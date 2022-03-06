Tata Consultancy Services : Buyback - others

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder of Tata Consultancy Services Limited ("Company") as on the Record Date (as defined hereinafter) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time ("Buyback Regulations"). If you require any clarifications about the action to be taken, you may consult your stock broker or investment consultant or the Manager to the Buyback, viz. JM Financial Limited, or the Registrar to the Buyback, viz. Link Intime India Private Limited. Please refer to the section on "Definitions" for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.
Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781 Registered Office and Correspondence Address: 9th Floor, Nirmal Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021
Compliance Officer:Mr. Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde, Company Secretary
OFFER TO BUY BACK FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF `1 (RUPEE ONE ONLY) EACH OF UP TO 4,00,00,000 (FOUR CRORE) EQUITY SHARES
FROM THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF EQUITY SHARES AS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022 (THE "RECORD DATE"), ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY WAY OF THE TENDER OFFER ROUTE AS PRESCRIBED UNDER THE BUYBACK REGULATIONS, THROUGH STOCK EXCHANGE MECHANISM AT A PRICE OF `4,500 (RUPEES FOUR THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE PAYABLE IN CASH FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION NOT EXCEEDING `18,000 CRORE (RUPEES EIGHTEEN THOUSAND CRORE ONLY) (THE "BUYBACK").
The Buyback is being undertaken pursuant to Article 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Sections 68, 69, 70 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), the relevant rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to the extent applicable, and the Buyback Regulations. The Buyback is further subject to approvals, permissions, sanctions and exemptions, as may be necessary, and subject to such conditions and modifications, if any, from time to time from regulatory and/or statutory authorities as required under applicable laws, including but not limited to Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares of the Company are listed i.e. BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (collectively, "Stock Exchanges").
The Buyback is within 25% of the aggregate of paid up capital and free reserves of the Company as per the audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on December 31, 2021 (i.e. the latest audited financial statements available as on the date of Board Meeting recommending the proposal of the Buyback, in accordance with provisions of the Act which was on January 12, 2022). The Offer Size of the Buyback constitutes 21.03% and 19.06% of the aggregate fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on December 31, 2021, respectively, which is within the prescribed limit of 25%, and represents 1.08% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on December 31, 2021.
This Letter of Offer is being sent to the Equity Shareholders/Beneficial Owners holding Equity Shares of the Company as on the Record Date ("Eligible Shareholders"). A copy of the Public Announcement, the Draft Letter of Offer and this Letter of Offer (including the Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement ("Tender Form")) shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.inand the Company at www.tcs.com.
The procedure for tender and settlement is set out in Paragraph 20 (Procedure for Tender/Offer and Settlement) of this Letter of Offer. The Tender Form is enclosed together with this Letter of Offer.
For mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to Paragraph 20 of this Letter of Offer.
Eligible Shareholders are advised to read this Letter of Offer and in particular, refer to Paragraph 17 (Details of Statutory Approvals) and Paragraph 21 (Note on Taxation) of the Letter of Offer before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback.
Select the name of the Company - 'Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Buyback 2022'
Select the option 'Demat or Physical or PAN'
Based on the option selected above, enter your 'DPID CLID' or 'Folio Number' or 'PAN'
A table will be displayed setting out the Folio, Name and Action. Click on 'View' tab under the Action column
The entitlement will be provided in the pre-filled 'FORM OF ACCEPTANCE-CUM-ACKNOWLEDGEMENT'
In addition to the Company's contact details provided above, the investors may reach out to the Investor Service Centre of Link Intime India Private Limited for any queries at +91 22 4918 6300 andtcs.buyback2022@linkintime.co.in, details of which are also included at Paragraph 27 of the Letter of Offer.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES .............................................................................................................................................................
3
2.
DEFINITIONS OF KEY TERMS.........................................................................................................................................................
Date of Board Meeting approving the proposal of the
January 12, 2022
Wednesday
Buyback
2.
Date of declaration of results of postal ballot for special
February 12, 2022
Saturday
resolution by the Equity Shareholders of the Company,
approving the Buyback
3.
Date of Public Announcement for the Buyback
February 12, 2022
Saturday
4.
Date of publication of the Public Announcement for the
February 14, 2022
Monday
Buyback
5.
Record Date for determining the Buyback Entitlement and
February 23, 2022
Wednesday
the names of Eligible Shareholders
6.
Date of publication of advertisement confirming dispatch
March 8, 2022
Tuesday
of Letter of Offer to Eligible Shareholders along with the
Entitlement Ratio
7.
Buyback Opening Date
March 9, 2022
Wednesday
8.
Buyback Closing Date
March 23, 2022
Wednesday
9.
Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other
March 23, 2022
Wednesday
specified documents including physical share certificates
(if and as applicable) by the Registrar
10.
Last date of verification of Tender Forms by the Registrar
March 31, 2022
Thursday
11.
Last date of providing Acceptance/Non-acceptance of
March 31, 2022
Thursday
tendered Equity Shares to the Stock Exchange by the
Registrar
12.
Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchange
April 1, 2022
Friday
13.
Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by the
April 1, 2022
Friday
Registrar/return of unaccepted demat Equity Shares by
Stock Exchange to Seller Member/Eligible Shareholders
14.
Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares
April 8, 2022
Friday
Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.
2 DEFINITIONS OF KEY TERMS
This Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specified otherwise, shall have the meanings as provided below. References to any acts, regulations, rules, circulars or notifications shall be to such acts, regulations, rules, circulars or notifications as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time.
The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein, shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to such terms under the Buyback Regulations, the Act, the SEBI Depositories Act, 1996 and the rules and regulations made thereunder.
Acceptance/Accept/
Acceptance of Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buyback.
Accepted
Acquisition Window
The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the Stock Exchanges
in the form of a separate window in accordance with the SEBI Circulars.
Act
The Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder (including any statutory modifications or
amendments thereof).
Additional Equity Shares
Additional Equity Shares tendered by an Eligible Shareholder over and above the Buyback
Entitlement of such Eligible Shareholder not exceeding the Equity Shares held by such Eligible
Shareholder as on the Record Date.
AOP
Association of Persons.
Articles/Articles of
Articles of Association of the Company.
Association
Board Meeting
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on January 12, 2022 approving the
proposal for the Buyback.
Board/Board of Directors
Board of Directors of the Company (which term shall, unless repugnant to the context or meaning
thereof, be deemed to include a duly authorized "Committee" thereof).
BOI
Body of Individuals.
BSE
BSE Limited.
Buyback/Buyback Offer
The buyback by the Company of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of `1 (Rupee one
only) each of up to 4,00,00,000 (Four crore) Equity Shares (representing 1.08% of the total issued
and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on December 31, 2021) at a price of `4,500
(Rupees four thousand five hundred only) per Equity Share payable in cash for an aggregate
