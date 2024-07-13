Tata Chemicals inaugurates first Livelihood and Skill Training Centre in Mulshi

Home News room Press releases

Mulshi, 12 th July 2024 | Mulshi, 12 th July 2024: As a significant part of the company's CSR intervention, Tata Chemicals Community Development arm, Tata Chemicals Society of Rural Development (TCSRD), in partnership with the NGO "Light of Life Trust" (LOLT) established a Livelihood and Skill Training Center in Mulshi, Pune today. This centre is set to benefit around 430 individuals from 10 villages around the Tata Chemicals Innovation Center during the fiscal year 2024-25.

TIn a bid to provide livelihood and skill development, the centre will not only provide training but also assist the trained individuals in securing employment or facilitating the establishment of their entrepreneurial venture. Through this comprehensive skill centre introduced in Mulshi by TCSRD and LOLT, a range of short-term training courses, including AC Technician, Electrician, Computers, Beauty care, Spoken English, Mehendi Design, and Job Readiness Training will be offered.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our first of its kind livelihood and skill development centre near our Innovation Centre at Mulshi. This milestone underscores Tata Chemicals' commitment to fostering local empowerment through education and vocational training keeping diversity in focus. By equipping surrounding community individuals with essential skills and resources, we aim to catalyse sustainable development and create opportunities for economic independence. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will have on the lives of individuals and families in the Mulshi area. We extend our gratitude to all partners and stakeholders who have supported us in making this vision a reality.", said Dr. Richard Lobo - Head - Innovation, R&D, CQH and, Chief Ethics Counselor at Tata Chemicals.

Ms. Villy Doctor, Founder & Management Trustee, from Light of Life Trust, stated, "Our partnership with Tata Chemicals is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving social and economic transformation. TCSRD is recognized for its impactful community initiatives, and this collaboration will significantly enhance our efforts. By running this skill centre, we aim to further Tata Chemicals' endeavor to uplift many people's lives in the Mulshi region. This initiative will create a more equitable and prosperous future for the local community by empowering individuals with the skills needed for sustainable employment and entrepreneurship."