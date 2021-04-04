TAT Technologies : 6K Annual Results 2020

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 F O R M 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of March 2021 TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Name of Registrant) P.O.BOX 80, Gedera 70750 Israel (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes ☐ No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ____________

Press Release dated March 30, 2021 re TAT Technologies Ltd. Reports Annual Report 2020 Results.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Press Release Source: TAT Technologies Limited TAT Technologies Reports 2020 Results GEDERA, Israel, March 30, 2020 - TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT - News) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Key Financial Highlights (*): Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $75.3 million compared to $97.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 22.7% The decrease in revenues was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which has significant effect on the commercial aviation industry.

COVID-19 pandemic outbreak which has significant effect on the commercial aviation industry. Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $8.4 million (11.2% of revenues) compared to $15.3 million (15.7% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 44.8%. The decline in gross profit was mainly due to decrease in revenues and fixed charges on the COGS.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.1 million compared to $7.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP net loss from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.5 million compared to GAAP net income of $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. GAAP net income from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included one-time expenses of approximately $0.8 million.

one-time expenses of approximately $0.8 million. Cash net of debt for December 31, 2020 was $16.2 million compared to $16.0 million for December 31, 2019. During 2020, the Company made significant capital investments related to the two large agreements with Honeywell. Nevertheless, the improvement in cash was mainly due to improved working capital management.

Financial results for fiscal year 2019 reclassified due to discontinued operation.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "2020 was a unique and challenging year for the aerospace industry and for TAT. TAT has reacted quickly in early 2020 to the changing environment and adjusted its cost structure to the new environment. We managed to conclude 2020 with positive EBITDA and slight increase in our net cash balance after making some meaningful investments related to the two new strategic agreements with Honeywell. These investments are reflected in the inventory and property, plant and equipment line items in our balance sheet. During 2020, we signed two strategic agreements with Honeywell that are related to MRO services to APU 331-200 and APU 331-500. We believe that such agreements position TAT (through its Piedmont subsidiary) as a global premier MRO services provider. We also believe that the Company would generate significant business and revenues from these two agreements. In addition, TAT has been working on other operational rationalization activities that are expected to yield significant cost savings starting from late 2021. We expect to enjoy the full impact of our above mentioned activities when the industry starts recovering from the COVID 19 crisis. 3

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization, inventory impairment from exit and dismissal activity and customers relationship write off. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non- GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in page 11. About TAT Technologies LTD TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund. TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. TAT's activities in MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. TAT's activities in MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps. 4

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) December 31, 2020 2019(*) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,128 $ 15,959 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $306 thousands as of December 31, 2020 11,355 20,311 Inventory, net 41,223 43,327 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 2,737 2,605 Assets belong to discontinued operation - 1,401 Total current assets 79,443 83,603 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposit 176 - Investment in affiliates 771 956 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,186 1,404 Deferred income taxes 566 228 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,737 20,605 Operating lease right of use assets 6,767 6,664 Intangible assets, net 1,475 389 Assets belong to discontinued operation - 826 Total non-current assets 36,678 31,072 Total assets $ 116,121 $ 114,675 5

