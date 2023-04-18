Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:54:34 2023-04-18 am EDT
3122.65 INR   -0.54%
01:14aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse gains dragged by IT slide
RE
12:17aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials
RE
04/17INDIA STOCKS-Infosys triggers slide in Indian shares; IT stocks fall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse gains dragged by IT slide

04/18/2023 | 01:14am EDT
BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early gains on Tuesday as information technology stocks dragged markets after weak quarterly earnings of Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys amid uncertainty over client spending.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.19% to 17,673.35, as of 10:33 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.21% to 59,784.71. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced.

The Nifty had snapped a nine-day winning streak in the previous session.

Information technology stocks, which led the correction on Monday, were down 0.5%. Eight of the 10 constituents logged losses.

Weak earnings from sector leaders Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys and commentary on concerns over tech spending in the U.S. and Europe had pushed the IT stocks to a six-month low on Monday.

Analysts flag near-term headwinds for the sector due to a slowdown in the banking, finance, services and insurance (BFSI)segment in the U.S. and Europe, which has already crimped hiring.

On the flip side, Tata Motors advanced over 2% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after global brokerage CLSA picked the company and rival Maruti Suzuki India as its favourite four-wheeler stock. Maruti Suzuki rose nearly 1%, pushing the Nifty Auto up 0.3%.

"A revival in rural demand would prove to be a catalyst for the auto segment in the near term," said Amnish Aggarwal, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Analysts expect benchmark Nifty 50 index to witness consolidation in the near term.

"Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an uptick in volatility during the earnings season.

Among individual stocks, Angel One rose over 5% after posting a 30% jump in March quarter profit, led by a surge in orders.

($1 = 81.9610 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGEL ONE LIMITED 1.04% 1276.8 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.17% 1260.25 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.61% 8727.25 Delayed Quote.3.34%
NIFTY 50 -0.15% 17680.2 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.86% 59910.75 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -0.53% 3122.65 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.50% 471.9 End-of-day quote.21.59%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 257 B 27 515 M 27 515 M
Net income 2023 424 B 5 174 M 5 174 M
Net cash 2023 250 B 3 046 M 3 046 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 11 488 B 140 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 613 974
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 3 139,50 INR
Average target price 3 462,18 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.60%140 055
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 816
SIEMENS AG13.44%127 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%115 946
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%90 395
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.57%63 168
