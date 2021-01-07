Tata Communications : recognised with ‘A-' score for leadership in Sustainability by CDP
01/07/2021 | 01:32am EST
Mumbai, India- January 07, 2021
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has been recognised by global environmental non-profit organisation, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with the distinguished 'A-' leadership score for implementing current best practices in sustainability for climate change. Tata Communications score is higher than the global average of 'C' and higher than the Asia region average of 'D'. The Company scores the highest global score for playing a leading role in Climate Change governance, value chain management, energy efficiency, risk and opportunity disclosures in CDP 2020 reporting.
Tata Communications is among the top 34% companies globally to have received the leadership score for best practices out of 9,600+ companies that reported environmental disclosures this year. The scores are attributed basis a comprehensive peer benchmarking and sustainability performance.
Tata Communications made some strategic shifts in implementing several energy efficiency measures and this recognition reaffirms its focus on sustainability. In fiscal 2020, Tata Communications sourced approximately 15 million units of renewable energy and implemented emission reduction initiatives resulting in energy savings to the tune of 0.8 million units.
Amur S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said, 'Sustainability is at the core of our business strategy. This recognition is testimony to our concerted efforts in our contribution to the environment and the Planet. These past few months have strengthened our conviction that digital technology and environmental sustainability are intrinsically connected. We need to collaborate to co-create digital ecosystems, build a new world, and engage constructively on the climate change dialogue. We at Tata Communications are committed to driving environmental stewardship across our operations and solutions.'
Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations & Supply Chains at CDP, commented: 'The private sector has a huge role to play in the transition to a sustainable economy, and the first essential step for companies is to be transparent around their current environmental impacts. Tata Communications is among a critical mass of companies that are disclosing their environmental data to their stakeholders through CDP annually. The disclosure process is helping them to build trust through transparency, uncover risks and opportunities, boost their competitive edge and track progress towards their environmental goals. I look forward to seeing them advance on their sustainability journey.'
Tata Communications Sustainability strategy is based on the three facets of environment, social and governance (ESG) principles. The Company's objective is to drive value creation for its stakeholders and drive sustainable business growth by managing risks and embracing opportunities, implementing robust governance practices and optimising the economic, environmental and social performance.
CDP, the global gold standard of environmental reporting, is a global non-profit, that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. In 2020, a record-breaking 9,600+ companies disclosed through CDP, 14% more than last year. The CDP score aims to drive corporate transparency and helps to guide, incentivise, and assess environmental impact and action. The disclosing companies represented over 50% of global market capitalisation.
Tata Communications is a digital ecosystem enabler that powers today's fast-growing digital economy.
The company enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500 - unlocking opportunities for businesses by enabling borderless growth, boosting product innovation and customer experience, improving productivity and efficiency, building agility and managing risk.
With its solutions orientated approach and proven managed service capabilities and cutting-edge infrastructure, Tata Communications drives the next level of intelligence powered by cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration, security, and network services.
Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world's internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.
The company's capabilities are underpinned by its global network, the world's largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 200 countries and territories.
Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.
Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports. The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.
Tata Communications Limited published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 06:31:03 UTC