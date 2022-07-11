Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:27 2022-07-11 am EDT
3122.05 INR   -4.39%
02:26aIndia's TCS hits three-week low on Q1 profit miss, demand worries
RE
01:08aIndian shares fall as TCS drags tech stocks; rupee hits fresh low
RE
12:31aIndia's TCS hits three-week low after first-quarter profit miss
RE
India's TCS hits three-week low on Q1 profit miss, demand worries

07/11/2022 | 02:26am EDT
BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped as much as much 4.8% to a three-week low on Monday, after India's top IT services provider missed first-quarter profit estimates on rising employee-related expenses.

TCS reported a net profit of 94.78 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) on Friday, falling well short of the average analyst estimate of 98.51 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Operating margin fell to 23.1% from 25.5% a year earlier, mainly due to an impact of annual salary increase, elevated cost of managing the talent churn and gradually normalising travel expenses.

TCS Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinath said deal pipeline and closures continue to be strong, but the company remains vigilant given global uncertainties.

"Although management expects tech spends to be resilient, we see clear signs of moderation in demand," ICICI securities said in a note.

TCS flagged that attrition was continuing to increase on an absolute basis, but its net hiring stood at 14,136 during the June quarter.

"While management seemed confident on demand outlook, higher reliance on subcontracting along with lower net hiring (seven-quarter low) indicates that the company is preparing for an uncertain macro environment," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Multiple analysts also showed concerns over order book for the quarter, which stood at $8.2 billion, 1.2% higher from a year ago.

TCS was the first among its domestic peers to report earnings, with investors looking to gauge the outlook for the sector which has had a stellar run in the past couple of years, with companies expanding their digital offerings during the pandemic.

TCS weighed on the Nifty IT index, which was down 3.1%, besides dragging the bluechip Nifty 50 index 0.5%.

TCS shares are down 16.4% so far this year, against a 29.2% fall in the Nifty IT index.

($1 = 79.4000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED 1.11% 435 Delayed Quote.-45.41%
NIFTY 50 -0.49% 16139.55 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
NIFTY IT 0.67% 27361.1 Delayed Quote.-27.14%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -4.33% 3122.05 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 200 B 27 761 M 27 761 M
Net income 2023 425 B 5 357 M 5 357 M
Net cash 2023 449 B 5 670 M 5 670 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 11 948 B 151 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 606 331
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 3 265,45 INR
Average target price 3 660,42 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.65%150 765
ACCENTURE PLC-32.68%176 525
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.89%90 764
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.77%80 142
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.86%50 792
FORTINET, INC.-12.77%50 325