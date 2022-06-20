TCS plans more research hubs in Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Indian software company Tata
Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to step up its
European expansion with several more research hubs, its
technology chief told Reuters.
Europe accounted for about a third of the company's annual
revenue https://www.tcs.com/tcs-financial-results-q4-fy-2022 of
$25.7 billion in its past financial year and is one of its
fastest growing regions.
TCS launched its first co-innovation and advanced research
centre in Amsterdam last year to work with clients to adopt
newer technologies, such as 5G and electric vehicles.
"There will be many more such facilities that we will be
looking at over the next few years," said Chief Technology
Officer K Ananth Krishnan.
TCS is in talks with telecoms companies across Europe over
deployment of new technologies such as private 5G networks.
The company is also working with clients on technology to
allow owners of electric vehicle fleets to charge at night when
the price of electricity is less and sell back spare capacity to
the grid during peak hours at higher prices.
"We were brainstorming with the CEOs of firms that operate
large fleets of vehicles," Krishnan said, pointing to the likes
of logistics ccompanies seeking to switch to electric delivery
vans.
