Filing other than as described above.

Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects Operating Results The following discussion of our results of operations should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes, which appear elsewhere in this annual report. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current plans, estimates and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this annual report. Overview TAT is reliant on the robustness of the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. Any downturn in these industries could weaken demand for its solutions and services and negatively impact its financial results. The commercial airline industry is cyclical and has historically been subject to fluctuations due to general economic and political conditions, such as fuel and labor costs, price competition, downturns in the global economy and national and international events. TAT's cost of revenues for OEM operations and MRO services consists of component and material costs, direct labor costs, quality assurance costs, shipping expenses, royalties, overhead related to manufacturing and depreciation of manufacturing equipment. TAT's gross margin is affected by the proportion of its revenues generated from each of its operational segments. The principal factors that affect the operating income of TAT's four segments, in addition to their gross profit, is the expenditure on selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses. While TAT closely monitors its operating expenses to prevent unnecessary spending, we believe that these operating expenses may increase in the future in accordance with our plans to grow the business. TAT's research and development expenses are related to new products and technologies or significant improvement of existing products and technologies. TAT's selling and marketing expenses are related to commission payments, compensation and related expenses of TAT's sales teams, participation in trade shows, travel expenses, advertising expenses and related costs for facilities and equipment. TAT's general and administrative expenses are related to compensation and related expenses for executive, finance and administrative personnel, professional fees such as legal, audit, SOX, internal audit, insurance premiums and general corporate expenses and related costs for facilities and equipment.

Sources of Revenues TAT, directly and through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, including: OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation components, such as heat exchangers, pre-coolers and oil/fuel hydraulic coolers (through TAT Israel); MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions (through our Limco subsidiary); MRO services for aviation components (through our Piedmont subsidiary); and Overhaul and coating of jet engine components (through our Turbochrome subsidiary). TAT's revenues from its four operational segments for the three years ended December 31, 2023 were as follows: Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Revenues % of Revenues % of Revenues % of in Total in Total in Total Thousands Revenues Thousands Revenues Thousands Revenues Revenues OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories 27,555 24.2% 21,844 25.8% 25,997 33.3% MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of 32,995 29% 29.3% 18,846 heat transfer solutions 24,796 24.2% MRO services for aviation components 50,760 44.5% 35,879 42.4% 33,232 42.6% Overhaul and coating of jet engine components 6,854 6% 5,770 6.8% 3,834 4.9% Eliminations (4,370) (3.7)% (3,733 ) (4.3)% (3,916) (5)% Total Revenues $ 113,794 100% $ 84,556 100 % $ 77,973 100%

The following table reflects the geographic breakdown of TAT's revenues for each of the three years ended December 31, 2023: Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Revenues % of Revenues % of Revenues % of in Total in Total in Total Thousands Revenues Thousands Revenues Thousands Revenues United States $ 81,999 72% $ 56,570 66.9% $ 47,947 61.5% Israel 7,698 7% 7,162 8.5% 7,745 9.9% Other 24,097 21% 20,824 24.6% 22,281 28.6 % Total $ 113,794 100% $ 84,556 100.0% $ 77,973 100.0% Costs and Expenses Cost of revenues. TAT's cost of revenues for OEM operations and MRO services consists of component and material costs, direct labor costs, quality assurance costs, royalties, shipping expenses, overhead related to manufacturing and depreciation of manufacturing equipment. TAT's gross margin was affected by the proportion of TAT's revenues generated from OEM operations and MRO services in each of the reported years. Research and development expenses, net. Research and development expenses, net are related to new products and technologies or to a significant improvement of products and technologies, net of grants and participations received. Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses consist primarily of commission payments, compensation and related expenses of TAT's sales teams, participation in trade shows, travel expenses, advertising expenses and related costs for facilities and equipment. General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses consist of compensation and related expenses for executive, finance and administrative personnel, professional fees such as legal, audit, SOX, internal audit, other general corporate expenses and related costs for facilities and equipment.

Other income (expense). Other income (expense) results from capital gain on sale of property and equipment and onetime expenses. Financial income (expense), net. Financial income (expense), net consists of exchange rate and interest income or expense. Interest income or expense relates to the interest received from or paid to banks and changes in the rate of the NIS or other currencies against the U.S. dollar. Tax expense (income). Tax expense consists of Israeli and U.S. federal and state taxes on the income of TAT's business and changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates TAT's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These accounting principles require management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions based upon information available at the time that they are made, historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. These estimates, judgments and assumptions can affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities as of the date of the financial statements, as well as the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the periods presented. While all the accounting policies impact the financial statements, certain policies may be viewed to be critical. These policies are those that are both most important to the portrayal of TAT's financial condition and results of operations and require management's most difficult, subjective and complex judgments and estimates. Actual results could differ from those estimates. In many cases, the accounting treatment of a particular transaction is specifically dictated by U.S. GAAP and does not require management's judgment in its application. There are also areas in which management's judgment in selecting among available alternatives would not produce a materially different result. Management has reviewed these critical accounting policies and related disclosures with TAT's audit committee. TAT's management believes the significant accounting policies which affect management's more significant judgments and estimates used in the preparation of TAT's consolidated financial statements and which are the most critical to aid in fully understanding and evaluating the reported financial results include the following: Inventory valuation

Income taxes

Allowance for current expected credit losses (CECL) Inventory valuation Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost of raw material and parts is determined using the moving average basis. Cost of work in progress and finished products is calculated based on actual costs and the capitalized production costs, mainly labor and overhead and is determined based on the average basis. TAT's policy for valuation of inventory and commitments to purchase inventory, including the determination of obsolete or excess inventory, requires it to perform a detailed assessment of inventory at each balance sheet date which includes a review of, among other factors, an estimate of future demand for products within specific time frames, valuation of existing inventory, as well as product lifecycle and product development plans. The business environment in which TAT operates, the wide range of products that TAT offers and the relatively short sales cycles TAT experiences, all contribute to the exercise of judgment relating to maintaining and writing-off of inventory levels. The estimates of future demand that TAT uses in the valuation of inventory are the basis for its revenue forecast, which is also consistent with its short-term manufacturing plan. Inventory reserves are also provided to cover risks arising from slow- moving items. Inventory management remains an area of management focus as TAT balances the need to maintain strategic inventory levels to ensure competitive lead times against the risk of inventory obsolescence due to changing technology and customer requirements. TAT writes down obsolete or slow-moving inventory in an amount equal to the difference between the cost of inventory and the net realizable value based upon assumptions about future demand, market conditions and sale forecasts. If actual market conditions are less favorable than TAT anticipates, additional inventory write-downs may be required.

Income Taxes TAT operates within multiple tax jurisdictions and is subject to audits in these jurisdictions. These audits can involve complex issues, which may require an extended period of time to resolve. In management's opinion, adequate provisions for income taxes have been made for all years. Although management believes that its estimates are reasonable, no assurance can be given that the final tax outcome of these issues will not be different than those reflected in its historical income tax provisions. TAT uses the liability method of accounting for income taxes. Under this method, deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on temporary differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities and net operating loss and credit carry forwards using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that includes the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established when it is more likely than not that some portion of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. To the extent that TAT's decisions and assumptions and historical reporting are determined not to be compliant with applicable tax laws, TAT may be subject to adjustments in its reported income for tax purposes as well as interest and penalties. According to an acceptable interpretation that prescribes a minimum recognition threshold a tax position is required to meet before being recognized in the financial statements. The interpretation also provides guidance on de-recognition of tax positions, classification on the balance sheet, interest and penalties, accounting in interim periods, disclosure and transition. In addition, the interpretation requires significant judgment with respect to determining what constitutes an individual tax position as well as assessing the outcome of each tax position. Changes in judgment as to recognition or measurement of tax positions can materially affect the estimate of the effective tax rate and consequently, affect our operating results. Losses generated prior to January 1, 2018 will still be subject to the 20-year carryforward limitation. Other potential impacts due to the Act include the repeal of the domestic manufacturing deduction, modification of taxation of controlled foreign corporations, a base erosion anti-abuse tax, modification of interest expense limitation rules, modification of limitation on deductibility of excessive executive compensation, and taxation of global intangible low-taxed income. Allowances for Current Expected Credit Losses TAT performs ongoing credit evaluations of its customers' financial condition and requires collateral as deemed necessary. Accounts receivable have been reduced by an allowance for current expected losses. The Company maintains the allowance for estimated losses resulting from the inability of the Company's customers to make required payments. In judging the adequacy of the allowance for doubtful accounts, TAT considers multiple factors including the aging of receivables, historical bad debt experience and the general economic environment. Management applies considerable judgment in assessing the realization of receivables, including assessing the probability of collection and the current credit worthiness of each customer. If the financial condition of TAT's customers were to deteriorate, resulting in an impairment of their ability to make payments, additional allowances may be required. Key Indicators TAT's management evaluates its performance by focusing on key performance indicators, which are revenues, sources of revenues, gross profit and operating income. These key performance indicators are primarily affected by the competitive landscape in which TAT operates and its ability to meet the challenges posed.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, information concerning TAT's results of operations: Year Ended December 31 2023 2022 2021 (in thousands) Revenues OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories $ 27,555 $ 21,844 $ 25,977 MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions 32,995 24,796 18,846 MRO services for aviation components 50,760 35,879 33,232 Overhaul and coating of jet engine components 6,854 5,770 3,834 Eliminations (4,370) (3,733) (3,916) Total revenues 113,794 84,556 77,973 Cost of revenues OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories 20,193 18,778 24,044 MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions 30,176 20,750 16,922 MRO services for aviation components 41,788 28,890 26,444 Overhaul and coating of jet engine components 4,110 3,495 2,978 Eliminations (4,941) (3,285) (3,685 ) Total cost of revenues 91,326 68,628 66,703 Gross profit 22,468 15,928 11,270 Research and development costs, net 715 479 517 Selling and marketing 5,523 5,629 5,147 General and administrative 10,558 9,970 8,354 Other expenses (income) (433) (90) (468) Restructuring expenses, net - 1,715 1,755 Operating income (loss) 6,075 (1,775 ) (4,035 ) Financial income (expense), net (1,330) 127 (540) Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit) 4,745 (1,648 ) (4,575 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 576 98 (662) income (loss) before equity investment 4,169 (1,746) (3,913) Share in results of affiliated company and impairment of share in affiliated companies 503 184 (76 ) Net income (loss) from continued operation $ 4,672 $ (1,562) $ (3,989 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operation - - 427 Net income (loss) $ 4,672 $ (1,562) $ (3,562)