TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

(TCS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/29 06:29:16 am
2488.4 INR   +2.56%
Sensex, Nifty end largely flat; TCS jumps
WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP' : Mint
Indian shares rebound on IT boost, state-run banks dip
Sensex, Nifty end largely flat; TCS jumps

09/29/2020 | 06:38am EDT
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares ended mostly unchanged on Tuesday, as losses in banks nearly offset gains in metal stocks and Tata Consultancy Services, which surged after a report that Walmart may buy a stake in Tata Group's new digital platform.

The broader Nifty ended 0.05% lower to 11,222.40 and the Sensex ended unchanged at 37,973.22. Both the indexes have risen nearly 4% in the past two sessions.

Walmart Inc is in talks with Tata Group for an investment of up to $25 billion in the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate's new "super app", Mint newspaper reported earlier in the day.

"Markets are going to play around in a tight range until next week's Supreme Court hearing on loan moratorium case and Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The RBI said on Monday it was postponing its monetary policy meeting that was scheduled between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

India's top court will hear a case on waiving interest rates on loans under a moratorium on Oct. 5.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose as much as 3.5%.

The Nifty metals index rose for a third straight session, ending up nearly 2%, on hopes of demand from top consumer China.

The Nifty bank index was down 1.2% and the public sector bank index fell 2.2%.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were largely up, but European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited the first U.S. presidential debate and eyed progress of a fiscal stimulus package in Washington.

By Sethuraman N R

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY BANK 3.26% 21411.3 Delayed Quote.-32.64%
SENSEX 30 -0.02% 37973.22 Real-time Quote.-7.93%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.56% 2488.4 Delayed Quote.12.24%
WALMART INC. -0.01% 137.25 Delayed Quote.15.49%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 582 B 21 429 M 21 429 M
Net income 2021 313 B 4 237 M 4 237 M
Net cash 2021 324 B 4 392 M 4 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 9 104 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 448 464
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 2 227,40 INR
Last Close Price 2 426,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.24%123 312
ACCENTURE5.80%141 732
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.18%108 410
VMWARE, INC.-5.80%60 074
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.47%59 022
INFOSYS LIMITED38.19%58 046
Categories
