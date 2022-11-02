Tata Chemicals : Transcript Tata Chemicals Q2FY23 Earnings call

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q2 FY 23 Earnings Conference Call of Tata Chemicals Limited.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa from CDR India. Thank you and over to you.
Mr. R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Zarir Langrana, Executive Director and Mr. Nandakumar Tirumalai, the Chief Financial Officer.
I now invite Mr. Mukundan to begin proceedings of the call. Over to you, Mukund.
R. Mukundan:Thanks, Gavin. Good day everyone and welcome everyone to our quarterly earnings call. First of all, let me wish everyone a very happy new year and happy season. Hope all of you are safe. On today's call, I am joined by my colleagues, Zarir Langrana and Mr. Nandakumar Tirumalai. I will start the discussion with key operational highlights across businesses and geographies following which Nandu will walk you through our financial performance for the quarter. To begin with, I'd like to say that this quarter, in terms of the volumes especially of, soda ash, was impacted by certain extended plant maintenance outages in India and US. Otherwise, we have continued our growth momentum during the quarter, and overall H1, we have ended on a strong note. Also, you would've noticed during the quarter, which Nandu will talk about, our dip in the EBITDA percentage, but if you go to page number 16 of the investor presentation, it shows historically, Q2 and Q3, the percentages go down and then move up again in Q1 and Q4. Tt is keeping in trend of the past, and we will leave it at that.
I wanted to address these two points because I'm sure these would be at the top of the mind of all the people who joined the call. Overall, we've seen a good improvement in revenues and profitability on the back of favorable demand-supply dynamics, and better cost control. All our businesses across geographies have performed well in line with our plans.
Let me now move on to individual business, on soda ash the overall market remains tight. There is no softening in majority of end use markets as of now. There is a talk of recession, slow down, but this is not being seen by the customers with whom we are interacting, and it continues to be in a very balanced situation to tight situations from market to market.
In India the demand was mainly driven by glass, during monsoon the detergent market goes through a bit of softness, but on the ground, the demand continues to be strong, and we are already seeing pick up during Q3 in terms of market demand and should move to a stronger level in Q4.
Moving on to US business, other than the issue related to the volume, which I addressed already in the beginning, we also had a specific aspect of exiting from ANSAC, during this quarter. This gives us a greater flexibility in terms of servicing our customers and addressing our customers directly in several of the export markets. This is part of the transition to build one unified marketing network around the world.
UK and Kenya benefited from improved margins especially on the back of new contracts. UK in addition, benefited from increased sales volume of higher margin products and salt. There have also been business restructuring benefits which have flowed into UK and also the stability of carbon markets, crystallization of historical derivatives in hedge position, and one-off receivables from land transactions have given us one-time uptick in the numbers in UK.
In terms of salt business, it has remained stable and the bi-carb sales have also remained healthy across India and UK. The silica business continues to be at optimum level, and we are going to be scaling up capacity as I explained in the previous calls. On nutraceutical, we continue to gain customer acceptance and this will gradually scale up going forward. On Rallis, despite external challenges, the business delivered good top line growth, especially the international business, registering 67% revenue growth. Domestic business, also registered good growth, and we believe that -- going forward the company would maintain its momentum.
On CapEx, the current expansion in Mithapur is on track and planning for further capacity expansion is underway. To conclude, I would like to reiterate, the core business continues to be strong. Business outlook for all our products remains promising and our effort towards completing CapEx is on schedule and meeting customer requirements on time is well underway. With this, let me hand over the floor to Nandu.
Nandakumar Tirumalai: Thank you Mukundan, good afternoon to everyone, and Happy Diwali to you and the family. First, let me quickly walk you through the financial performance after which we can take the Q&A. Starting with financials, our revenues grew by 40% over Q2 of last year, the growth was broad-based with all the businesses and geographies performing well. EBITDA for the quarter was an Rs. 920 crore, 84% higher than last year's Q2.
Driven in part by operating leverage and strong demand during the quarter, offsetting the
rising input prices.
Moving on individual businesses with India, revenues for the quarter was 40% higher
than last year's Q2. Growth was mainly contributed by higher realizations. Current
quarter volumes are reflective of the strong on-ground demand, as existing segments
like glass and newer segments like solar panels continue to grow. Salt and bi-carb
volumes as well were steady in the quarter. Margins were stable.
Coming to UK, despite the challenging inflationary external environment, business
reported profit of Rs. 99 crores for the quarter, soda ash volumes were stable. As far as
Kenya is concerned Q2 witnessed a good and stable performance with volumes and
profits improving. Kenya is our lowest cost manufacturing unit and benefits the most from
any improvement in pricing.
Moving on nutra and silica as Mukundan mentioned earlier, Silica is operating at
optimum levels and with demand and client approvals in place, we are working towards
scaling up the capacities. As far Rallis is concerned Q2 saw a good revenue growth,
largely driven by the strong performance of international business and domestic
businesses as well, which, though was impacted by uneven monsoons, registered
decent double digit growth rate. Margins for the quarter were impacted due to higher
input cost.
We happy to inform that we repaid USD 92 million of our loan during the quarter and in
total repaid USD 125 million in the last six months' time. Our cash portion in India
comprising of cash, mutual funds and bank deposits has moved to about Rs. 1365 crore
in September. Capital spending was at Rs. 220 crores for the quarter, as against one Rs.
115 crores for the previous quarter. On a consolidated levels we had Rs. 1967 crore of
cash at the end of September, net debt stood that Rs. 4409 crore, and consol. CapEx of
Rs. 304 crores in this quarter, as against Rs. 246 crore last year. With that, I close my
comments and hand the floor back to moderator to open up for the questions. Thank
you.
Moderator:
We have a first question from the line of Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal.
Sumant Kumar:
My first question is regarding the margin trajectory for UK and Kenya business. We have
seen a strong margin expansion. So can you talk about how sustainable they are?
R. Mukundan:
Yes, as I mentioned this quarter and coming quarters, there will be some benefits which
will be coming, one-time historical derivative and hedge positions in UK especially. In
Kenya also, I think the reflection is on the basis of the strong market price, which
continues to exist. We expect that during the current year the margins will remain range
bound within a narrow band and maybe tapering down towards the later quarters as
some of these hedges will unwind. The other critical issue is that, the margin trajectory in
the other businesses will move in the reverse direction, which means they will continue
to improve. UK and Kenya have had the benefit of certain levels of unwinding, and they
would moderate, whereas the US and India would probably accelerate.
Sumant Kumar:
Okay. Can you talk about US business, the price negotiation and export realization any
price increase in the coming quarter? Or has the price already stabilized at this level?
R. Mukundan:
US would certainly see certain changes in the pricing levels by Q4, because the new
contracts would come in. We have not got the benefit of new contracts because some of
them were annual, so they would transition in the Q4 of this year. And on the export side,
we continue to see improvement in pricing.
Sumant Kumar:
So when we see the improvement what range for price improvement can we expect in
the next two quarters, you are talking about Q4, we will see a price increase because of
contact prices.
R. Mukundan:
The export volumes of US are moving every quarter and the domestic volumes and
pricing will change in the Q4, which is Q1 of the calendar year.
Sumant Kumar:
So all the contracts will be on quarterly and half yearly basis for US?
R. Mukundan:
For export volumes, the two markets - Southeast Asia and Latin America, more or less
have moved to quarterly, whereas the domestic market within US has remained more or
less annual.
Sumant Kumar:
Okay. So just a small request, whenever there is a planned shut down or maintenance
plant shutdown, we should intimate to the exchanges. So we'll get a clear picture for the
earning performance of the quarter. Thank you so much, sir.
Moderator:
We have a next question from the line of Vivek Rajamani, from Morgan Stanley.
Vivek Rajamani:
One clarification and one question from my side. On the clarification side, the shutdown
that you mentioned for India and US that was a planned shutdown or was that an
unplanned shutdown?
R. Mukundan:
It's a planned shutdown and we had taken a longer outage than normal, mainly because
we wanted to have a very, very strong run by Q4 when new prices come in. So that was
part of the approach, rather than take two short shutdowns, we have taken one longer
one in the US and in India, the shutdown has been longer than planned, partly because
of heavy monsoons, and nothing to do with our internal operations.
Vivek Rajamani:
Just to clarify the shutdown is over and now the plants are running as for normal. Is that
fair?
R. Mukundan:
Yes, they have already started in the middle of the quarter, so they're all back.
Vivek Rajamani:
And coming to the question, sir, obviously we've seen a lot of volatility across the energy
costs for the past many quarters, and you've been highlighting that as well. I think what
we've seen so far is a lot of these costs have corrected quite materially. Could you just
give some color in terms of how you're seeing your costs playing out by geography over
the next couple of quarters and potentially if this fallen prices will also have an impact on
the pricing? Thank you so much.
R. Mukundan:
Let me just break it down geography wise - as far as the Indian coal is concerned, this is
usually indexed. So as the index numbers on coal comes down, the Indian energy cost
would also fall, but there'll be a bit of a time lag of at least a quarter before it starts to
reflect. But it does move in that direction. As far as US gas is concerned that market is
more or less stable. as it did not spike or it did not go to the extent of the European gas.
European gas is where the sharp increase happened. But we were covered through our
own understanding of certain risk mitigation positions, which we take and we were
protected in terms of ensuring that we can manage the increases. But there also, I think
the prices are coming down and they're cooling off with higher visibility of the gas storage
across the UK market. We are working with customers in terms of a certain margin
number so that they have visibility on the gas prices and on that basis, we able to price
the product. As far as Kenya is concerned, it is on HFO and again, HFO has stabilized
and it will be link to crude oil. Crude oil prices did spike up, but has now stabilized. We
are seeing all around stability and a bit of tapering of the increases.
Moderator:
Thank you. Yes. We have a next question from the line of Abhijit Akella from Kotak
Securities.
Abhijit Akella:
Sir, first on the shutdowns that were taken, just a few clarifications regarding that, if you
could just share with us how much volumes were lost in both geographies, India and the
US because of this. And, if you could also share, I mean, some estimate of the lost profit
because of Yes, because of these shutdowns.
R. Mukundan:
As far as the issue on the financials are concerned, we expect that they will be clawed
back as we move forward because the plants are back, as this would've happened in
certain quarter and at certain point of time. In terms of the volumes which we had
planned to take out during the quarter, it was about broadly in the range of about 60,000
tons between both geographies put together.
Abhijit Akella:
Okay. Yes. The reason I was asking this is just to get a sense for what the normalized
EBITDA per ton would've been in both these geographies. So that was really the key
question I was driving at.
R. Mukundan:
Let me add, for example, in India during this period, because of monsoon, the
consumptions and other parameters also come in the way. It is not just volume driven.
That's not an issue in US, US is mostly volume. If you go to historical number, you would
get a trend which sort of follows every year. If you look at the slide 16, it gives you a
good picture of the way the trend plays up every year.
Abhijit Akella:
Okay, but just to conclude, is it fair to conclude that despite the spike in power and fuel
costs that you've seen, I presume largely in the US and UK the core EBITDA per ton
would've been at least in line with what we saw last quarter in the June quarter, if not
higher?
R. Mukundan:
The input cost is one parameter, but the market price is a different parameter, and
Margins are continuing to hold. Secondly, as we said, as far as US is concerned, the
margin has not fully played out because the contracts would move quarterly upward and
also the domestic market reset has not yet happened. So that will happen only in Q1 of
calendar year.
Abhijit Akella:
Fine. And one last thing from my side, before I get back in the queue. In the UK you
spoke about some one-time hedging benefits, if it's possible to share how much that
