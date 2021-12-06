Indian shares fall nearly 2% as IT stocks weigh, Omicron fears loom

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed nearly 2%
lower on Monday, hurt by a selloff in information technology
(IT) stocks, as increasing cases of the Omicron coronavirus
variant spooked investors ahead of the central bank's decision
on interest rates.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped below the
17,000 mark and was down 1.65% at 16,912.25, while the benchmark
S&P BSE Sensex was 1.65% lower at 56,742.35 at the
closing bell.
Both indexes posted their lowest close since Aug. 27.
Most major sub-indexes ended lower, with IT, auto and pharma
stocks falling the most, as India's tally of reported cases of
the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant rose to 12 on
Sunday.
"Ambiguity surrounding Omicron continued to dent the morale
of domestic investors ahead of the important Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) policy announcement on Wednesday," said Vinod Nair,
head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"The domestic market is expected to be volatile as the
near-term will be dominated by developments on new variant and
policy decisions."
The three-day monetary policy committee meeting of India's
central bank starts on Monday and investors will watch out for
commentary from the central bank on future rate hikes.
According to a Reuters poll of economists, the RBI will hold
rates at its December meeting and hike its reverse repo rate
early next year and increase repo rate the following quarter.
The Nifty IT index which is up about 44% for the
year, fell nearly 3% and marked its worst day in nearly two
months. Index heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys Ltd fell 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively.
The Nifty realty index gave up early gains to
close 1.4% lower, while the Nifty auto index
slipped 1.8%.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel)