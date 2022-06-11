Log in
    500770   INE092A01019

TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED

(500770)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
944.15 INR   +0.27%
944.15 INR   +0.27%
06/08Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Tata Chemicals' Commercial Paper
06/08Tata Motors bags an order for delivering the biggest EV fleet in India; Signs an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for 10,000 XPRES T EVs
05/23TATA CHEMICALS : inaugurates oxygen plant in Jam Rawal Health Centre of Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat
Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22
06/11/2022

06/11/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Chemistry of Resilience

83rd Year | 2021-22 | Integrated Annual Report

Basis of Reporting

We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions.

This Report is prepared in accordance with the:

Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder

Indian Accounting Standards

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Secretarial Standards

Internationally recognised frameworks and guidelines followed include:

United Nations Global Compact

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards

AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018

framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)

The following principles of AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018 have been applied:

Inclusivity

We commit accountability to stakeholders directly or indirectly impacted by our organisation. We have mapped them and have processes to ensure inclusion of their concerns and expectations. We continue to develop our stakeholder engagement and sustainability capacity at corporate and manufacturing levels.

Materiality

We cover key material aspects, identified through stakeholder engagement and addressed by various programmes or action points with measurable targets.

Responsiveness

This Report, amongst one of our interaction and communication elements, reflects our ability to manage our operations while accounting and responding to stakeholders' concerns.

Impact

We are accountable to the larger ecosystem and we continuously monitor and evaluate our impact across our value chain. The Report covers the information that is material to our stakeholders and the Company and presents an overview of the Company's operations along with associated activities that help in short, medium and long-term value creation. These issues have significant business impact and are key to the Company's value-creation process.

Accountability

The Management of the Company under the supervision of the Managing Director & CEO has reviewed the Report content.

Reporting period, scope and assurance

This Report covers financial and non- financial information and activities of Tata Chemicals Limited ('the Company' or 'TCL') and its subsidiaries for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. While the financial information has been audited by B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the non-financial information as referred to in the assurance report has been assured by Ernst & Young Associates LLP.

The assurance is in accordance with the limited assurance criteria of the International Standards on Assurance

Engagements (ISAE) 3000 Revised and Type 1 "Moderate level" of Assurance under AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS V3) in respect of the Principles of inclusivity, materiality, responsiveness and impact as defined in the AA1000 Accountability Principles Standard (2018) (the "AA1000 Accountability Principles"). The assurance criteria, methodology and conclusion are presented in the assurance report. The assurance report is available on the Company's website at: https://www.tatachemicals.com/ IRAssurance2022.htm.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this Report regarding our business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. These include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including those regarding the financial position, business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', 'plans', 'outlook' and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and that may be incapable of being realised and as such, are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but constitute our current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to various events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. We neither assume any obligation nor intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) prioritised

Contents

Integrated Report

  1. Tata Chemicals' approach to resilience
  1. About Tata Chemicals
  1. Awards and Recognitions
  2. MD & CEO's Message
  3. Our Business Model
  1. Using the Six Capitals in Business Model to Create Value
  1. Strategy: Pursuing Growth and Competitiveness Focussed on Green Chemistry
  1. Demonstrating Resilience Sustainably
  1. Managing Material Matters and Aligning Priorities
  1. Building Trusted Relations with Stakeholders
  1. Risk Management
  1. Innovating to Deliver Green and Sustainable Solutions
  1. Progressing to a Digital Future
  2. Resilience with Focus on Sustainability
  1. Amplifying Health and Safety Management
  1. Building Excellence for Tomorrow
  1. Committed to Sustainable and Responsible Leadership
  1. Promoting Inclusive Development
  1. Strong Governance Practices
  1. Basic Chemistry Products
  1. Specialty Products
  1. Results at a Glance
  2. Corporate Information
  3. Key details at a Glance

Statutory Reports

73 Board's Report

  1. Management Discussion & Analysis
  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

Financial Statements

  1. Standalone Financial Statements
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Form AOC-1

342 Notice

  1. Financial Statistics
  1. Abbreviations

Expertise in chemistry, adoption of Green Chemistry for sustainable future growth, world-class facilities, talented team and commitment to all stakeholders are at the core of our business, enabling us to create differentiation and deliver distinctive value to all.

At Tata Chemicals, the above aspects have enabled us to create a business model that is resilient and upholds our competitive edge across markets and products. It enables us to be adaptable, agile to navigate challenges, grow and consolidate our leadership position. This was what we did in a challenging FY 2021-22.

We successfully navigated through external uncertainties and challenges like rise in input costs, extreme weather conditions, supply chain disruptions and increased environmental regulations through agility and adaptiveness. At the same time, we remained nimble to quickly capture rising demand opportunities and deliver on commitments.

With demand continually improving, expansion projects on track and new business initiatives progressing well, we are set to leverage our chemistry of resilience and create value. There is a sharper focus on sustainability through Green Chemistry at its core.

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22

Tata Chemicals' approach to resilience

With the macroenvironment becoming more volatile, complex and uncertain, organisational resilience is becoming increasingly significant part of the business model. Tata Chemicals has established

a structured approach to become more resilient. This approach is supported by robust business processes. This has enabled Tata Chemicals to deliver with excellence to all its stakeholders.

02

01 INTEGRATED

REPORT

Tata Chemicals' approach to resilience

Resilience

Drivers

73

STATUTORY

178

FINANCIAL

REPORTS

STATEMENTS

Tata Chemicals

Organisational Resilience

Strategic

Operational

Financial

Reputational

Sustainable

Agile

Responsible

Align the business along

Embrace change with the

Drive shared value

the principles of green

mindset of 'What if and

creation with all

chemistry

What next'

stakeholders

Sustainable processes

Be proactive and seize

Serve communities and

and practices that meet

opportunities

stakeholders for good

current needs while

corporate citizenship

enabling future capability

Competencies Culture & Values

Innovation

Digitisation

Operational Excellence

Customer Centricity

Functional Excellence

Safety

Passion

Integrity

Care

Excellence

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tata Chemicals Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
