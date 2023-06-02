Tata Chemicals : Notice of 84th Annual General Meeting

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 203, and other applicable provisions, if any, read along with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, consent of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment and terms of remuneration of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253) as the Managing Director & CEO of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from November 26, 2023 upto November 25, 2028, liable to retire by rotation, upon the terms and conditions as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors (including the remuneration to be paid in the event of loss or inadequacy of profits in any financial year during the

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. N. Chandrasekaran (DIN: 00121863), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE EIGHTY-FOURTH (84TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. (IST) THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING FACILITY / OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS:

aforesaid period) as set out in the Explanatory Statement annexed to this Notice with authority to the Board of Directors (which shall be deemed to include a Committee of the Board) to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said re-appointment and remuneration in such manner as may be agreed to between the Board of Directors and Mr. R. Mukundan.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee thereof) be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."

6. Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditors

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 148(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby ratifies the remuneration of ` 8,50,000 plus applicable taxes and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the cost audit payable to D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000611), who are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation(s) of the Audit Committee, as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct audit of the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee thereof), be and is hereby authorised to do all acts, deeds, matters and take all such steps as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."

Notes:

1. In terms of General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, the latest being 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars') issued by the Ministry of