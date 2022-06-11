Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22

Basis of Reporting We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions. We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions. This Report is prepared in accordance with the: Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder Indian Accounting Standards SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Secretarial Standards Internationally recognised frameworks and guidelines followed include: United Nations Global Compact Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018 framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) The following principles of AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018 have been applied: Inclusivity We commit accountability to stakeholders directly or indirectly impacted by our organisation. We have mapped them and have processes to ensure inclusion of their concerns and expectations. We continue to develop our stakeholder engagement and sustainability capacity at corporate and manufacturing levels.

Materiality We cover key material aspects, identified through stakeholder engagement and addressed by various programmes or action points with measurable targets. Responsiveness This Report, amongst one of our interaction and communication elements, reflects our ability to manage our operations while accounting and responding to stakeholders' concerns. Impact We are accountable to the larger ecosystem and we continuously monitor and evaluate our impact across our value chain. The Report covers the information that is material to our stakeholders and the Company and presents an overview of the Company's operations along with associated activities that help in short, medium and long-term value creation. These issues have significant business impact and are key to the Company's value-creation process. Accountability The Management of the Company under the supervision of the Managing Director & CEO has reviewed the Report content. Reporting period, scope and assurance This Report covers financial and non- financial information and activities of Tata Chemicals Limited ('the Company' or 'TCL') and its subsidiaries for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. While the financial information has been audited by B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the non-financial information as referred to in the assurance report has been assured by Ernst & Young Associates LLP. The assurance is in accordance with the limited assurance criteria of the International Standards on Assurance