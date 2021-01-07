Tata Communications : recognised with ‘A-' score for leadership in Sustainability by CDP

Mumbai, India - January 07, 2021

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has been recognised by global environmental non-profit organisation, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with the distinguished 'A-' leadership score for implementing current best practices in sustainability for climate change. Tata Communications score is higher than the global average of 'C' and higher than the Asia region average of 'D'. The Company scores the highest global score for playing a leading role in Climate Change governance, value chain management, energy efficiency, risk and opportunity disclosures in CDP 2020 reporting.

Tata Communications is among the top 34% companies globally to have received the leadership score for best practices out of 9,600+ companies that reported environmental disclosures this year. The scores are attributed basis a comprehensive peer benchmarking and sustainability performance.

Tata Communications made some strategic shifts in implementing several energy efficiency measures and this recognition reaffirms its focus on sustainability. In fiscal 2020, Tata Communications sourced approximately 15 million units of renewable energy and implemented emission reduction initiatives resulting in energy savings to the tune of 0.8 million units.

Amur S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, 'Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy. This recognition is testimony to our concerted efforts in our contribution to the environment and the Planet. These past few months have strengthened our conviction that digital technology and environmental sustainability are intrinsically connected. We need to collaborate to co-create digital ecosystems, build a new world, and engage constructively on the climate change dialogue. We at Tata Communications are committed to driving environmental stewardship across our operations and solutions.'

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations & Supply Chains at CDP, commented: 'The private sector has a huge role to play in the transition to a sustainable economy, and the first essential step for companies is to be transparent around their current environmental impacts. Tata Communications is among a critical mass of companies that are disclosing their environmental data to their stakeholders through CDP annually. The disclosure process is helping them to build trust through transparency, uncover risks and opportunities, boost their competitive edge and track progress towards their environmental goals. I look forward to seeing them advance on their sustainability journey.'

Tata Communications Sustainability strategy is based on the three facets of environment, social and governance (ESG) principles. The Company's objective is to drive value creation for its stakeholders and drive sustainable business growth by managing risks and embracing opportunities, implementing robust governance practices and optimising the economic, environmental and social performance.

CDP, the global gold standard of environmental reporting, is a global non-profit, that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. In 2020, a record-breaking 9,600+ companies disclosed through CDP, 14% more than last year. The CDP score aims to drive corporate transparency and helps to guide, incentivise, and assess environmental impact and action. The disclosing companies represented over 50% of global market capitalisation.

More details on Tata Communications Sustainability efforts are captured in Tata Communications Sustainable Development Report.