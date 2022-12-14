Tata Communications : Spurt in Volume

Ref: NSE/CM/Surveillance/12601 letter dated December 13, 2022
With reference to your communication dated December 13, 2022 on the captioned subject "Increase in volume", we would like to state the following:
Tata Communications Limited ("the Company") has been strictly following the disclosure requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") and has consistently made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges as and when required.
Please note that since the shares of the Company are freely and frequently traded on the Stock Exchanges, the Company is not in a position to comment on the movement in the share price/ volume of the Company.
The Company had vide its letter HQ/CS/CL.24B/17390 dated November 18, 2022, addressed to the stock exchanges provided information of the number of events which are categorized as Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).
The Company by its announcement / disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR dated December 14, 2022 intimated the stock exchanges about the sale/transfer/hive-off of the Company's non-network Internet of Things business comprising of Device, Application, Platform and Managed Services components ('identified business undertaking') to a wholly- owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Limited (TCCSPL) as a going concern on 'slump sale' basis. Please note that this transaction is with a wholly-owned subsidiary and considering its size and volume, is not a material transaction for the Company.
5. The Company has nothing as of date which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip of the Company, requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR. The Company will continue to intimate such events, as required, in accordance with SEBI LODR, if and when the disclosure obligation with respect to the same is triggered.
