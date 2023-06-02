Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2022-23

We have based our annual report on the principles of Integrated Reporting , a global benchmark for best practices in corporate reporting with our philosophy of making disclosures beyond statutory norms. With each passing year, we continue to enrich our Report with additional disclosures to provide relevant information to all our stakeholders on our value creation process using the multiple capitals which helps them make informed decisions.
This Report is prepared in accordance with the:
Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder
Indian Accounting Standards
SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Secretarial Standards
Materiality
We cover key material aspects, identified through stakeholder engagement and addressed by various programmes or action points with measurable targets.
Responsiveness
This Report, amongst one of our interaction and communication elements, reflects our ability to manage our operations while accounting and responding to stakeholders' concerns.
Impact
We are accountable to the larger ecosystem and we continuously monitor and evaluate our impact across our value chain. The Report covers the information that is material to our stakeholders and the Company and presents an overview of the Company's operations along with associated activities that help in short, medium and long-term value creation. These issues have significant business
Type 1 "Moderate level" of Assurance under AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS V3) in respect of the Principles of inclusivity, materiality, responsiveness and impact as defined in the AA1000 Accountability Principles Standard (2018) (the "AA1000 Accountability Principles"). The assurance criteria, methodology and conclusion are presented in the assurance report. The assurance report is available on the Company's website at: https://www.tatachemicals.com/ IRAssurance2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this Report regarding our business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. These include all statements other than statements of historical facts, including those regarding the financial position, business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations.
To get this report online and for any other information, log on to:
www.tatachemicals.com
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
12 Basic Chemistry Business
56 ESG Action Report
Internationally recognised frameworks and guidelines followed include:
United Nations Global Compact
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards
AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018
framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)
The following principles of AA1000 Accountability Principles 2018 have been applied:
Inclusivity
We commit accountability to stakeholders directly or indirectly impacted by our organisation. We have mapped them and have processes to ensure inclusion of their concerns and expectations. We continue to develop our stakeholder engagement and sustainability capacity at corporate and manufacturing levels.
impact and are key to the Company's value-creation process.
Accountability
The Management of the Company under the supervision of the Managing Director & CEO has reviewed the Report content.
Reporting Period, Scope and Assurance
This Report covers financial and non- financial information and activities of Tata Chemicals Limited ('the Company' or 'TCL') and its subsidiaries for the period April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. While the financial information has been audited by B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the non-financial information as referred to in the assurance report has been assured by Ernst & Young Associates LLP.
The assurance is in accordance with the limited assurance criteria of the International Standards on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 Revised and
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', 'plans', 'outlook' and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and that may be incapable of being realised and as such, are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but constitute our current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to various events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. We neither assume any obligation nor intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
About Tata Chemicals
ABOUT TATA CHEMICALS
Nurturing Chemistry for a Better World
Rooted in the Tata Group legacy, Tata Chemicals Limited ('TCL' or 'the Company') is a sustainable chemistry solutions Company, driven by science and powered by innovation. The Company stands tall on the chemicals industry landscape as a business and market leader. We have a global footprint spanning with customers in over 99 countries across six continents.
Sustainability is woven into our strategy. We are focussed on harnessing green chemistry to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.
Our global footprint
REVENUE
EBITDA
PEOPLE
I⁜16,789 Crore
I⁜3,822 Crore
4,622
PLANTS
R&D CENTRES
15
3
Mission
Vision
Serving Society through
To be a leading Sustainable Chemistry
Science
Company serving customers with innovative
products and solutions
Values
Safety
Passion
Integrity
Care
Excellence
Key product portfolio
Basic Chemistry
Specialty Products
Ÿ
Soda Ash
Ÿ
Prebiotics
Ÿ
Sodium Bicarbonate
Ÿ
Specialty Silica
Ÿ
Salt
Ÿ
Agrochemicals & Seeds
Our
ownership
structure
(as on
March 31, 2023)
Promoter and Promoter group : 38.0%
Institutional : 34.4% Non-Institutional :27.6%
Asia
Europe
REVENUE
EBITDA
REVENUE
EBITDA
I⁜7,897 Crore
I⁜1,454 Crore
I⁜2,629 Crore
I⁜615 Crore
(TCL India + Rallis)
PEOPLE
PEOPLE
3,518
334
Manufacturing Facilities
Manufacturing Facilities
Mithapur, Ankleshwar and Dahej in Gujarat; Cuddalore in
Winnington, Lostock and Middlewich in UK
Tamil Nadu; Mambattu in Andhra Pradesh; Lote and Akola in
Agri Biotechnology Center, Bengaluru, Karnataka (Seeds)
Markets served
Indian subcontinent, South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, EU, the UK and the Americas
America
Africa
REVENUE
EBITDA
REVENUE
EBITDA
I5,271 Crore
I⁜1,269 Crore
I⁜945 Crore
I⁜468 Crore
PEOPLE
PEOPLE
593
177
Manufacturing Facility
Manufacturing Facility
Green River Basin, Wyoming, USA
Magadi, Kenya
Markets served
Markets served
Americas, Asia, Oceania/Australasia
Africa, Middle East, Indian Sub-Continent, South East Asia, China
Location: Innovation Centre, Pune
Key Performance Metrics
PERFORMANCE AT A GLANCE
MD & CEO's Message
Key Performance Metrics
Dear Shareholders,
I hope you and your families are safe and well and I thank you all for your enduring trust in Tata Chemicals. In retrospect, CY 2022 was the year of surprises and challenges. At the start, impact of pandemic seemed waning, however, geopolitical conflict in Europe posed fresh challenges of disrupted global supply chains, unprecedented energy shock and sharp increase in food & commodity prices. As a result, inflationary stress slowed the global economic growth from 6.1% in 2021 to
Tata Chemicals' transformation is aligned to Project Aalingana, Tata Group's flagship programme having a vision for greener, sustainable and equitable future for the planet. We are embedding sustainability into our business by focussing on three interconnected pillars
i.e. decarbonisation of our businesses; circular economy approach and preserving the natural environment.
performance excellence and stakeholder value creation.
Chemistry for Sustainable Growth
At Tata Chemicals, we strongly believe that Chemistry has a key role in delivering sustainability outcomes by producing materials that are environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Tata Chemicals' transformation is aligned to Project Aalingana, Tata Group's flagship programme having a vision for greener, sustainable and equitable future for the planet. We are embedding sustainability into our business
Financial Measures :
Consolidated Revenue
I⁜16,789 Crore
Capital Expenditure
I⁜1,578 Crore
EBIT
I⁜3,148 Crore
(Incl. Other Income)
Dividend per share
I⁜17.50
Free Cash Flow
I⁜1,393 Crore
~3.2% in CY 2022 and is projected to further decline to ~2.2% in CY 2023. Despite above challenges, India emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in CY 2022.
Tata Chemicals too faced a slew of challenges across geographies. Our businesses were also impacted by rising energy cost, availability of feedstock, shipping cost and availability of vessels
containers across geographies. Agile teamwork coupled with efficient operations and resilient supply chain ensured seamless supplies to our customers. As a result, we delivered robust performance, with the Company achieving consolidated revenue of ₹ 16,789 Crore, an increase of 33% over FY 2021-22, EBITDA of ₹ 3,822 Crore, an increase of 66% over FY 2021-22.
The Basic Chemistry portfolio led by Soda Ash grew by 35% on the back of robust demand across geographies and application sectors including demand from solar glass and lithium carbonate.
We are pivoting towards sustainable applications and green chemistries for growth. Our core portfolio led by Soda Ash and Sodium Bicarbonate is growing on drivers linked to sustainability applications i.e. Solar Glass, Lithium Carbonate, Flue Gas treatment, sustainable packaging, etc. It is our ambition to lead in this business by increasing our Soda Ash, Bicarb and Salt capacities substantially in the medium term of 3 to 5 years.
The Specialty Products revenue grew by
13% in FY 2022-23. Rallis' business grew by 14% in a challenging business environment, however, margins were affected due to steep cost volatility and price pressures mainly in exports business. Rallis has set its ambition to emerge as partner of choice to Indian farmers by deeper engagement with Agri-Ecosystem. Specialty Silica
sales grew by ~69% driven by emerging applications, such as green tyres, silicones and battery separators. Prebiotics developed on a sustainable fermentation platform,
by focussing on three interconnected pillars i.e. decarbonisation of our businesses; circular economy approach and preserving the natural environment.
Our decarbonisation strategy has four elements: Low Carbon Fuel Switch, Renewable Power, Energy Efficiency and Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU). Successful commissioning of CCU plant by Tata Chemicals UK is one such step. Our US operations will gradually increase the share of Natural Gas. Our Mithapur manufacturing complex is already freshwater neutral. With respect to biodiversity, we have planted over ~2.2 Lakh saplings in our mangrove plantation programme. We have also saved more than 900 whale sharks till date under whale shark conservation program. As a responsible organisation, we have impacted ~2.6 Lakh people and we continue to work towards enabling inclusive growth and equitable development through our CSR programmes which are focussed on creating
Non-Financial Measures :
Six Levers of Operational Excellence
Customer
Safety
Ÿ
Customer Satisfaction Index - 87%
Ÿ
Progressive Safety Index - 81.9
Ÿ
Net Promoter Score - 82%
Ÿ
LTIFR (Lost time injury frequency
rate) - 0.74
Environment
Digital
Ÿ
Carbon Intensity - 0.76 TCO2e/T
Ÿ Digital Maturity Index -
of Product
2.54 (out of 5)
Ÿ
Water Intensity - 17.30 KL/T
Ÿ
Energy Intensity - 7,799 KJ/kg
Executive Director on Performance Review
Robust financial performance in a year marked by a challenging external environment is anchored in our teams' commitment of building resilience through functional excellence. 'Customer Centricity' and 'Responsible Value Creation' are at the core of all we do. Our continuous improvement and excellence programmes across all functions are singularly aimed towards becoming a partner of choice while creating shared value for our stakeholders.
Salt and Sodium Bicarbonate also witnessed steady demand. The Company recorded its highest ever sales of salt
at 16.28 Lakh MT. With commissioning of carbon capture utilisation plant, UK is now producing high grade Sodium Bicarbonate with own CO2 and has also reduced process emissions by 10%, also making it a circular process.
also improved its capacity utilisation. The Specialty Products businesses need continued support and they have potential to deliver sustained growth.
In addition, our growth plans embrace and embed data and digital tools & platforms to truly become a connected integrated agile Enterprise. This will further drive
livelihood, promoting health & wellness.
On behalf of Tata Chemicals, I thank you all for your continued support in our ongoing journey of transformation to deliver chemistry for sustainable growth.
Warm regards,
R. Mukundan
Managing Director & CEO
People
Manufacturing
Zarir Langrana
Ÿ 72% Employee engagement score
Ÿ Capacity Utilisation - 87% (Soda Ash)
Executive Director
Ÿ 10% diversity at entry level
Ÿ 67% positions filled internally
Key Financial Outcomes
Our focus on serving customers further aided us in driving growth, as we continued to invest in being their partner of choice.
Our growth is an outcome of our sustained focus on sharpening our core competencies. At the same time, it is driven by our continuous efforts to nurture the business by being responsible corporate citizens and delivering greater value to our stakeholders. We believe our strengths and efforts are together helping us ensure sustainable growth. They are also concurrently enabling us to work with our stakeholder groups to deliver on our objective of a sustainable future.
C⁜in Crore (except for no. of shares)
Standalone
Consolidated
Particulars
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21
Revenue from Operations
4,930
3,721
2,999
16,789
12,622
10,200
EBITDA
1,235
951
611
3,822
2,305
1,501
Profit Before Tax (PBT)
1,265
988
614
2,740
1,667
634
Profit After Tax (PAT)
1,027
787
479
2,452
1,400
436
PAT including discontinued operations
1,027
802
479
2,434
1,405
436
Other Comprehensive Income
(59)
1,538
1,081
(531)
2,959
1,417
Total Comprehensive Income
968
2,340
1,560
1,903
4,364
1,853
Share Capital
255
255
255
255
255
255
Other Equities
15,737
15,087
13,002
19,466
17,998
14,035
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
921
904
853
Networth
15,992
15,342
13,257
20,642
19,157
15,143
Revenues
(C in Crore)
10,200 12,622 16,789
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
Cash from Operations
(C in Crore)
2,037 1,645 2,971
EBITDA and
EBITDA margin
1,501 2,305 3,822
23%
18%
15%
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
EBITDA (C in Crore) EBITDA margin (%)
Net Debt : Equity
0.31 0.26 0.22
PBT and
PBT margin
634 1,667 2,740
16%
13%
6%
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
PBT (C in Crore) PBT margin (%)
Net Debt : EBITDA
3.1 2.1 1.2
PAT and
PAT margin
436 1,400 2,452
15%
11%
4%
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
PAT (C in Crore) PAT margin (%)
Note: PAT is for Continuing Operations only
CFO on
Performance
Review
Borrowings1
-
3
9
6,296
7,024
6,933
Non-Current
-
-
5
5,677
3,860
5,388
Current
-
3
4
619
3,164
1,545
Cash and Cash Equivalents (including
1,134
1,606
1,967
1,935
2,636
2,975
Deposits with < 12 months maturity &
Current Investments)
Capital Employed2
15,992
15,345
13,266
26,938
26,181
22,076
Borrowings : Networth
-
*
*
0.31
0.37
0.46
Networth per share (in ₹)
628
602
520
774
716
561
Earnings Per Share (EPS) - Basic &
40.31
30.87
18.81
91.66
49.17
10.06
Diluted (continuing operations) (in ₹)
Dividend per share paid
17.50
12.50
10.00
17.50
12.50
10.00
(proposed for FY 2022-23) (in ₹)
No. of Shares
25,47,56,278
25,47,56,278
25,47,56,278
25,47,56,278
25,47,56,278
25,47,56,278
Notes:
Includes Lease Liabilities
Capital Employed = Networth plus Borrowings
Less than 0.00
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
Market Capitalisation
(C in Crore)
19,153 24,822 24,774
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
Market Capitalisation based on Closing Price as on March 31
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
Dividend Per Share
(C)
10.0 12.5 17.5
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
FY 2020-21
FY 2021-22
FY 2022-23
All our financial metrics improved in FY 2022-23, with increase in margins, leading to our balance sheet getting further strengthened. Our cash generation was robust and we started prepaying our debts across all geographies. Overall,
