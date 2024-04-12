BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking Asian peers as hot U.S. inflation data eroded hopes of early Federal Reserve rate cuts, while the focus turns to the domestic earnings season with Tata Consultancy Services set to report later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.24% at 22,700.35 as of 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.22% to 74,880.15.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged losses. The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps rose 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, outperforming the blue-chip indexes. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema )