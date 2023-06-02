Tata Chemicals : Notice of 84th Annual General Meeting
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE EIGHTY-FOURTH (84TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. (IST) THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING FACILITY / OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS:
Ordinary Business
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.
To declare dividend on the Ordinary Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (DIN: 00121863), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Special Business
5. Reappointment of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253) as Managing Director & CEO of the Company
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 203, and other applicable provisions, if any, read along with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, consent of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment and terms of remuneration of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253) as the Managing Director & CEO of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from November 26, 2023 upto November 25, 2028, liable to retire by rotation, upon the terms and conditions as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors (including the remuneration to be paid in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits in any financial year during the
aforesaid period) as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to this Notice with authority to the Board of Directors (which shall be deemed to include a Committee of the Board) to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said re-appointment and remuneration in such manner as may be agreed to between the Board of Directors and Mr. R. Mukundan.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee thereof) be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."
6. Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditors
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 148(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby ratifies the remuneration of ` 8,50,000 plus applicable taxes and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the cost audit payable to D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000611), who are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation(s) of the Audit Committee, as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct audit of the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee thereof), be and is hereby authorised to do all acts, deeds, matters and take all such steps as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."
Notes:
1. In terms of General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, the latest being 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') issued by the Ministry of
Corporate Affairs ('MCA'), the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') is being held through Video Conferencing ('VC') facility / Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') and the MCA Circulars, the AGM of the Company is being held through VC/OAVM on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (IST). The proceedings of the 84th AGM shall be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company at Bombay House, 24 Homi Mody Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001.
PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE ACT, A MEMBER ENTITLED TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE AGM IS ENTITLED TO APPOINT A PROXY TO ATTEND AND VOTE ON HIS/HER BEHALF AND THE PROXY NEED NOT BE A MEMBER OF THE COMPANY. SINCE THIS AGM IS BEING HELD PURSUANT TO THE MCA CIRCULARS THROUGH VC/OAVM, PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE OF MEMBERS HAS BEEN DISPENSED WITH. ACCORDINGLY, THE FACILITY FOR APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES BY THE MEMBERS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS AGM AND HENCE THE PROXY FORM, ATTENDANCE SLIP AND ROUTE MAP OF AGM ARE NOT ANNEXED TO THIS NOTICE.
The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act setting out material facts concerning the business under Item Nos. 5 and 6 of the Notice is annexed hereto. The Board of Directors have considered and decided to include Item Nos. 5 and 6 as given above, as Special Business in the forthcoming AGM as they are unavoidable in nature.
The relevant details with respect to Item Nos. 4 and 5 of the Notice pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, and Secretarial Standard - 2 on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ('ICSI') in respect of the Directors seeking re-appointment at this AGM are also annexed. Requisite declarations have been received from the Directors seeking re-appointment.
The Members can join the AGM in the VC/OAVM 30 minutes before and upto 15 minutes after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in this Notice. The Members will be able to view the live webcast by logging in to the National Securities Depository Limited's ('NSDL') e-Voting website at www.evoting.nsdl.com. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available to at least
1,000 Members on a first come first served basis as per the MCA Circulars.
The Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM will be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
In case of joint holders, the Member whose name appears as the first holder in the order of names as per the Register of Members of the Company will be entitled to vote during the AGM.
The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Act and the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the Directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act and relevant documents referred to in the Notice of this AGM and explanatory statement, will be available electronically for inspection by the Members during the AGM. Members who wish to inspect such documents can send their requests to the Company atinvestors@tatachemicals.com by mentioning their Name and Folio Number / DP ID and Client ID.
In line with the MCA Circulars, the Notice of the AGM along with the Integrated Annual Report 2022-23 is being sent by electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participants ('DP'), unless any Member has requested for a physical copy of the same. The Company shall send a physical copy of the Integrated Annual Report 2022-23 to those Members who request the same at investors@tatachemicals.com mentioning their Folio No./ DP ID and Client ID. The Notice convening the 84th AGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.tatachemicals.com under 'Investors' section and can also be accessed on the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively, and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com.
Process for registering email address:
Registration of email addresses with TSR Consultants Private Limited (formerly known as TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited), Registrar and Transfer Agent ('Registrar' or 'RTA' or 'TSR') to receive this Notice: The Company has made special arrangements with TSR for registration of email addresses of those Members (holding shares either in electronic or physical form) who wish to receive this Notice along with credentials for remotee-Voting.Eligible Members whose email addresses are not
registered with the Company/DPs are required to provide the same to TSR on or before 5.00 p.m. (IST) on Monday, June 19, 2023 by following the process for registering e-mail address as mentioned below:
Select the name of the Company from the dropdown list:Tata Chemicals Limited
Enter the Folio No./DP ID, Client ID, Shareholder Name, PAN details, Mobile no. and e-mail address.
Members holding shares in physical form are additionally required to enter one of their share certificate numbers and upload a self-attested copy of the PAN Card and address proof viz. Aadhaar Card or Passport and front and backside of their share certificate
The system will send OTP on the Mobile no. and e-mail address
Enter OTP received on Mobile no. and e-mail address
The system will then confirm the e-mail address for the limited purpose of service of Notice of AGM along with Integrated Annual Report 2022-23 and e-Voting credentials
After successful submission of the e-mail address, NSDL will email a copy of this AGM Notice and the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2022-23. In case of any queries, Members may write to csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in or evoting@nsdl.co.in.
Registration of e-mail address permanently with the Company/DPs: To support the Green initiative, Members are requested to register theire-mailaddresses with their concerned DPs, in respect of electronic holding and with TSR, in respect of physical holding. Further, those Members who have already registered theire-mailaddresses are requested to keep theire-mailaddresses validated/updated with their DPs/TSR for all future communications.
9. Book Closure and Dividend:
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, June 15, 2023 to Monday, June 26, 2023 both days inclusive for the purpose of Dividend and AGM.
The dividend of ` 17.50 per equity share of ` 10 each (i.e. 175%), if declared by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of income-
tax at source ('TDS'), on or after Friday, June 30, 2023 as under:
For Shares held in electronic form:To all the beneficial owners as at the end of the day on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 as per the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by NSDL and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ('CDSL'); and
For shares held in physical form:To all the Members after giving effect to valid transmission and transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Shareholders and the Company is required to deduct TDS from dividend paid to the Members at prescribed rates in the Income Tax Act, 1961 ('the IT Act'). In general, to enable compliance with TDS requirements, Members are requested to complete and/or update their Residential Status, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Category as per the IT Act with their DPs or in case shares are held in physical form, with the Company/TSR by sending documents along with the request Form ISR-1 through e-mail at csg4-exemptforms2324@tcplindia.co.inon or before June 14, 2023. The documents can also be uploaded on the link https://tcpl.linkintime.co.in/formsreg/submission-of-form-15g-15h.html. The detailed process is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.tatachemicals.com/TDSInformation.htm.
A communication providing information and detailed instructions with respect to tax on the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 is being sent separately to the Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/DPs.
Updation of mandate for receiving dividends directly in bank account through Electronic Clearing System or any other means in a timely manner:
Shares held in physical form:Members are requested to send the following documents in original to TSR latest by Thursday, June 8, 2023:
original cancelled cheque bearing the name of the Member or first holder, in case shares are held jointly. In case name of the holder is not available on the cheque, kindly submit the following documents:-
Cancelled cheque in original.
Bank attested legible copy of the first page of the Bank Passbook / Bank Statement bearing the names of the account holders, address, same bank account number and type as on the cheque leaf and the full address of the Bank branch.
self-attestedphotocopy of the PAN Card of all the holders; and
self-attestedphotocopy of any document (such as Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Election Identity Card, Passport) in support of the address of the Member as registered with the Company.
Shares held in electronic form:Members may please note that their bank details as furnished by the respective Depositories to the Company will be considered for remittance of dividend as per the applicable regulations of the Depositories and the Company will not be able to accede to any direct request from such Members for change/addition/ deletion in such bank details. Accordingly, the Members holding shares in demat form are requested to ensure that their DPs update their Electronic Bank Mandate details by Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Further, please note that instructions, if any, already given by the Members in respect of shares held in physical form, will not be automatically applicable to the dividend paid on shares held in electronic form.
The Members who are unable to receive the dividend directly in their bank accounts through Electronic Clearing Service or any other means, due to non-registration / incomplete registration of the Bank details, the Company
shall despatch the dividend warrant / demand draft to such Members.
Unpaid/Unclaimed Dividend and Transfer of Shares to IEPF
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, the dividend which remains unclaimed / unpaid for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account of the Company is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ('IEPF') established by the Central Government. The details of unclaimed dividend transferred to IEPF during FY 2022-23 have been provided in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. Further, all the shares on which dividends remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Updation of PAN and other details
SEBI vide its Circular dated March 16, 2023 mandated furnishing of PAN, KYC details (i.e. postal address with pin code, email address, mobile number, bank account details) and Nomination details by holders of physical securities through Form ISR-1. It may be noted that any service request or complaint can be processed only after the folio is KYC compliant.
In terms of above Circular, Folios of Physical shareholders wherein any one of the above said details such as PAN, email address, mobile number, bank account details and nomination are not available, are required to be frozen with effect from October 1, 2023 and such physical shareholders will not be eligible to lodge grievance or avail service request from the RTA of the Company and will not be eligible for receipt of dividend in physical mode.
Shareholders holding shares in physical form are requested to ensure that their PAN is linked to Aadhaar to avoid freezing of folios. As per the above SEBI Circular, the frozen folios shall be referred by RTA/ Company to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, after December 31, 2025.
Accordingly, individual letters are being sent to all the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form for furnishing their PAN, KYC and Nomination details. Members holding shares of the Company in physical form are requested to go through the requirements on the
In accordance with Regulation 40 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended, the Company had stopped accepting any fresh transfer requests for securities held in physical form. Members holding shares of the Company in physical form are requested to kindly get their shares converted into demat/electronic form to get inherent benefits of dematerialisation.
Further, Members may please note that SEBI has, vide its Circular dated January 25, 2022 mandated Listed Companies to issue securities in demat form only while processing any service requests viz. issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account; renewal/exchange of securities certificate; endorsement; sub-division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/folios; transmission and transposition. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR - 4, the format of which is available at https://www.tatachemicals.com/Investors/Investor-resources/Other-forms.
The format of the Register of Members prescribed by the MCA under the Act requires the Company/Registrar to record additional details of Members, including their PAN details, email address, bank details for payment of dividend, etc. This request should be submitted in Form ISR-1 which is also attached to this Notice. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to submit the filled-in form to the Company or to the Registrar in physical mode as per instructions mentioned in the form. Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to submit the details to their respective DPs only and not to the Company or TSR.
Nomination facility: As per the provisions of Section 72 of the Act and the aforementioned SEBI Circular, the facility for making nomination is available for the Members in respect of the shares held by them. Members who have not yet registered their nomination are requested to register the same by submitting Form No. SH-13. If a Member desires to opt out or cancel the earlier nomination and record a fresh nomination, he / she may submit the same in Form ISR-3 or SH-14 as the case may be. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.tatachemicals.com/Investors/Investor-resources/Other-forms. Members are requested to submit
the said form to their DP in case the shares are held in electronic form and to the Registrar in case the shares are held in physical form, quoting their folio no.
Members may contact TSR atcsg-unit@tcplindia.co.in for any assistance relating to the shares of the Company.
To prevent fraudulent transactions, Members are advised to exercise due diligence and notify the Company of any change in address or demise of any Member as soon as possible. Members are also advised not to leave their demat account(s) dormant for long. Periodic statement of holdings should be obtained from the concerned DPs and holdings should be verified from time to time.
Remote e-Voting before / during the AGM
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings issued by ICSI and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, read with MCA Circulars, the Company is providing facility of remote e-Voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted as mentioned in the Notice of the AGM. For this purpose, the Company has appointed NSDL for facilitating voting through electronic means. The facility for casting votes by a Member using remote e-Voting system as well as e-Voting during the AGM will be provided by NSDL. Resolution(s) passed by Members through e-Voting is/are deemed to have been passed as if they have been passed at the AGM.
Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in electronic form as on the cut-off date of Monday, June 19, 2023 may cast their vote by remote e-Voting. A person who is not a Member as on the cut-off date should treat this Notice for information purpose only. A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-Voting before / during the AGM. Any non-individual Member or Member holding securities in physical mode who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after the despatch of the Notice and holding shares as on the cut-off date of Monday, June 19, 2023, may obtain the User ID and Password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in.
Tata Chemicals Limited published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:16:23 UTC.