BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, led by information technology stocks ahead of market-leader Tata Consultancy Services' quarterly report.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.17% to 24,361.75 as of 9:24 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.16% to 80,055.34.

High weightage IT stocks gained 0.75%, with all 10 constituents logging gains. TCS gained 1.5% ahead of its quarterly results, due after the close.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps added about 0.3% each.

Asian markets, excluding Japan, gained about 1% after Wall Street equities rose overnight following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell told U.S. lawmakers that "more good data" would build the case for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates. Fed futures are pricing about a 75% chance of a cut in September.

Those odds are likely to get a boost later in the day from data that is expected to show U.S. inflation easing.

Lower U.S. rates make emerging markets such as India a relatively attractive option for foreign investors. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)