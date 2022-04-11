Indian shares inch lower as financials weigh, TCS results in focus

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% at 17,733, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.4% to 59,205.83.

Shares of IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services were marginally up ahead of their earnings announcement. Investors will eye for improvement in margins and the impact of surging inflation from the month-long earnings season beginning Monday.

The Nifty Bank index and the finance index were down 0.6% each.

In broader Asian markets, stocks slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data. [MKTS/GLOB]

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

