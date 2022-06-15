Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-15 am EDT
3206.30 INR   -0.13%
09:53aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
PU
09:33aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS to Launch Pace Port™ Paris, a Co-Innovation and Advanced Research Center for Rapid Innovation at Scale
PU
07:06aTCS Expands in Minnesota by Creating More Hi-Tech Jobs and Growing STEM Education Initiatives by 50%
AQ
Tata Consultancy Services : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
TCS/SE/48/2022-23

June 15, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla

Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol - TCS

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is further to our letter dated May 18, 2022 and June 2, 2022 wherein the Company has filed with the stock exchanges the Integrated Annual Report for financial year 2021-22, including the disclosures on GRI Annexures - Stakeholder Engagement Framework, Identification of Material Topics, GRI Content Index and Independent Assurance Statement dated May 24, 2022 on the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for financial year 2021-22 issued by Ernst & Young Associates LLP.

Pursuant to National Stock Exchange of India Limited's ("NSE") email dated May 30, 2022, we are submitting herewith the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report ("BRSR") once again in the separate tab introduced in Equity Announcement section introduced by NSE.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde

Company Secretary

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021

Tel. 91 22 6778 9595 Fax 91 22 6778 9660 e-mailcorporate.office@tcs.comwebsite www.tcs.com

Registered Office 9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Corporate identification No. (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781

Business

Responsibility

& Sustainability

Report

SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

  1. Details of the listed entity1
    1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity: L22210MH1995PLC084781
    2. Name of the Listed Entity:
      Tata Consultancy Services Limited
    3. Year of incorporation: 1995
    4. Registered office address: 9th Floor, Nirmal Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021, India
    5. Corporate address: TCS House, Raveline Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001, India.
    6. E-mail: corporate.sustainability@tcs.com
    7. Telephone: +91 22 6778 9595
    8. Website: www.tcs.com
  • GRI 2-1, GRI 2-3
  1. Financial year for which reporting is being done: Financial year 2021-22(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
  2. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed: NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Limited) and BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange)
  3. Paid-upCapital: ` 366 crores
  4. Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report:
    Name: Milind Lakkad
    Designation: Chief Human Resources Officer
    Telephone number: +91 22 6778 9999
    E-mailid: corporate.sustainability@tcs.com

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report | 186

13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together).2

Data

Basis

Exclusions

Financial

TCS' consolidated global

None

operations

Human

TCS' global operations, including

< 0.2% of the consolidated

Resources

wholly owned subsidiaries.

headcount.

Disclosures pertaining to

Workforce outside India

employee benefits, performance

appraisals and statutory topics

are specific to the workforce

based in India.

Environmental

TCS' Global operations (using

Other TCS' operations

operational control approach).

accounting for < 4%

headcount

The data measurement techniques used, and the basis of calculations and estimates have been mentioned in the relevant areas of this report. TCS does not believe there is any substantial divergence from the GRI Indicator Protocols. The scope, boundaries, and methodology for data analysis in this document remain the same as in the prior year and are mentioned above. There has been no restatement3 of information or changes in the material topics or boundaries since the prior year. The data is sourced from Ultimatix, TCS' core enterprise platform. Other supporting data is reviewed by relevant third-party assurers as part of

2 GRI 2-2

3 GRI 2-4

ISO and financial audit.

GRI Assurance4: Ernst & Young has assured the data presented under GRI Standards disclosures as specified in their Assurance Statement. The scope and basis of assurance have been described in their assurance letter. The Board was not involved in seeking this assurance.

  1. Products/services5
    1. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):
      TCS provides IT services, consulting and business solutions to many of the world's largest businesses in their transformational journeys. Further details are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Integrated Annual Report.
    2. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
      Application Development and Maintenance, Consulting and Service Integration, Digital Transformation Services, Cognitive Business Operations and Products and Platforms.
      Some of the services broadly map to NIC classes 6201, 6202, 6209 and 6311.
  • GRI 2-5
    5 GRI 2-6

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report | 187

III. Operations6

16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:

Location

Number of

Number of offices (Delivery

Total

plants

offices)

National

NA

Delivery centers - 113, Offices - 9

122

International

NA

Delivery centers - 71, Offices - 107

178

17. Markets served by the entity:

a. Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of States)

28 States and 8 Union Territories

International (No. of Countries)

54

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity?
    The contribution of exports as a percentage of total turnover of TCS Standalone is 94.0%.
  2. A brief on types of customers
    TCS works with leading corporations across the world - typically Fortune 1000 or Global 2000 corporations and the public sector. In India, TCS works with departments of the Government of India, various state governments, systemically important entities and the private sector.

6 GRI 2-6

IV. Employees

18. Details as at the end of Financial Year: FY 2021-22a. Employees (including differently abled)7:

S.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No.

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

1.

Permanent (D)

590,662

379,942

64.3

210,720

35.7

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

17,609

9,924

56.4

7,685

43.6

3.

Total employees (D + E)

608,271

389,866

64.1

218,405

35.9

Note:

  • TCS' global headcount excludes employees of non-wholly owned subsidiaries.
  • All of TCS' workforce is categorized as 'Employees' and none as 'Workers'. Hence in all the sections, details sought of the 'Workers' category are Not Applicable to TCS.
  • Other than Permanent category includes contractors and interns. b. Differently abled Employees:

S.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

921

706

76.7

215

23.3

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

11

8

72.7

3

27.3

3.

Total differently abled

932

714

76.6

218

23.4

employees (D + E)

Note:

  • Differently abled type includes Hearing, Visual, Locomotor, Orthopedic and Others

7 GRI 2-7

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report | 188

19. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women8

Total (A)

No. and percentage of Females

No. (B)

% (B / A)

Board of Directors

9

2

22.2

Key Management Personnel

4

0

0.0

Senior Management

29,966

3,980

13.3

Note:

  • Key Management Personnel (KMP) are Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO&MD), Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director (COO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary (CS).
  • Senior Management excludes Directors and KMP.

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees9

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

FY 2019-20

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent

17.3%

17.8%

17.5%

7.5%

7.5%

7.5%

12.8%

14.2%

13.3%

Employees

Note:

  • Turnover rates mentioned above are for TCS' global headcount (including IT and business services), excluding non-wholly owned subsidiaries.
  • GRI 405-1
    9 GRI 401-1
  1. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures) 21. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary10

S.

Name of the holding / subsidiary/ (A)

Indicate

% of

Does the entity

No.

whether

shares

indicated at

holding/

held by

column A,

Subsidiary

listed

participate in

entity

the Business

Responsibility

initiatives of the

listed entity?

(Yes/No)

1.

Tata Sons Private Limited

Holding

72.3

Yes

2.

APTOnline Limited

Subsidiary

89

Yes

3.

C-Edge Technologies Limited

Subsidiary

51

Yes

4.

MP Online Limited

Subsidiary

89

Yes

5.

TCS e-Serve International Limited

Subsidiary

100

No

6.

MahaOnline Limited

Subsidiary

74

Yes

7.

TCS Foundation

Subsidiary

100

Yes

8.

Diligenta Limited

Subsidiary

100

Yes

9.

Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc.

Subsidiary

100

Yes

10.

Tata America International Corporation

Subsidiary

100

Yes

11.

Tata Consultancy Services Asia Pacific

Subsidiary

100

Yes

Pte Ltd.

10 GRI 2-2

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report | 189

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
