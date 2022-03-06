Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Consultancy Services : Buyback - others

03/06/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LETTER OF OFFER

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

This Letter of Offer is being sent to you as a registered Equity Shareholder of Tata Consultancy Services Limited ("Company") as on the Record Date (as defined hereinafter) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time ("Buyback Regulations"). If you require any clarifications about the action to be taken, you may consult your stock broker or investment consultant or the Manager to the Buyback, viz. JM Financial Limited, or the Registrar to the Buyback, viz. Link Intime India Private Limited. Please refer to the section on "Definitions" for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781 Registered Office and Correspondence Address: 9th Floor, Nirmal Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

Tel: +91 22 6778 9696, Fax: +91 22 6778 9660, E-mail: investor.relations@tcs.com#, Website: www.tcs.com;

Compliance Officer:Mr. Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde, Company Secretary

OFFER TO BUY BACK FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF `1 (RUPEE ONE ONLY) EACH OF UP TO 4,00,00,000 (FOUR CRORE) EQUITY SHARES

FROM THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF EQUITY SHARES AS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022 (THE "RECORD DATE"), ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY WAY OF THE TENDER OFFER ROUTE AS PRESCRIBED UNDER THE BUYBACK REGULATIONS, THROUGH STOCK EXCHANGE MECHANISM AT A PRICE OF `4,500 (RUPEES FOUR THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE PAYABLE IN CASH FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION NOT EXCEEDING `18,000 CRORE (RUPEES EIGHTEEN THOUSAND CRORE ONLY) (THE "BUYBACK").

  1. The Buyback is being undertaken pursuant to Article 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Sections 68, 69, 70 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), the relevant rules framed thereunder including the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to the extent applicable, and the Buyback Regulations. The Buyback is further subject to approvals, permissions, sanctions and exemptions, as may be necessary, and subject to such conditions and modifications, if any, from time to time from regulatory and/or statutory authorities as required under applicable laws, including but not limited to Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares of the Company are listed i.e. BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (collectively, "Stock Exchanges").
  2. The Buyback is within 25% of the aggregate of paid up capital and free reserves of the Company as per the audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on December 31, 2021 (i.e. the latest audited financial statements available as on the date of Board Meeting recommending the proposal of the Buyback, in accordance with provisions of the Act which was on January 12, 2022). The Offer Size of the Buyback constitutes 21.03% and 19.06% of the aggregate fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per audited condensed standalone interim financial statements and audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as on December 31, 2021, respectively, which is within the prescribed limit of 25%, and represents 1.08% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on December 31, 2021.
  3. This Letter of Offer is being sent to the Equity Shareholders/Beneficial Owners holding Equity Shares of the Company as on the Record Date ("Eligible Shareholders"). A copy of the Public Announcement, the Draft Letter of Offer and this Letter of Offer (including the Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement ("Tender Form")) shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.inand the Company at www.tcs.com.
  4. The procedure for tender and settlement is set out in Paragraph 20 (Procedure for Tender/Offer and Settlement) of this Letter of Offer. The Tender Form is enclosed together with this Letter of Offer.
  5. For mode of payment of consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to Paragraph 20 of this Letter of Offer.
  6. Eligible Shareholders are advised to read this Letter of Offer and in particular, refer to Paragraph 17 (Details of Statutory Approvals) and Paragraph 21 (Note on Taxation) of the Letter of Offer before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback.

MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK

REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK

JM Financial Limited

Link Intime India Private Limited

7th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi,

C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg,

Mumbai - 400 025, Maharashtra, India

Vikhroli (West), Mumbai 400 083

Tel: +91 22 6630 3030; Fax: +91 22 6630 3330

Tel: +91 22 4918 6300; Fax: +91 22 4918 6195

Contact Person: Ms. Prachee Dhuri

Contact Person: Mr. Sumeet Deshpande

E-mail:tcs.buyback2022@jmfl.com, Website: www.jmfl.com

E-mail:tcs.buyback2022@linkintime.co.in, Website: www.linkintime.co.in

SEBI Registration Number: INM000010361

SEBI Registration Number: INR000004058

Validity period: Permanent

Validity period: Permanent

Corporate Identity Number: L67120MH1986PLC038784

Corporate Identity Number: U67190MH1999PTC118368

BUYBACK

PROGRAMME

Buyback Opening Date

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Buyback Closing Date

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Last Date and Time For Receipt of Completed Tender Forms

Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 5 p.m. (IST)

BUYBACK

ENTITLEMENT

Category of Eligible Shareholders

Ratio of Buyback (i.e. Buyback Entitlement)*

Reserved category for Small Shareholders

1 Equity Share for every 7 Equity Shares held on the Record Date

General category for all other Eligible Shareholders

1 Equity Share for every 108 Equity Shares held on the Record Date

*For further information on Ratio of Buyback as per the Buyback Entitlement in each Category, please refer paragraph 19.12 on page 27 of the Letter of Offer.

Eligible Shareholders can also check their entitlement on the website of the Registrar to the Buyback by following the steps given below:

  1. Click on https://web.linkintime.co.in/Offer/Default.aspx
  2. Select the name of the Company - 'Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Buyback 2022'
  3. Select the option 'Demat or Physical or PAN'
  4. Based on the option selected above, enter your 'DPID CLID' or 'Folio Number' or 'PAN'
  5. A table will be displayed setting out the Folio, Name and Action. Click on 'View' tab under the Action column
  6. The entitlement will be provided in the pre-filled 'FORM OF ACCEPTANCE-CUM-ACKNOWLEDGEMENT'
  • In addition to the Company's contact details provided above, the investors may reach out to the Investor Service Centre of Link Intime India Private Limited for any queries at +91 22 4918 6300 and tcs.buyback2022@linkintime.co.in, details of which are also included at Paragraph 27 of the Letter of Offer.

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES .............................................................................................................................................................

3

2.

DEFINITIONS OF KEY TERMS.........................................................................................................................................................

3

3.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE .....................................................................................................................................................................

5

4.

TEXT OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING....................................................................................................

7

5.

DETAILS OF THE PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT...............................................................................................................................

10

6.

DETAILS OF THE BUYBACK..........................................................................................................................................................

10

7.

AUTHORITY FOR THE BUYBACK..................................................................................................................................................

11

8.

NECESSITY/OBJECTIVE OF THE BUYBACK .................................................................................................................................

11

9.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE LIKELY IMPACT OF THE BUYBACK ON THE COMPANY.......................

11

10.

BASIS OF CALCULATING THE OFFER PRICE ...............................................................................................................................

14

11.

SOURCES OF FUNDS FOR THE BUYBACK ...................................................................................................................................

14

12.

DETAILS OF THE ESCROW ACCOUNT AND THE AMOUNT TO BE DEPOSITED THEREIN ..........................................................

14

13.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDING PATTERN .............................................................................................................

15

14.

BRIEF INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY ...................................................................................................................................

18

15.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY ...................................................................................................................

22

16.

STOCK MARKET DATA .................................................................................................................................................................

24

17.

DETAILS OF STATUTORY APPROVALS.........................................................................................................................................

25

18.

DETAILS OF THE REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK AND COLLECTION CENTRE............................................................................

26

19.

PROCESS AND METHODOLOGY FOR THE BUYBACK.................................................................................................................

26

20.

PROCEDURE FOR TENDER/OFFER AND SETTLEMENT...............................................................................................................

29

21.

NOTE ON TAXATION .....................................................................................................................................................................

34

22.

DECLARATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS..........................................................................................................................

36

23.

AUDITOR'S CERTIFICATE..............................................................................................................................................................

37

24.

DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION...................................................................................................................................................

39

25.

DETAILS OF THE COMPLIANCE OFFICER.....................................................................................................................................

39

26.

DETAILS OF THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS............................................................................

40

27.

DETAILS OF INVESTOR SERVICE CENTRE....................................................................................................................................

40

28.

DETAILS OF THE MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK...........................................................................................................................

40

29.

DECLARATION BY THE DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHENTICITY OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT..........

40

30.

OFFER FORM.................................................................................................................................................................................

40

2

1

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Sr.

Activity

Date

Day

No.

1.

Date of Board Meeting approving the proposal of the

January 12, 2022

Wednesday

Buyback

2.

Date of declaration of results of postal ballot for special

February 12, 2022

Saturday

resolution by the Equity Shareholders of the Company,

approving the Buyback

3.

Date of Public Announcement for the Buyback

February 12, 2022

Saturday

4.

Date of publication of the Public Announcement for the

February 14, 2022

Monday

Buyback

5.

Record Date for determining the Buyback Entitlement and

February 23, 2022

Wednesday

the names of Eligible Shareholders

6.

Date of publication of advertisement confirming dispatch

March 8, 2022

Tuesday

of Letter of Offer to Eligible Shareholders along with the

Entitlement Ratio

7.

Buyback Opening Date

March 9, 2022

Wednesday

8.

Buyback Closing Date

March 23, 2022

Wednesday

9.

Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other

March 23, 2022

Wednesday

specified documents including physical share certificates

(if and as applicable) by the Registrar

10.

Last date of verification of Tender Forms by the Registrar

March 31, 2022

Thursday

11.

Last date of providing Acceptance/Non-acceptance of

March 31, 2022

Thursday

tendered Equity Shares to the Stock Exchange by the

Registrar

12.

Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchange

April 1, 2022

Friday

13.

Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by the

April 1, 2022

Friday

Registrar/return of unaccepted demat Equity Shares by

Stock Exchange to Seller Member/Eligible Shareholders

14.

Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares

April 8, 2022

Friday

Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates.

2 DEFINITIONS OF KEY TERMS

This Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specified otherwise, shall have the meanings as provided below. References to any acts, regulations, rules, circulars or notifications shall be to such acts, regulations, rules, circulars or notifications as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time.

The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein, shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to such terms under the Buyback Regulations, the Act, the SEBI Depositories Act, 1996 and the rules and regulations made thereunder.

Acceptance/Accept/

Acceptance of Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buyback.

Accepted

Acquisition Window

The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the Stock Exchanges

in the form of a separate window in accordance with the SEBI Circulars.

Act

The Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder (including any statutory modifications or

amendments thereof).

Additional Equity Shares

Additional Equity Shares tendered by an Eligible Shareholder over and above the Buyback

Entitlement of such Eligible Shareholder not exceeding the Equity Shares held by such Eligible

Shareholder as on the Record Date.

AOP

Association of Persons.

Articles/Articles of

Articles of Association of the Company.

Association

Board Meeting

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on January 12, 2022 approving the

proposal for the Buyback.

Board/Board of Directors

Board of Directors of the Company (which term shall, unless repugnant to the context or meaning

thereof, be deemed to include a duly authorized "Committee" thereof).

BOI

Body of Individuals.

BSE

BSE Limited.

3

Buyback/Buyback Offer

The buyback by the Company of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of `1 (Rupee one

only) each of up to 4,00,00,000 (Four crore) Equity Shares (representing 1.08% of the total issued

and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on December 31, 2021) at a price of `4,500

(Rupees four thousand five hundred only) per Equity Share payable in cash for an aggregate

consideration not exceeding `18,000 crore (Rupees eighteen thousand crore only) excluding

transaction costs, applicable taxes, other incidental and related expenses from the Equity

Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, on a proportionate basis by way of the

Tender Offer route as prescribed under the Buyback Regulations read with SEBI Circulars through

the stock exchange mechanism.

Buyback Closing Date

Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Buyback Entitlement

The number of Equity Shares that an Eligible Shareholder is entitled to tender in the Buyback

Offer based on the number of Equity Shares held by such Eligible Shareholder on the Record

Date and the ratio of Buyback applicable to the category to which such Eligible Shareholder

belongs.

Buyback Offer Price/ Offer

Price at which Equity Shares will be bought back from the Eligible Shareholders i.e. `4,500

Price

(Rupees four thousand five hundred only) per Equity Share, payable in cash.

Buyback Offer Size

Maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back (i.e. 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares)

multiplied by the Buyback Offer Price (i.e. `4,500 per Equity Share), not exceeding ₹18,000 crore

(Rupees eighteen thousand crore only).

Buyback Opening Date

Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Buyback Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as

amended.

CDSL

Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

Clearing Corporation

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited and National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited.

Company

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Company's Broker

JM Financial Services Limited.

Designated Stock Exchange

The designated stock exchange for the Buyback, being BSE.

DIN

Director Identification Number.

DP

Depository Participant.

Draft Letter of Offer

The draft letter of offer dated February 14, 2022.

DTAA

Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

Eligible Shareholders

Shareholders holding Equity Shares, either in physical or dematerialized form, as on the Record

Date, and excludes person(s) who do not have the capacity under applicable law to tender

Equity Shares.

Equity Shares/Shares

Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of `1 (Rupee one only) each of the Company.

Equity Shareholder/

Holders of Equity Shares and includes beneficial owners thereof.

Shareholder

Escrow Account

The Escrow Account titled "TCS BUYBACK 2022 ESCROW ACCOUNT" opened with the Escrow

Agent in terms of Escrow Agreement.

Escrow Agent

CITIBANK, N.A.

Escrow Agreement

The escrow agreement dated March 5, 2022 entered into amongst the Company, the Manager

and the Escrow Agent.

FCB(s)

Foreign Corporate Bodies.

FEMA

Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, as amended.

FII(s)

Foreign Institutional Investors.

FPI(s)

Foreign Portfolio Investors.

General Category

Eligible Shareholders other than the Small Shareholders.

HUF

Hindu Undivided Family.

Income Tax Act/ITA

Income-tax Act, 1961 (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment thereof).

Letter of Offer

This letter of offer dated March 5, 2022 filed with SEBI containing disclosures in relation to the

Buyback as specified in Schedule III of the Buyback Regulations, including comments received

from SEBI on the Draft Letter of Offer.

LODR Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Manager to the Buyback/

JM Financial Limited.

Manager

Management Rules

The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
