Tata Consultancy Services Limited is one of the largest Indian IT services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - IT services (99%): consulting and engineering services, solutions and systems integration, management applications development, outsourcing services, etc.; - sale of IT equipment and software licenses (1%). Net sales break down by market between bank-financial services-insurance (40%), telecoms and media (16.5%), retail and distribution (15.6%), manufacturing industry (9.7%) and other (18.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (5.71%), the Americas (51.3%), Europe (31.9%) and other (11.7%).