Tata Consultancy Services : Buyback - others

This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder of Tata Consultancy Services Limited ("Company") as on the Record Date (as defined hereinafter) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time ("Buyback Regulations"). If you require any clarifications about the action to be taken, you may consult your stock broker or investment consultant or the Manager to the Buyback, viz. JM Financial Limited, or the Registrar to the Buyback, viz. Link Intime India Private Limited. Please refer to the section on "Definitions" for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781 Registered Office and Correspondence Address: 9th Floor, Nirmal Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

Tel: +91 22 6778 9696, Fax: +91 22 6778 9660, E-mail: investor.relations@tcs.com#, Website: www.tcs.com;

Compliance Officer:Mr. Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde, Company Secretary

OFFER TO BUY BACK FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF `1 (RUPEE ONE ONLY) EACH OF UP TO 4,00,00,000 (FOUR CRORE) EQUITY SHARES

FROM THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF EQUITY SHARES AS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022 (THE "RECORD DATE"), ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY WAY OF THE TENDER OFFER ROUTE AS PRESCRIBED UNDER THE BUYBACK REGULATIONS, THROUGH STOCK EXCHANGE MECHANISM AT A PRICE OF `4,500 (RUPEES FOUR THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE PAYABLE IN CASH FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION NOT EXCEEDING `18,000 CRORE (RUPEES EIGHTEEN THOUSAND CRORE ONLY) (THE "BUYBACK").

The Buyback is being undertaken pursuant to Article 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Sections 68, 69, 70 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the " Act "), the relevant rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to the extent applicable, and the Buyback Regulations. The Buyback is further subject to approvals, permissions, sanctions and exemptions, as may be necessary, and subject to such conditions and modifications, if any, from time to time from regulatory and/or statutory authorities as required under applicable laws, including but not limited to Securities and Exchange Board of India (" SEBI ") and the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares of the Company are listed i.e. BSE Limited (" BSE ") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (" NSE ") (collectively, " Stock Exchanges "). The Buyback is within 25% of the aggregate of paid up capital and free reserves of the Company as per the audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on December 31, 2021 (i.e. the latest audited financial statements available as on the date of Board Meeting recommending the proposal of the Buyback, in accordance with provisions of the Act which was on January 12, 2022). The Offer Size of the Buyback constitutes 21.03% and 19.06% of the aggregate fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on December 31, 2021, respectively, which is within the prescribed limit of 25%, and represents 1.08% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on December 31, 2021. This Letter of Offer is being sent to the Equity Shareholders/Beneficial Owners holding Equity Shares of the Company as on the Record Date (" Eligible Shareholders "). A copy of the Public Announcement, the Draft Letter of Offer and this Letter of Offer (including the Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement (" Tender Form ")) shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in and the Company at www.tcs.com . The procedure for tender and settlement is set out in Paragraph 20 (Procedure for Tender/Offer and Settlement) of this Letter of Offer. The Tender Form is enclosed together with this Letter of Offer. For mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to Paragraph 20 of this Letter of Offer. Eligible Shareholders are advised to read this Letter of Offer and in particular, refer to Paragraph 17 (Details of Statutory Approvals) and Paragraph 21 (Note on Taxation) of the Letter of Offer before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback.

MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK JM Financial Limited Link Intime India Private Limited 7th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Mumbai - 400 025, Maharashtra, India Vikhroli (West), Mumbai 400 083 Tel: +91 22 6630 3030; Fax: +91 22 6630 3330 Tel: +91 22 4918 6300; Fax: +91 22 4918 6195 Contact Person: Ms. Prachee Dhuri Contact Person: Mr. Sumeet Deshpande E-mail:tcs.buyback2022@jmfl.com, Website: www.jmfl.com E-mail:tcs.buyback2022@linkintime.co.in, Website: www.linkintime.co.in SEBI Registration Number: INM000010361 SEBI Registration Number: INR000004058 Validity period: Permanent Validity period: Permanent Corporate Identity Number: L67120MH1986PLC038784 Corporate Identity Number: U67190MH1999PTC118368 BUYBACK PROGRAMME Buyback Opening Date Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Buyback Closing Date Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Last Date and Time For Receipt of Completed Tender Forms Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 5 p.m. (IST) BUYBACK ENTITLEMENT Category of Eligible Shareholders Ratio of Buyback (i.e. Buyback Entitlement)* Reserved category for Small Shareholders 1 Equity Share for every 7 Equity Shares held on the Record Date General category for all other Eligible Shareholders 1 Equity Share for every 108 Equity Shares held on the Record Date

*For further information on Ratio of Buyback as per the Buyback Entitlement in each Category, please refer paragraph 19.12 on page 27 of the Letter of Offer.

Eligible Shareholders can also check their entitlement on the website of the Registrar to the Buyback by following the steps given below:

Click on https://web.linkintime.co.in/Offer/Default.aspx Select the name of the Company - 'Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Buyback 2022' Select the option 'Demat or Physical or PAN' Based on the option selected above, enter your 'DPID CLID' or 'Folio Number' or 'PAN' A table will be displayed setting out the Folio, Name and Action. Click on 'View' tab under the Action column The entitlement will be provided in the pre-filled 'FORM OF ACCEPTANCE-CUM-ACKNOWLEDGEMENT'