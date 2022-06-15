Tata Consultancy Services : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
TCS/SE/48/2022-23
June 15, 2022
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is further to our letter dated May 18, 2022 and June 2, 2022 wherein the Company has filed with the stock exchanges the Integrated Annual Report for financial year 2021-22, including the disclosures on GRI Annexures - Stakeholder Engagement Framework, Identification of Material Topics, GRI Content Index and Independent Assurance Statement dated May 24, 2022 on the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for financial year 2021-22 issued by Ernst & Young Associates LLP.
Pursuant to National Stock Exchange of India Limited's ("NSE") email dated May 30, 2022, we are submitting herewith the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report ("BRSR") once again in the separate tab introduced in Equity Announcement section introduced by NSE.
Financial year for which reporting is being done:Financial year2021-22(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed:NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Limited) and BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange)
Paid-upCapital: ` 366 crores
Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report:
Name: Milind Lakkad
Designation: Chief Human Resources Officer
Telephone number: +91 22 6778 9999 E-mailid:corporate.sustainability@tcs.com
13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together).2
Data
Basis
Exclusions
Financial
TCS' consolidated global
None
operations
Human
TCS' global operations, including
< 0.2% of the consolidated
Resources
wholly owned subsidiaries.
headcount.
Disclosures pertaining to
Workforce outside India
employee benefits, performance
appraisals and statutory topics
are specific to the workforce
based in India.
Environmental
TCS' Global operations (using
Other TCS' operations
operational control approach).
accounting for < 4%
headcount
The data measurement techniques used, and the basis of calculations and estimates have been mentioned in the relevant areas of this report. TCS does not believe there is any substantial divergence from the GRI Indicator Protocols. The scope, boundaries, and methodology for data analysis in this document remain the same as in the prior year and are mentioned above. There has been no restatement3 of information or changes in the material topics or boundaries since the prior year. The data is sourced from Ultimatix, TCS' core enterprise platform. Other supporting data is reviewed by relevant third-party assurers as part of
2 GRI 2-2
3 GRI 2-4
ISO and financial audit.
GRI Assurance4: Ernst & Young has assured the data presented under GRI Standards disclosures as specified in their Assurance Statement. The scope and basis of assurance have been described in their assurance letter. The Board was not involved in seeking this assurance.
Products/services5
Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
TCS provides IT services, consulting and business solutions to many of the world's largest businesses in their transformational journeys. Further details are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Integrated Annual Report.
Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
Application Development and Maintenance, Consulting and Service Integration, Digital Transformation Services, Cognitive Business Operations and Products and Platforms.
Some of the services broadly map to NIC classes 6201, 6202, 6209 and 6311.
GRI 2-5 5 GRI 2-6
III. Operations6
16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:
Location
Number of
Number of offices (Delivery
Total
plants
offices)
National
NA
Delivery centers - 113, Offices - 9
122
International
NA
Delivery centers - 71, Offices - 107
178
17. Markets served by the entity:
a. Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
28 States and 8 Union Territories
International (No. of Countries)
54
What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity?
The contribution of exports as a percentage of total turnover of TCS Standalone is 94.0%.
A brief on types of customers
TCS works with leading corporations across the world - typically Fortune 1000 or Global 2000 corporations and the public sector. In India, TCS works with departments of the Government of India, various state governments, systemically important entities and the private sector.
6 GRI 2-6
IV. Employees
18. Details as at the end of Financial Year: FY2021-22a. Employees (including differently abled)7:
S.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No.
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
1.
Permanent (D)
590,662
379,942
64.3
210,720
35.7
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
17,609
9,924
56.4
7,685
43.6
3.
Total employees (D + E)
608,271
389,866
64.1
218,405
35.9
Note:
TCS' global headcount excludes employees of non-wholly owned subsidiaries.
All of TCS' workforce is categorized as 'Employees' and none as 'Workers'. Hence in all the sections, details sought of the 'Workers' category are Not Applicable to TCS.
Other than Permanent category includes contractors and interns. b.Differently abled Employees:
S.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
921
706
76.7
215
23.3
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
11
8
72.7
3
27.3
3.
Total differently abled
932
714
76.6
218
23.4
employees (D + E)
Note:
Differently abled type includes Hearing, Visual, Locomotor, Orthopedic and Others
7 GRI 2-7
19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women8
Total (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
Board of Directors
9
2
22.2
Key Management Personnel
4
0
0.0
Senior Management
29,966
3,980
13.3
Note:
Key Management Personnel (KMP) are Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO&MD), Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director (COO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary (CS).
Senior Management excludes Directors and KMP.
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees9
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21
FY 2019-20
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent
17.3%
17.8%
17.5%
7.5%
7.5%
7.5%
12.8%
14.2%
13.3%
Employees
Note:
Turnover rates mentioned above are for TCS' global headcount (including IT and business services), excluding non-wholly owned subsidiaries.
GRI 405-1 9 GRI 401-1
Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)21. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary10
S.
Name of the holding / subsidiary/ (A)
Indicate
% of
Does the entity
No.
whether
shares
indicated at
holding/
held by
column A,
Subsidiary
listed
participate in
entity
the Business
Responsibility
initiatives of the
listed entity?
(Yes/No)
1.
Tata Sons Private Limited
Holding
72.3
Yes
2.
APTOnline Limited
Subsidiary
89
Yes
3.
C-Edge Technologies Limited
Subsidiary
51
Yes
4.
MP Online Limited
Subsidiary
89
Yes
5.
TCS e-Serve International Limited
Subsidiary
100
No
6.
MahaOnline Limited
Subsidiary
74
Yes
7.
TCS Foundation
Subsidiary
100
Yes
8.
Diligenta Limited
Subsidiary
100
Yes
9.
Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc.
Subsidiary
100
Yes
10.
Tata America International Corporation
Subsidiary
100
Yes
11.
Tata Consultancy Services Asia Pacific
Subsidiary
100
Yes
Pte Ltd.
10 GRI 2-2
