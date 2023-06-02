Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500770   INE092A01019

TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

(500770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
968.95 INR   -0.16%
03:17aTata Chemicals : Notice of 84th Annual General Meeting
PU
03:17aTata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2022-23
PU
03:07aTata Chemicals : Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Chemicals : Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

06/02/2023 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

Section A - General Disclosures

  1. Details

1.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity

L24239MH1939PLC002893

2.

Name of the Listed Entity

Tata Chemicals Limited

3.

Year of incorporation

1939

4.

Registered office address

Bombay House, 24 Homi Mody Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

5.

Corporate address

Bombay House, 24 Homi Mody Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

6.

E-mail address

investors@tatachemicals.com

7.

Telephone No.

+91-22-6665 8282

8.

Website

www.tatachemicals.com

9.

Financial year for which reporting is being done

April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

10.

Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed

1. BSE Limited

2. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

11.

Paid-up Capital

` 255 crore

12.

Name and contact details (telephone, email address)

Name: Mr. Shivang Mahadevia

of the person who may be contacted in case of any

E-mail: smahadevia@tatachemicals.com

queries on the BRSR report

Contact no: +91-22-6665 8282

13.

Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this

Consolidated Basis

report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the

entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and

all the entities which form a part of its consolidated

financial statements, taken together)

  1. Products / Services
    14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover)

S. No.

Description of Main Activity

Description of Business Activity

% of Turnover of the entity

1.

Basic Chemistry Products

Manufacturing, Distribution,

81%

2.

Specialty Products

Sales & Marketing

19%

.

15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover)

S. No.

Product/Service

NIC Code (Group)

% of total Turnover contributed

1.

Soda Ash

201

57%

2.

Crop Protection

202

14%

3.

Salt

107

12%

4.

Bicarb

201

5%

5.

Seeds

016

2%

6.

Others

107 & 201

10%

1

Integrated Annual Report 2022-23

III. Operations

16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations / offices of the entity are situated

Location

Number of Plants

Number of Offices

Total

National

10

20

30

International

5

5

10

17. Markets served by the entity

a. Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of States)

30

International (No. of Countries)

99

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? 25%
  2. A brief on types of customers
    The Company serves manufacturers of Glass (Flat, Container, Solar etc.), Soaps & Detergents, Chemicals (Sodium Silicate, Lithium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Percarbonate, Sodium Dichromate etc.), Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive Tyres, EV Battery Materials, Farmers etc., both directly as well as through distributors.

IV. Employees

18. Details as at the end of Financial Year:

a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):

S. No.

Particulars

Total

Male

Female

(A)

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

3,769

3,478

92%

291

8%

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

559

447

80%

112

20%

3.

Total employees (D) + (E)

4,328

3,925

91%

403

9%

WORKERS

4.

Permanent (F)

853

829

97%

24

3%

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

9,772

9,202

94%

570

6%

6.

Total workers (F) + (G)

10,625

10,031

94%

594

6%

  1. Differently abled Employees

S. No.

Particulars

Total

Male

Female

(A)

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

19

15

79%

4

21%

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

1

1

100%

0

0%

3.

Total differently abled employees (D) + (E)

20

16

80%

4

20%

DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS

4.

Permanent (F)

1

1

100%

0

0%

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

22

22

100%

0

0%

6.

Total differently abled workers (F) + (G)

23

23

100%

0

0%

2

19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women

TOTAL

No. and percentage of Females

(A)

No. (B)

% (B/A)

Board of Directors

9

2

22%

Key Management Personnel*

2

0

0

*excludes Managing Director & CEO (MD & CEO) and Executive Director (ED)

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent Employees

16%

17%

17%

15%

12%

16%

10%

7%

10%

Permanent Workers

10%

17%

15%

17%

14%

17%

15%

22%

15%

  1. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
    21. Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures

Sr.

No.

Name of the holding / subsidiary /

associate companies/ joint ventures (A)

Indicate whether

holding /

Subsidiary /

Associate /

Joint Venture

  • of shares held by

listed entity

Does the entity indicated at column A, participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the listed entity?

(Yes/No)

1

Rallis India Limited

Subsidiary

50.06

Yes

2

Ncourage Social Enterprise Foundation

Subsidiary

100

Yes

3

Tata Chemicals International Pte. Ltd (TCIPL)

Subsidiary

100

Yes

4

Homefield Pvt. UK Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

5

TC Africa Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

6

Tata Chemicals South Africa (Pty) Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

7

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

8

Magadi Railway Company Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

9

TCE Group Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

10

Natrium Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

11

Cheshire Salt Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

12

Cheshire Salt Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

13

British Salt Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

14

Brinefield Storage Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

15

Cheshire Cavity Storage 2 Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

16

New Cheshire Salt Works Limited (NCSWL)

Subsidiary

100

Yes

17

Brunner Mond Group Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

18

Tata Chemicals Europe Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

19

Winnington CHP Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

20

Northwich Resource Management Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

21

Gusiute Holdings (UK) Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

22

Valley Holdings Inc

Subsidiary

100

Yes

23

Tata Chemicals North America Inc.

Subsidiary

100

Yes

24

TC (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings

Subsidiary

100

Yes

25

TCSAP LLC

Subsidiary

100

Yes

26

Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners (TCSAP)

Subsidiary

100

Yes

27

Alcad*

Subsidiary

50

Yes

28

Indo Maroc Phosphore S.A.

Joint Venture

33.33

Yes

29

The Block Salt Company Limited**

Joint Venture

50

Yes

30

Tata Industries Limited

Joint Venture

9.13

No

31

JOil (S) Pte. Ltd.#

Associate

17.07

No

Note: the above details are as on March 31, 2023 *TCSAP is holding 50% in Alcad

**NCSWL is holding 50%

#TCIPL is holding 17.07%

3

Integrated Annual Report 2022-23

VI. CSR Details

22.

i.

Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013:

Yes

ii.

Turnover (Consolidated revenue from operations) (in `)

` 16,789 crore

iii.

Net worth (Consolidated) (in `)

` 20,642 crore

VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances

23. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:

Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received

Grievance Redressal

Mechanism in Place

(Yes/No)

(If Yes, then provide web-link for grievance redress policy)

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

Number of

Number of

Remarks

Number of

Number of

Remarks

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaints

filed during

pending

filed during

pending

the year

resolution

the year

resolution

at close of

at close of

the year

the year

Communities

Yes, a mechanism is in place

2

0

Nil

3

2

2 pending

to interact with community

complaints

leaders to understand and

closed

address their concerns, if any

subsequently

Investors

Yes, a mechanism is in place

0

0

Nil

0

0

Nil

(other than

wherein certain Company

shareholders)

representatives and advisors

have been identified to

understand and address their

concerns, if any

Shareholders

Yes, Shareholder can register

0

0

Nil

0

0

Nil

their grievances at https://

scores.gov.in/scores/Welcome.

html and also web links of

BSE (http://tiny.cc/m1l2vz)

and NSE (http://tiny.cc/s1l2vz)

for Arbitration

Employees

16

0

Nil

12

0

Nil

and workers

Customers

https://www.tatachemicals.

6

0

Nil

4

1

1 pending

complaint

com/WhistleblowerPolicy.htm

closed

Ethics Helpline

subsequently

(https://secure.integritymatters.

Value

12

0

Nil

8

1

1 pending

in)

Chain Partners

complaint

closed

subsequently

Other (Social

Yes

15

1

1 pending

0

0

Nil

worker, Ex

complaint

employee

is under

etc.)

review

4

24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues

Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along with its financial implications, as per the following format:

S. No.

Material issue identified

Indicate whether risk or opportunity (R/O)

Rationale for identifying

the risk / opportunity

In case of risk, approach

to adapt or mitigate

Financial implications

of the risk or

opportunity (Indicate positive or negative implications)

1

Health & Safety

Risk

In chemical industry,

Health & Safety

Negative

Health & Safety can

Management Plan,

directly impact people

Process Safety & Risk

and community and

Management, Emergency

disrupt the operations

Mitigation System etc.

2

Business Ethics

Risk

This may impact

the brand and trust

of stakeholders

Tata Code of Conduct,

Negative

Monitoring Mechanism

to ensure Ethical Conduct

3

Employee Development

Opportunity

This may

Learning and

Positive

improve employee

development

competence, skills and

opportunities for various

knowledge which is key

level of employees

for organisational growth

4

Regulatory Issues and Compliance

Risk

Non-compliance may

Adherence to compliance

Negative

impact the brand image

monitoring system

and customer trust

and engagement

5

Energy Efficiency

Opportunity

This may minimise the

Energy saving

Positive

greenhouse gas (GHG)

assessments, key

emissions, improve

initiatives to optimise

resource efficiency,

energy efficiency. Focus

cost saving, cleaner

on renewable source of

environment etc.

energy etc.

6

Water Stewardship

Opportunity

This may help in

Focus on minimising

Positive

sustainable water

consumptions, effluent

balance, improve

generation and reuse of

availability of water,

treated effluent. Water

becoming water neutral

harvesting projects inside

/ positive

/ outside the premises

7

Reducing Carbon Footprint

Opportunity

Mitigates the effects of

Focus on renewable

Positive

global climate change,

sources of energy, energy

improves energy

efficient equipment,

efficiency, improves

Carbon Capture, etc.

climate change impacts

For more details, please refer page no. 44 of the Integrated Report 2022-23.

5

Disclaimer

Tata Chemicals Limited published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED
03:17aTata Chemicals : Notice of 84th Annual General Meeting
PU
03:17aTata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2022-23
PU
03:07aTata Chemicals : Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
PU
05/24Tata Chemicals Limited Announces Intimation on Tax Deduction on Dividend
CI
05/09Tata Chemicals : Q4FY23 Investor call transcripts
PU
05/04Transcript : Tata Chemicals Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Tata Chemicals Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q4 Net Profit
MT
05/03Indian shares set to open lower after Fed rate hike
RE
05/03Tata Chemicals : Consolidated Income from Operations for the year FY2023 stood at Rs16,789..
PU
05/03India's Tata Chemicals posts 62% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 166 B 2 015 M 2 015 M
Net income 2023 21 818 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2023 28 834 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 247 B 2 998 M 2 998 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 642
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 968,95 INR
Average target price 1 108,14 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramakrishnan Mukundan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nandakumar Seshadri Tirumalai Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Rajiv Chandan Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Vibha Paul Rishi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED3.34%2 998
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD32.70%62 560
BASF SE-3.32%43 042
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.73%30 956
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.98%16 370
BRENNTAG SE24.15%12 263
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer