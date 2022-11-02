Tata Chemicals : Transcript Tata Chemicals Q2FY23 Earnings call

I wanted to address these two points because I'm sure these would be at the top of the mind of all the people who joined the call. Overall, we've seen a good improvement in revenues and profitability on the back of favorable demand-supply dynamics, and better cost control. All our businesses across geographies have performed well in line with our plans.

Let me now move on to individual business, on soda ash the overall market remains tight. There is no softening in majority of end use markets as of now. There is a talk of recession, slow down, but this is not being seen by the customers with whom we are interacting, and it continues to be in a very balanced situation to tight situations from market to market.

In India the demand was mainly driven by glass, during monsoon the detergent market goes through a bit of softness, but on the ground, the demand continues to be strong, and we are already seeing pick up during Q3 in terms of market demand and should move to a stronger level in Q4.

Moving on to US business, other than the issue related to the volume, which I addressed already in the beginning, we also had a specific aspect of exiting from ANSAC, during this quarter. This gives us a greater flexibility in terms of servicing our customers and addressing our customers directly in several of the export markets. This is part of the transition to build one unified marketing network around the world.

UK and Kenya benefited from improved margins especially on the back of new contracts. UK in addition, benefited from increased sales volume of higher margin products and salt. There have also been business restructuring benefits which have flowed into UK and also the stability of carbon markets, crystallization of historical derivatives in hedge position, and one-off receivables from land transactions have given us one-time uptick in the numbers in UK.

In terms of salt business, it has remained stable and the bi-carb sales have also remained healthy across India and UK. The silica business continues to be at optimum level, and we are going to be scaling up capacity as I explained in the previous calls. On nutraceutical, we continue to gain customer acceptance and this will gradually scale up going forward. On Rallis, despite external challenges, the business delivered good top line growth, especially the international business, registering 67% revenue growth. Domestic business, also registered good growth, and we believe that -- going forward the company would maintain its momentum.

On CapEx, the current expansion in Mithapur is on track and planning for further capacity expansion is underway. To conclude, I would like to reiterate, the core business continues to be strong. Business outlook for all our products remains promising and our effort towards completing CapEx is on schedule and meeting customer requirements on time is well underway. With this, let me hand over the floor to Nandu.

Nandakumar Tirumalai: Thank you Mukundan, good afternoon to everyone, and Happy Diwali to you and the family. First, let me quickly walk you through the financial performance after which we can take the Q&A. Starting with financials, our revenues grew by 40% over Q2 of last year, the growth was broad-based with all the businesses and geographies performing well. EBITDA for the quarter was an Rs. 920 crore, 84% higher than last year's Q2.