BENGALURU, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.4% in pre-open trade on Tuesday, a day after Tata Sons, the holding arm of Tata Group, said it would sell shares worth up to 93.62 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) in the Indian IT services company. ($1 = 82.9310 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)