  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:34:14 2023-04-20 am EDT
3094.80 INR   +0.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of key earnings

04/20/2023 | 12:17am EDT
BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after logging losses in the last three sessions, but investors remain cautious as quarterly earnings trickle in amid weak global cues.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.31% to 17,672.95, as of 9:44 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.38%.

Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with high-weightage financials and information technology (IT) stocks rising 0.3% each, respectively.

HCLTech Ltd is scheduled to report its earnings later in the day, while Reliance Industries Ltd, India's biggest firm by market capitalisation, will report fourth-quarter results on Friday.

The benchmark has lost over 1% so far this week as weak results from India's top two information technology (IT) companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, dampened sentiment. Since TCS' earnings last week, the IT index has lost over 7%.

Meanwhile, global equities remained subdued on rising odds of the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering a 25 basis points rate hike at its upcoming meeting on May 3, and as investors digest latest earnings reports.

Among individual stocks, brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leaped more than 18% after receiving in-principle approval from the market regulator to sponsor a mutual fund.

Enterprise technology solutions provider Mastek Ltd jumped 8% after logging sequential growth in its profit and revenue for the March quarter.

($1 = 82.2400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 16.31% 80.2 Delayed Quote.-14.24%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -0.23% 1036.3 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
INFOSYS LIMITED -0.44% 1228.45 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
MASTEK LIMITED 7.54% 1708 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
NIFTY 50 0.10% 17647.1 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.41% 2345.7 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.27% 59567.8 Real-time Quote.-2.09%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -0.02% 3094.8 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
All news about TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 257 B 27 463 M 27 463 M
Net income 2023 424 B 5 164 M 5 164 M
Net cash 2023 250 B 3 040 M 3 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,7x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 11 305 B 138 B 138 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 613 974
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 3 089,60 INR
Average target price 3 462,18 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.87%139 641
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 804
SIEMENS AG13.55%127 920
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.28%115 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.67%90 047
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.50%63 696
