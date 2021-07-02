Indian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss

BENGALURU, July 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on track to
record a more than 1% weekly loss as they struggled for
momentum, after hitting all-time highs recently, due to a lack
of fresh domestic triggers.
The benchmark indices on Friday were largely unchanged as
losses in heavyweight information technology stocks offset gains
in pharmaceutical companies.
By 0503 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was
down 0.04% at 15,673.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped
0.04% to 52,297.11.
While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge
in vaccinations have helped the Nifty and Sensex hit record
highs as recently as Monday, they've been unable to make any
headway since. For the week so far, they are down about 1.2%.
Frontline stocks have not done very well this week, with
gains seen more in mid-cap and smaller companies, said Aishvarya
Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.
Markets are in a wait-and-watch mode, and upcoming
first-quarter earnings will set the tone of how things move from
here, he said.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index fell 0.64%
and was set for a second straight session of losses. IT major
Tata Consultancy Services will be kicking off
June-quarter earnings season next week.
The Nifty Pharma index gained as much as 0.89% to
hit a record high. The sector has witnessed a slew of positive
COVID-19-related developments, such as Zydus Cadila
applying for emergency-use approval for its vaccine, and Cipla
getting an approval to import partner Moderna's
shot.
The Nifty Bank index added 0.23%.
The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability
Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the
balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected
earlier.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)