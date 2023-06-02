Tata Chemicals : Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed
1. BSE Limited
2. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
11.
Paid-up Capital
` 255 crore
12.
Name and contact details (telephone, email address)
Name: Mr. Shivang Mahadevia
of the person who may be contacted in case of any
E-mail: smahadevia@tatachemicals.com
queries on the BRSR report
Contact no: +91-22-6665 8282
13.
Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this
Consolidated Basis
report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the
entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and
all the entities which form a part of its consolidated
financial statements, taken together)
Products / Services 14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover)
S. No.
Description of Main Activity
Description of Business Activity
% of Turnover of the entity
1.
Basic Chemistry Products
Manufacturing, Distribution,
81%
2.
Specialty Products
Sales & Marketing
19%
.
15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover)
S. No.
Product/Service
NIC Code (Group)
% of total Turnover contributed
1.
Soda Ash
201
57%
2.
Crop Protection
202
14%
3.
Salt
107
12%
4.
Bicarb
201
5%
5.
Seeds
016
2%
6.
Others
107 & 201
10%
1
Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
III. Operations
16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations / offices of the entity are situated
Location
Number of Plants
Number of Offices
Total
National
10
20
30
International
5
5
10
17. Markets served by the entity
a. Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
30
International (No. of Countries)
99
What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity?25%
A brief on types of customers
The Company serves manufacturers of Glass (Flat, Container, Solar etc.), Soaps & Detergents, Chemicals (Sodium Silicate, Lithium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Percarbonate, Sodium Dichromate etc.), Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive Tyres, EV Battery Materials, Farmers etc., both directly as well as through distributors.
IV. Employees
18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:
a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):
S. No.
Particulars
Total
Male
Female
(A)
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
3,769
3,478
92%
291
8%
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
559
447
80%
112
20%
3.
Total employees (D) + (E)
4,328
3,925
91%
403
9%
WORKERS
4.
Permanent (F)
853
829
97%
24
3%
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
9,772
9,202
94%
570
6%
6.
Total workers (F) + (G)
10,625
10,031
94%
594
6%
Differently abled Employees
S. No.
Particulars
Total
Male
Female
(A)
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
19
15
79%
4
21%
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
1
1
100%
0
0%
3.
Total differently abled employees (D) + (E)
20
16
80%
4
20%
DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS
4.
Permanent (F)
1
1
100%
0
0%
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
22
22
100%
0
0%
6.
Total differently abled workers (F) + (G)
23
23
100%
0
0%
2
19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women
TOTAL
No. and percentage of Females
(A)
No. (B)
% (B/A)
Board of Directors
9
2
22%
Key Management Personnel*
2
0
0
*excludes Managing Director & CEO (MD & CEO) and Executive Director (ED)
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent Employees
16%
17%
17%
15%
12%
16%
10%
7%
10%
Permanent Workers
10%
17%
15%
17%
14%
17%
15%
22%
15%
Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
21. Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures
Sr.
No.
Name of the holding / subsidiary /
associate companies/ joint ventures (A)
Indicate whether
holding /
Subsidiary /
Associate /
Joint Venture
of shares held by
listed entity
Does the entity indicated at column A, participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the listed entity?
(Yes/No)
1
Rallis India Limited
Subsidiary
50.06
Yes
2
Ncourage Social Enterprise Foundation
Subsidiary
100
Yes
3
Tata Chemicals International Pte. Ltd (TCIPL)
Subsidiary
100
Yes
4
Homefield Pvt. UK Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
5
TC Africa Holdings Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
6
Tata Chemicals South Africa (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
7
Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
8
Magadi Railway Company Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
9
TCE Group Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
10
Natrium Holdings Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
11
Cheshire Salt Holdings Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
12
Cheshire Salt Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
13
British Salt Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
14
Brinefield Storage Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
15
Cheshire Cavity Storage 2 Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
16
New Cheshire Salt Works Limited (NCSWL)
Subsidiary
100
Yes
17
Brunner Mond Group Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
18
Tata Chemicals Europe Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
19
Winnington CHP Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
20
Northwich Resource Management Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
21
Gusiute Holdings (UK) Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
22
Valley Holdings Inc
Subsidiary
100
Yes
23
Tata Chemicals North America Inc.
Subsidiary
100
Yes
24
TC (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings
Subsidiary
100
Yes
25
TCSAP LLC
Subsidiary
100
Yes
26
Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners (TCSAP)
Subsidiary
100
Yes
27
Alcad*
Subsidiary
50
Yes
28
Indo Maroc Phosphore S.A.
Joint Venture
33.33
Yes
29
The Block Salt Company Limited**
Joint Venture
50
Yes
30
Tata Industries Limited
Joint Venture
9.13
No
31
JOil (S) Pte. Ltd.#
Associate
17.07
No
Note: the above details are as on March 31, 2023 *TCSAP is holding 50% in Alcad
**NCSWL is holding 50%
#TCIPL is holding 17.07%
3
Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
VI. CSR Details
22.
i.
Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013:
Yes
ii.
Turnover (Consolidated revenue from operations) (in `)
` 16,789 crore
iii.
Net worth (Consolidated) (in `)
` 20,642 crore
VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances
23. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:
Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received
Grievance Redressal
Mechanism in Place
(Yes/No)
(If Yes, then provide web-link for grievance redress policy)
24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along with its financial implications, as per the following format:
S. No.
Material issue identified
Indicate whether risk or opportunity (R/O)
Rationale for identifying
the risk / opportunity
In case of risk, approach
to adapt or mitigate
Financial implications
of the risk or
opportunity (Indicate positive or negative implications)
1
Health & Safety
Risk
In chemical industry,
Health & Safety
Negative
Health & Safety can
Management Plan,
directly impact people
Process Safety & Risk
and community and
Management, Emergency
disrupt the operations
Mitigation System etc.
2
Business Ethics
Risk
This may impact
the brand and trust
of stakeholders
Tata Code of Conduct,
Negative
Monitoring Mechanism
to ensure Ethical Conduct
3
Employee Development
Opportunity
This may
Learning and
Positive
improve employee
development
competence, skills and
opportunities for various
knowledge which is key
level of employees
for organisational growth
4
Regulatory Issues and Compliance
Risk
Non-compliance may
Adherence to compliance
Negative
impact the brand image
monitoring system
and customer trust
and engagement
5
Energy Efficiency
Opportunity
This may minimise the
Energy saving
Positive
greenhouse gas (GHG)
assessments, key
emissions, improve
initiatives to optimise
resource efficiency,
energy efficiency. Focus
cost saving, cleaner
on renewable source of
environment etc.
energy etc.
6
Water Stewardship
Opportunity
This may help in
Focus on minimising
Positive
sustainable water
consumptions, effluent
balance, improve
generation and reuse of
availability of water,
treated effluent. Water
becoming water neutral
harvesting projects inside
/ positive
/ outside the premises
7
Reducing Carbon Footprint
Opportunity
Mitigates the effects of
Focus on renewable
Positive
global climate change,
sources of energy, energy
improves energy
efficient equipment,
efficiency, improves
Carbon Capture, etc.
climate change impacts
For more details, please refer page no. 44 of the Integrated Report 2022-23.
