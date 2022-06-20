Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:53 2022-06-20 am EDT
3105.85 INR   +0.55%
TCS plans more research hubs in Europe
RE
06/17TCS Partners with QIAGEN in Driving its Cloud Transformation Strategy
AQ
06/16Tata Consultancy Services Bags New Contract from Germany's QIAGEN
MT
TCS plans more research hubs in Europe

06/20/2022 | 04:46am EDT
STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Indian software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to step up its European expansion with several more research hubs, its technology chief told Reuters.

Europe accounted for about a third of the company's annual revenue https://www.tcs.com/tcs-financial-results-q4-fy-2022 of $25.7 billion in its past financial year and is one of its fastest growing regions.

TCS launched its first co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam last year to work with clients to adopt newer technologies, such as 5G and electric vehicles.

"There will be many more such facilities that we will be looking at over the next few years," said Chief Technology Officer K Ananth Krishnan.

TCS is in talks with telecoms companies across Europe over deployment of new technologies such as private 5G networks.

The company is also working with clients on technology to allow owners of electric vehicle fleets to charge at night when the price of electricity is less and sell back spare capacity to the grid during peak hours at higher prices.

"We were brainstorming with the CEOs of firms that operate large fleets of vehicles," Krishnan said, pointing to the likes of logistics ccompanies seeking to switch to electric delivery vans.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 194 B 28 105 M 28 105 M
Net income 2023 437 B 5 605 M 5 605 M
Net cash 2023 437 B 5 594 M 5 594 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 11 302 B 145 B 145 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 592 195
Free-Float 27,7%
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 3 088,90 INR
Average target price 3 889,52 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.37%144 810
ACCENTURE PLC-33.57%174 426
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.78%83 666
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.51%74 544
VMWARE, INC.0.29%48 980
FORTINET, INC.-25.16%43 180