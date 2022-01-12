Indian shares track Asian peers higher, realty stocks jump

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a
fourth straight session on Wednesday, with gains seen across the
board, as Asian peers inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a testimony
to Congress.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.54% to 18,152.40 by
0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.57% to
60,964.11. The blue-chip indexes have clocked roughly 2% gains
for two consecutive weeks and are already up 2% this week.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq and
S&P 500 recorded overnight their best sessions of 2022,
after Powell said that the economy could handle the COVID-19
surge and tighter monetary policy.
In Mumbai, 40 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were
trading in positive territory.
Nifty's realty sub-index advanced the most with
a 3.2% rise, bringing its weekly gain so far to nearly 6%.
Nifty's metal index, which dropped 1.9% in the
previous session, rose over 1%, led by a 3.3% rise in state-run
mineral producer NMDC.
Nifty's IT index was flat. Technology major
Infosys was up 0.6%, while Tata Consultancy Services
and Wipro were unchanged. The companies will
be reporting their third-quarter results later in the day.
One cannot rule out the possibility of a consolidation in
markets and going forward, earnings numbers and the upcoming
budget will determine further direction, Ajit Mishra, VP -
Research at Religare Broking said.
IT stocks added 55% in 2020 and 59.6% in 2021 as investors
bet on demand boom as people turned online during the pandemic.
Telecom operator Vodafone India, which slumped
over 20% in the previous session, jumped 6.4%.
Meanwhile, the country logged 194,720 fresh COVID-19 cases
and 442 deaths.
Eyes are also on consumer price inflation data due later in
the day, with a Reuters poll of 41 economists showing retail
inflation spiking to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)