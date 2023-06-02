Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2022-23

Contents 01-83 Integrated Report About Tata Chemicals MD & CEO's Message Key Performance Metrics Key Financial Outcomes Chemistry for Sustainable Growth Basic Chemistry Business Specialty Products Business Rooted in Values, Seeding Growth Being Digi-Next Innovating for Green Chemistry Building Resilient Business Model

38 Harnessing the Capitals to Create Value 40 Business Strategy 44 Materiality Assessment 48 Ensuring Stakeholder Engagement for Holistic Growth 50 Managing Risk and Ensuring Business Resilience 56 ESG Action Report: 58 Environmental: Towards a Sustainable Future

64 Social: Ensuring a Safe & Healthy Work Environment 68 Social: Equitable Growth by Empowering Communities 74 Social: Nurturing a Positive Work Culture 78 Governance: Promoting Transparent & Ethical Culture Awards and Recognitions Corporate Information

Basis of Reporting We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions. We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions. This Report is prepared in accordance with the: Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder

Indian Accounting Standards

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Secretarial Standards

Materiality We cover key material aspects, identified through stakeholder engagement and addressed by various programmes or action points with measurable targets. Responsiveness This Report, amongst one of our interaction and communication elements, reflects our ability to manage our operations while accounting and responding to stakeholders' concerns. Impact We are accountable to the larger ecosystem and we continuously monitor and evaluate our impact across our value chain. The Report covers the information that is material to our stakeholders and the Company and presents an overview of the Company's operations along with associated activities that help in short, medium and long-term value creation. These issues have significant business