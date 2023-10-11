By Adria Calatayud

Tata Consultancy Services said second-quarter net profit rose, helped by growth in its banking, financial services and insurance segments.

The Indian information-technology-services provider said Wednesday that net profit increased to 113.42 billion Indian rupees ($1.36 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from INR104.31 billion a year earlier. That compared with an estimate of INR113.50 billion from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

Profit from its banking, financial services and insurance segment climbed 7.4% and was the largest contributor, while profit from its manufacturing segment rose 17%.

Second-quarter revenue increased to INR596.92 billion from INR553.09 billion a year earlier, with growth across all the company's segments.

