  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:16 2022-07-12 am EDT
3123.90 INR   +0.32%
12:08aIndian shares fall as investors await inflation data
RE
07/11Indian shares pare losses to end flat after reports of export tax on steel ending
RE
07/11Indian Benchmarks Close Marginally Lower; Tata Consultancy Services Tops Drags
MT
News 


Indian shares fall as investors await inflation data

07/12/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked Asian peers lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited inflation data due this week for clues on the scale of monetary tightening by central banks, while the rupee opened at a fresh record low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.6% at 16,118.40, as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.53% to 54,109.00.

Investors' focus will be on macro data, which includes India's retail inflation reading due later in the day, as well as the consumer price index from the United States on Wednesday.

A spike in inflation would keep central banks on the path of aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it was putting in place a mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, which banks will need a prior approval to use.

The RBI's move comes as the Indian rupee touches all-time lows amid continued foreign portfolio outflows from domestic stock markets and a broadly stronger greenback.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
