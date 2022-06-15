Tata Consultancy Services : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

TCS/SE/48/2022-23

June 15, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla

Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol - TCS

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is further to our letter dated May 18, 2022 and June 2, 2022 wherein the Company has filed with the stock exchanges the Integrated Annual Report for financial year 2021-22, including the disclosures on GRI Annexures - Stakeholder Engagement Framework, Identification of Material Topics, GRI Content Index and Independent Assurance Statement dated May 24, 2022 on the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for financial year 2021-22 issued by Ernst & Young Associates LLP.

Pursuant to National Stock Exchange of India Limited's ("NSE") email dated May 30, 2022, we are submitting herewith the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report ("BRSR") once again in the separate tab introduced in Equity Announcement section introduced by NSE.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde

Company Secretary

