INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse gains dragged by IT slide

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed
early gains on Tuesday as information technology stocks dragged
markets after weak quarterly earnings of Tata Consultancy
Services and Infosys amid uncertainty over client spending.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.19% to 17,673.35, as of 10:33
a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.21% to
59,784.71. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced.
The Nifty had snapped a nine-day winning streak in the
previous session.
Information technology stocks, which led the
correction on Monday, were down 0.5%. Eight of the 10
constituents logged losses.
Weak earnings from sector leaders Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys and commentary on concerns over
tech spending in the U.S. and Europe had pushed the IT stocks to
a six-month low on Monday.
Analysts flag near-term headwinds for the sector due to
a slowdown in the banking, finance, services and insurance
(BFSI)segment in the U.S. and Europe, which has already crimped
hiring.
On the flip side, Tata Motors advanced over 2%
and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after global
brokerage CLSA picked the company and rival Maruti Suzuki India
as its favourite four-wheeler stock. Maruti Suzuki rose nearly
1%, pushing the Nifty Auto up 0.3%.
"A revival in rural demand would prove to be a catalyst
for the auto segment in the near term," said Amnish Aggarwal,
analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.
Analysts expect benchmark Nifty 50 index to witness
consolidation in the near term.
"Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice
president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an
uptick in volatility during the earnings season.
Among individual stocks, Angel One rose over 5%
after posting a 30% jump in March quarter profit, led by a surge
in orders.
($1 = 81.9610 Indian rupees)
