TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sensex, Nifty rebound on IT boost, state-run banks dip

09/25/2020 | 01:47am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares on Friday bounced back from their longest losing streak since February, boosted by IT stocks, although gains were capped due to pressure on lenders after India extended the suspension of bankruptcy filings.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.72% to 10,882.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.7% to 36,809 by 0458 GMT, after falling for six straight sessions.

Both the indexes are still set for their worst week since early-May, having fallen around 6% each up to Thursday's close, on worries over the impact of surging cases of the novel coronavirus on the global economic recovery.

"We feel this is just a relief rally and (its) sustainability will be difficult as the banking index still looks weak," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

The Nifty IT sub-index climbed 2.2% to be the best sectoral performer. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was the biggest boost, rising as much as 4.4%. Up to Thursday's close, the stock's losses stood at 4.71%.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, slipped 0.24%, while the Nifty Bank Index posted muted gains of 0.15%.

The suspension of bankruptcy filings, aimed at helping businesses stay afloat amid the pandemic, will stop banks from initiating insolvency proceedings against any borrower for defaults arising on or after March 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, broader Asian peers rose on Friday after an overnight tech-led rally in U.S. stocks, on hopes of economic stimulus from the United States.

Shares of Granules India Ltd rose as much as 9.5% after a report said KKR, Bain Capital, Blackstone were in the race for a majority stake in the pharma company.

India's Cipla rose as much as 3.92% after it got a final approval from the U.S. FDA for a generic version of Biogen IDEC's multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Sethuraman N R

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -0.79% 270.04 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
GRANULES INDIA LIMITED -0.78% 360.6 End-of-day quote.192.93%
KKR & CO. INC. -3.05% 33.06 Delayed Quote.13.34%
NIFTY 50 1.03% 10920.35 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
NIFTY BANK 0.19% 20565.05 Delayed Quote.-34.15%
NIFTY IT -0.30% 19412.25 Delayed Quote.26.53%
SENSEX 30 -2.96% 36553.6 Real-time Quote.-11.39%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.85% 2397.5 Delayed Quote.7.89%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.65% 49.95 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 581 B 21 400 M 21 400 M
Net income 2021 313 B 4 233 M 4 233 M
Net cash 2021 380 B 5 139 M 5 139 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 8 751 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 448 464
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 2 227,40 INR
Last Close Price 2 332,25 INR
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.89%118 430
ACCENTURE1.83%146 739
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.90%105 827
INFOSYS LIMITED39.47%58 796
VMWARE, INC.-7.52%58 406
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-23.28%55 345
