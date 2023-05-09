Tata Chemicals : Q4FY23 Investor call transcripts

U.S. continues to register strong demand from all parts of the world. And as can be seen, the contracts which we had mentioned last time have started taking effect, and would continue to hold in terms of margin expansion in U.S.

UK, as we mentioned last time, will move to fixed margin from Q1 of 23-24 the effect of that fixed margin would be fully seen by Q2. And that will continue to hold good because that protects the Company from gyrations arising out of the risk of gas prices.

Kenya and India serve almost similar markets i.e., Indian market as well as the nearby markets. We expect a few trends to continue. As you know we have taken price corrections during the current quarter and also in November 2022. This was mainly to avoid discounting in the market and make sure our list price was aligned with the pricing levels prevalent in the market. But as we move through the year going forward, while the prices will remain more or less flat, our view is the costs will start to moderate within India. So, going forward beyond Q2, we do believe that the margin would go back to previous levels.

Just as a reminder, our contribution in this business used to be at the level of the percentage which we had gained in the margin structure We will be able to go back to the old margin gains which we had prior to the high increase in cost, which is trending to moderate now at a constant price.

So, the way we see the markets going forward, it will be that the U.S. would continue to lead in terms of both margins and volume for us. And that is expected to marginally improve and then in fact hold right through the year. UK would moderate to fixed margin. Kenya and India would hold flat at the current margin and start to improve from Q2 once our cost structures come down, because we contract for coal to build our coal stocks to run for about four to six months. And they need to be wound down with the new stocks when the prices are at a lower level.

Our view is that demand patterns are good. Prices are more or less stable, except where there is occasional inventory movement, especially in India where we did see some inventory coming in, because of which the discounting had increased, and we took a pricing correction. But overall, worldwide we continue to see strong demand right across sectors, especially driven by the new solar glass plants which are coming up, including three lines that are expected to come up in India. And additional lines are coming up around the world. Just as a benchmark, a 100 GW of solar capacity needs a million ton of soda ash, and every ton of lithium carbonate needs two tons of soda ash. So, that should give a broad benchmark on the demand growth.

Overall, in terms of demand supply on a global basis, while the demand growth will continue region to region, depending upon where the capacities come on stream, anywhere between 2% to 6% growth, the supply is not going to keep pace with it, even considering at some point, the 1.5 million tons of Inner Mongolian capacity which we have highlighted in the past. While this capacity will come in the interim, I think the key issue one should bear in mind is the fact that this will largely in our view, because of the high logistic cost to get it to port and beyond port, serve the domestic market. And we do believe that with the strong reopening of China, this is going to bode well for this capacity to get absorbed.

We have continued to maintain that the world needs close to about 1.5 to 2 million tons of capacity every year for remaining balanced. And till year FY'27 / FY'28 we don't see large capacities coming on stream, and hence the market is expected to