  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:14 2022-10-10 am EDT
3082.75 INR   +0.58%
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters

10/10/2022 | 12:09am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by a decline in automobile stocks and Asian equities that weakened after a strong U.S. jobs report strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to persist with aggressive rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index, with all of its major sub-indexes in the negative territory, fell 1.24% to 17,100.50 as of 0348 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 1.2% to 57,493.68.

Last week, both indexes registered their first weekly gain in four by rising over 1%.

In early trades, the Nifty auto index lost 1.6%. Tata Motors Ltd was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, falling 4%.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials have showed no intention of backing down from the most aggressive rate hike campaign in decades, emphasising that the inflation fight was ongoing.

Domestically, corporate earnings will be among the drivers for markets in the next few weeks, with IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services on Monday set to kick off earnings season when it reports quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found India's retail inflation accelerated to a five month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for a ninth month.

The data is due after market hours on Wednesday.

Among individual stock moves, IDBI Bank surged 11% after the government said on Friday it was looking to sell a 60.72% stake in the bank and invited expressions of interest.

($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDBI BANK LIMITED 0.71% 42.7 End-of-day quote.-7.97%
NIFTY 50 -1.18% 17108.1 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.05% 58191.29 Real-time Quote.-0.11%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.66% 3080.9 Delayed Quote.-18.01%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -0.43% 412.2 End-of-day quote.-14.54%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 200 B 26 638 M 26 638 M
Net income 2023 420 B 5 088 M 5 088 M
Net cash 2023 397 B 4 812 M 4 812 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 11 215 B 136 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 592 195
Free-Float 27,7%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.01%135 783
ACCENTURE PLC-37.35%164 279
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.10%107 316
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.89%94 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.13%73 703
SNOWFLAKE INC.-48.31%56 014