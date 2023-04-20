INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of key earnings

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
higher on Thursday after logging losses in the last three
sessions, but investors remain cautious as quarterly earnings
trickle in amid weak global cues.
The Nifty 50 was up 0.31% to 17,672.95, as of 9:44
a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.38%.
Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with
high-weightage financials and information technology
(IT) stocks rising 0.3% each, respectively.
HCLTech Ltd is scheduled to report its earnings
later in the day, while Reliance Industries Ltd,
India's biggest firm by market capitalisation, will report
fourth-quarter results on Friday.
The benchmark has lost over 1% so far this week as weak
results from India's top two information technology (IT)
companies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys
Ltd, dampened sentiment. Since TCS' earnings last
week, the IT index has lost over 7%.
Meanwhile, global equities remained subdued on rising odds
of the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering a 25 basis points rate
hike at its upcoming meeting on May 3, and as investors digest
latest earnings reports.
Among individual stocks, brokerage firm Emkay Global
Financial Services Ltd leaped more than 18% after
receiving in-principle approval from the market regulator to
sponsor a mutual fund.
Enterprise technology solutions provider Mastek Ltd
jumped 8% after logging sequential growth in its
profit and revenue for the March quarter.
($1 = 82.2400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun
H K and Sonia Cheema)