Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Tata Consultancy Services    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Consultancy Services : 2Q Net Profit Fell, Approves Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:50am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit fell from a year earlier and approved a share buyback program.

The Indian information-technology services provider said net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 74.75 billion Indian rupees ($1.02 billion) from INR80.42 billion a year earlier, missing estimates of INR79.21 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Second-quarter revenue increased to INR401.35 billion from INR389.77 billion a year earlier, exceeding FactSet estimates of INR391.71 billion.

The company also said its board of directors backed proposals to buy back shares for a maximum of INR160 billion.

The board also declared a second interim dividend of INR12 per share to be paid out on Nov. 3.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
09:50aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : 2Q Net Profit Fell, Approves Buyback
DJ
09:31aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : India's TCS announces up to $2.2 billion buyback, se..
RE
09:24aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : India's TCS announces up to $2.2 bln buyback, Q2 pro..
RE
09:08aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : India's TCS to buy back up to $2.2 bln in shares, Q2..
RE
06:27aSensex, Nifty rise for fifth session as Reliance gains; TCS buyback plan awai..
RE
10/06TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Connected Clinical Trials Platform Wins the 2020..
AQ
10/05Sensex, Nifty end higher on TCS buyback plans, banking gains
RE
10/05TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : to Book $166.1 Million Provision
DJ
10/02TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : half-yearly earnings release
10/01Sensex, Nifty rise over 1%; multiplexes, autos surge
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 585 B 21 632 M 21 632 M
Net income 2021 313 B 4 272 M 4 272 M
Net cash 2021 325 B 4 437 M 4 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 10 185 B 139 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 448 464
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 2 324,72 INR
Last Close Price 2 714,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES25.56%138 740
ACCENTURE PLC4.64%140 186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.00%108 624
VMWARE, INC.-3.16%61 759
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.56%61 150
INFOSYS LIMITED44.40%61 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group