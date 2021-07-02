Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss

07/02/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, July 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on track to record a more than 1% weekly loss as they struggled for momentum, after hitting all-time highs recently, due to a lack of fresh domestic triggers.

The benchmark indices on Friday were largely unchanged as losses in heavyweight information technology stocks offset gains in pharmaceutical companies.

By 0503 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.04% at 15,673.25 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.04% to 52,297.11.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the Nifty and Sensex hit record highs as recently as Monday, they've been unable to make any headway since. For the week so far, they are down about 1.2%.

Frontline stocks have not done very well this week, with gains seen more in mid-cap and smaller companies, said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.

Markets are in a wait-and-watch mode, and upcoming first-quarter earnings will set the tone of how things move from here, he said.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index fell 0.64% and was set for a second straight session of losses. IT major Tata Consultancy Services will be kicking off June-quarter earnings season next week.

The Nifty Pharma index gained as much as 0.89% to hit a record high. The sector has witnessed a slew of positive COVID-19-related developments, such as Zydus Cadila applying for emergency-use approval for its vaccine, and Cipla getting an approval to import partner Moderna's shot.

The Nifty Bank index added 0.23%.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected earlier. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.16% 640.3 Delayed Quote.34.07%
CIPLA LIMITED -0.08% 977.85 Delayed Quote.19.29%
MODERNA, INC. 0.06% 235.11 Delayed Quote.125.05%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -1.18% 3301.8 Delayed Quote.16.72%
All news about TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
01:26aIndian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss
RE
01:26aIndian shares retreat after recent peaks, set for weekly loss
RE
06/30TCS NAMED IN GARTNER MARKET GUIDE FO : Long Life Cycle Products
AQ
06/30TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES  : Commercial Bank of Kuwait Selects TCS BaNCS to Tran..
AQ
06/28Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag
RE
06/28Indian Indices Open the Week in Red as Indian Finance Minister Unveils New CO..
MT
06/28Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag
RE
06/28THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Indian shares edge lower as tech losses outweigh gains..
RE
06/24Indian Indices Close Higher on Thursday; Infosys Shares Jump Nearly 4%
MT
06/24RELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Indian shares end higher as IT gains outweigh losses in R..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 899 B 25 474 M 25 474 M
Net income 2022 398 B 5 335 M 5 335 M
Net cash 2022 407 B 5 464 M 5 464 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 12 360 B 166 B 166 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 488 649
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 3 341,50 INR
Average target price 3 467,78 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.72%168 660
ACCENTURE PLC14.85%186 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.65%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.88%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.13.40%83 980
SNOWFLAKE INC.-15.87%73 170