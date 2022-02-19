Tata Chemicals : Q3 FY 22 Earnings Conference Call Transcript February 11, 2022

I now hand over the floor to Gavin for the Q&A.

Moderator: The first question is from the line of Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal.

Sumant Kumar: My question is regarding PLIs and the reference of the Tata Motors call when the participant asked why did the Tata Group not participate in the PLI for advanced chemistry sale, so, the reply was they found that contours scheme was not working out for us. So, what's your view on that? The plan is on? Or we are not going to go in for the battery cell manufacturing? Can you just talk about that?

R. Mukundan: So, I maintained the same thing which I have been maintaining that the -- if there is anything specific to discuss or present to shareholders we will do at that point of time. As of now there is nothing specific beyond what has been stated up till now.

Sumant Kumar: Okay. So, the for the time being we are not thinking of, if there will be any progress you will intimate. Still, we are going to work on that or we are going to -- or we are having a plan to enter into the business or not?

R. Mukundan: Yes. So, I think your comment is valid that I think if there is any change in the position, any change, anything substantial to be informed, we will do at that point of time.

Sumant Kumar: Okay. Now, talking about the financial side, we have seen an interest cost in this quarter was a lower, despite the gross debt is at a similar level. So, can you comment on that? What was the reason for that?

Nandakumar: So, I think that -- see if you look at we did some refinancing and repricing of a lot of loans in the US and we've been able to refinance the bulk of the loans which were at L plus 4% to L plus 1.5% during the last 4, 5 months' time, that's why the interest cost is lower compared to last year's Q3.

Sumant Kumar: Okay. Now talking about overall US business, we have seen a margin pressure in that, if we consider the Rs. 27 crore insurance claim we have in the base quarter and we will be adjusting the base quarter despite of that, we have a margin basis in the US business and the way export business is growing and the price is going to come up, what kind of margin profile we can look for the coming quarter. And do you think the input cost pressure is going to subside in the coming quarter?

R. Mukundan: So, broadly as a principal export realizations are lower than domestic realization. And you as you know, the domestic volume never went down in US substantially. So, they've been able to maintain the volume, the growth is coming primarily of export volume, which has a lower realization and a slightly lower margin structure. Of course, the full benefit of renegotiated export prices and all will come in Q4, which should improve the margins further, but the mix impact will continue, till it becomes a steady state