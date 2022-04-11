Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/11 12:53:38 am EDT
3688.95 INR   +0.09%
04/08Tata Consultancy Bags $73 Million Contract for 4G Site Installations Across India
MT
04/07TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Named a Leader in Digital Product Engineering Services by Everest Group
PU
04/07Tata Consultancy Services Ties Up with National University of Singapore to Develop New AI Platform
MT
Indian shares inch lower as financials weigh, TCS results in focus

04/11/2022 | 12:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares began the week on a feeble note, weighed by financial shares, with markets focusing on earnings from Tata Consultancy Services later in the day that will kick-off the March-quarter corporate results season.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% at 17,733, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4% to 59,205.83.

Shares of IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services were marginally up ahead of their earnings announcement. Investors will eye for improvement in margins and the impact of surging inflation from the month-long earnings season beginning Monday.

The Nifty Bank index and the finance index were down 0.6% each.

In broader Asian markets, stocks slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data. [MKTS/GLOB]

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
