Tata Chemicals : TCL Q3FY23 Earnings call Transcript

Sumant Kumar: My second question is, when we are talking about recession in the developed countries, the US and Europe, and if the demand is going to decline from here - we are talking about a favorable demand-supply scenario; in that case, whatever scenario currently we have, do you think with the recession, whatever consumption we have of 60 million tonnes, there might be some decline and then there will be a pressure on the margin side in the soda ash? Whatever golden period we are seeing, there might be some pressure on that side?

R. Mukundan: Actually, we are seeing the reverse. We are seeing the opening up of China. I think we are going to be short of materials. There is no recession, at least signs of recession, in the US. The demand is continuing to be strong. Even market like the UK which has seen very high gas prices, we are fully booked, and our customers have actually contracted fully with us. Kenya is fully sold out, where we are not seeing any signs of recession, especially because Kenya exports mostly to India and ASEAN. We have a good amount of understanding of what's happening in markets. The current situation we are seeing is with China which is not fully yet coming back on-stream. In fact, if China does come fully on-stream, which we expect will happen, there is going to be much more demand. On top of that, I think India is going to have at least 3 additional solar glass lines and China is going to launch about 4 to 5 solar glass lines in the intervening period.

I would say, while there is a talk of recession, we are not seeing recession signs in our demand pattern. And, in any case, we are prepared for any sort of eventuality. The only thing we can control is our costs. So, we are extremely agile and extremely cost-focused, which we do in any case. In terms of the market side, we have not seen any adverse signs.

Moderator:The next question is from the line of Abhijit Akella from Kotak Securities.

Abhijit Akella: Just a couple of questions, one is on the India EBITDA numbers for the stand-alone India operations. We are still significantly lower than the high watermark that we reported for the June quarter, which was about Rs. 398 crore of EBITDA from India. We are still at below Rs. 300 crore for the second quarter running, whereas one of our leading peers in India has actually reported more or less stable numbers for the last 3 quarters. If you could please just shed some light on what might be happening there?

R. Mukundan: As far as we are concerned, most of our input costs, basically, coal, coke, or limestone, in quarter 1, there would have been inventory of the previous year's purchases and fresh inventories would have come in in the current Q2 and Q3. We don't see any major shift in the cost structure which is remaining more or less stable. I don't want to comment about somebody else. I can only say that we are operating at optimum levels at the current kind of operations. And if at all going forward in the next fiscal year, some of these costs will ease because we are seeing signs of that happening.

Abhijit Akella: Just to understand, should we take this quarter's run rate as a normal number for the India business or should we expect to sort of trend back towards the June quarter numbers gradually?

R. Mukundan: I cannot say beyond the point that as input costs come down, it would go back to probably to June, but I think that is the process which will happen. You can monitor the coal prices as much as I can monitor.