Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22

We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions.
This Report is prepared in accordance with the:
Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder
Indian Accounting Standards
SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Secretarial Standards
Internationally recognised frameworks and guidelines followed include:
United Nations Global Compact
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards
AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018
framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)
The following principles of AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018 have been applied:
Inclusivity
We commit accountability to stakeholders directly or indirectly impacted by our organisation. We have mapped them and have processes to ensure inclusion of their concerns and expectations. We continue to develop our stakeholder engagement and sustainability capacity at corporate and manufacturing levels.
Materiality
We cover key material aspects, identified through stakeholder engagement and addressed by various programmes or action points with measurable targets.
Responsiveness
This Report, amongst one of our interaction and communication elements, reflects our ability to manage our operations while accounting and responding to stakeholders' concerns.
Impact
We are accountable to the larger ecosystem and we continuously monitor and evaluate our impact across our value chain. The Report covers the information that is material to our stakeholders and the Company and presents an overview of the Company's operations along with associated activities that help in short, medium and long-term value creation. These issues have significant business impact and are key to the Company's value-creation process.
Accountability
The Management of the Company under the supervision of the Managing Director & CEO has reviewed the Report content.
Reporting period, scope and assurance
This Report covers financial and non- financial information and activities of Tata Chemicals Limited ('the Company' or 'TCL') and its subsidiaries for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. While the financial information has been audited by B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the non-financial information as referred to in the assurance report has been assured by Ernst & Young Associates LLP.
The assurance is in accordance with the limited assurance criteria of the International Standards on Assurance
Engagements (ISAE) 3000 Revised and Type 1 "Moderate level" of Assurance under AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS V3) in respect of the Principles of inclusivity, materiality, responsiveness and impact as defined in the AA1000 Accountability Principles Standard (2018) (the "AA1000 Accountability Principles"). The assurance criteria, methodology and conclusion are presented in the assurance report. The assurance report is available on the Company's website at: https://www.tatachemicals.com/ IRAssurance2022.htm.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this Report regarding our business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. These include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including those regarding the financial position, business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', 'plans', 'outlook' and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and that may be incapable of being realised and as such, are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but constitute our current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to various events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. We neither assume any obligation nor intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) prioritised
Contents
Integrated Report
Tata Chemicals' approach to resilience
About Tata Chemicals
Awards and Recognitions
MD & CEO's Message
Our Business Model
Using the Six Capitals in Business Model to Create Value
Strategy: Pursuing Growth and Competitiveness Focussed on Green Chemistry
Demonstrating Resilience Sustainably
Managing Material Matters and Aligning Priorities
Building Trusted Relations with Stakeholders
Risk Management
Innovating to Deliver Green and Sustainable Solutions
Progressing to a Digital Future
Resilience with Focus on Sustainability
Amplifying Health and Safety Management
Building Excellence for Tomorrow
Committed to Sustainable and Responsible Leadership
Promoting Inclusive Development
Strong Governance Practices
Basic Chemistry Products
Specialty Products
Results at a Glance
Corporate Information
Key details at a Glance
Statutory Reports
73 Board's Report
Management Discussion & Analysis
Corporate Governance Report
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
Financial Statements
Standalone Financial Statements
Consolidated Financial Statements
Form AOC-1
342 Notice
Financial Statistics
Abbreviations
Expertise in chemistry, adoption of Green Chemistry for sustainable future growth, world-class facilities, talented team and commitment to all stakeholders are at the core of our business, enabling us to create differentiation and deliver distinctive value to all.
At Tata Chemicals, the above aspects have enabled us to create a business model that is resilient and upholds our competitive edge across markets and products. It enables us to be adaptable, agile to navigate challenges, grow and consolidate our leadership position. This was what we did in a challenging FY 2021-22.
We successfully navigated through external uncertainties and challenges like rise in input costs, extreme weather conditions, supply chain disruptions and increased environmental regulations through agility and adaptiveness. At the same time, we remained nimble to quickly capture rising demand opportunities and deliver on commitments.
With demand continually improving, expansion projects on track and new business initiatives progressing well, we are set to leverage our chemistry of resilience and create value. There is a sharper focus on sustainability through Green Chemistry at its core.
Integrated Annual Report 2021-22
Tata Chemicals' approach to resilience
With the macroenvironment becoming more volatile, complex and uncertain, organisational resilience is becoming increasingly significant part of the business model. Tata Chemicals has established
a structured approach to become more resilient. This approach is supported by robust business processes. This has enabled Tata Chemicals to deliver with excellence to all its stakeholders.
02
01 INTEGRATED
REPORT
Tata Chemicals' approach to resilience
Resilience
Drivers
73
STATUTORY
178
FINANCIAL
REPORTS
STATEMENTS
Tata Chemicals
Organisational Resilience
Strategic
Operational
Financial
Reputational
Sustainable
Agile
Responsible
Align the business along
Embrace change with the
Drive shared value
the principles of green
mindset of 'What if and
creation with all
chemistry
What next'
stakeholders
Sustainable processes
Be proactive and seize
Serve communities and
and practices that meet
opportunities
stakeholders for good
current needs while
corporate citizenship
enabling future capability
Competencies Culture & Values
Innovation
Digitisation
Operational Excellence
Customer Centricity
Functional Excellence
Safety
Passion
Integrity
Care
Excellence
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tata Chemicals Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 16:12:07 UTC.