    TATACOMM   INE151A01013

TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

(TATACOMM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-14 am EST
1357.45 INR   -0.73%
Tata Communications to Transfer Non-Network IoT Business to Subsidiary
MT
Tata Communications : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
Tata Communications and Intertec Systems expand partnership, set up Cyber Security Operations Centre in UAE
AQ
Tata Communications : Spurt in Volume

12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
HQ/CS/CL.24B/17408

December 14, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 051

SYMBOL: TATACOMM

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Increase in Volume

Ref: NSE/CM/Surveillance/12601 letter dated December 13, 2022

With reference to your communication dated December 13, 2022 on the captioned subject "Increase in volume", we would like to state the following:

  1. Tata Communications Limited ("the Company") has been strictly following the disclosure requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") and has consistently made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges as and when required.
  2. Please note that since the shares of the Company are freely and frequently traded on the Stock Exchanges, the Company is not in a position to comment on the movement in the share price/ volume of the Company.
  3. The Company had vide its letter HQ/CS/CL.24B/17390 dated November 18, 2022, addressed to the stock exchanges provided information of the number of events which are categorized as Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).
  4. The Company by its announcement / disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR dated December 14, 2022 intimated the stock exchanges about the sale/transfer/hive-off of the Company's non-network Internet of Things business comprising of Device, Application, Platform and Managed Services components ('identified business undertaking') to a wholly- owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Limited (TCCSPL) as a going concern on 'slump sale' basis. Please note that this transaction is with a wholly-owned subsidiary and considering its size and volume, is not a material transaction for the Company.

Tata Communications Limited

Regd. Office: VSB Mahatma Gandhi Road Fort Mumbai - 400 001

Tel: 91 22 6659 1968 email: zubin.patel@tatacommunications.com

CIN: L64200MH1986PLC039266 website: www.tatacommunications.com

5. The Company has nothing as of date which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip of the Company, requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR. The Company will continue to intimate such events, as required, in accordance with SEBI LODR, if and when the disclosure obligation with respect to the same is triggered.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Communications Limited

ZUBIN ADIL PATEL

Digitally signed by

ZUBIN ADIL PATEL Date: 2022.12.14 10:52:32 +05'30'

Zubin Adil Patel

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Tata Communications Limited published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
