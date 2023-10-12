Capital Structure
As on September 30, 2023
Share Capital
Particulars
Value in `
A. Authorised Capital
4,60,05,00,000
Equity Shares of
`1 each
4,60,05,00,000
1,05,02,50,000
Redeemable Preference
Shares of
1,05,02,50,000
`1 each
5,65,07,50,000
===========
- Issued, subscribed and Paid-up Capital
- Fresh Issue of shares
3,65,90,51,373 Equity Shares of `1 each fully paid- 3,65,90,51,373 up
2,27,75,000 Equity Shares of `1 each at a premium of `849 per share resulting in additional paid up capital of `2,27,75,000 and a share premium of `19,33,59,75,000 issued under the IPO on August 19, 2004.
18,27,400 and 12,380 Equity Shares of `1 each were issued pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Scheme (ESPS 2004) on September 29, 2004 and October 21, 2004.
91,90,440 Equity Shares of `1 each were issued to the shareholders of the erstwhile Tata Infotech Limited (TIL) pursuant to the Order dated January 27, 2006, passed by the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, approving the Scheme of Amalgamation of TIL with the Company.
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2006, the Company has allotted 48,93,05,249 equity shares of `1 each as fully paid Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 on August 9, 2006.
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders under a Postal Ballot on March 17, 2008, 1,00,00,00,000 Redeemable Preference Shares of `1 each have been allotted to the Promoters, Tata Sons Limited on March 28, 2008.
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders under a Postal Ballot on June 12, 2009, the Company has allotted 97,86,10,498 equity shares of `1 each as fully paid Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 on June 18, 2009.
15,06,983 Equity Shares of `1 each fully paid up were issued and allotted on October 7, 2013 to the equity shareholders (other than the Company) of TCS e-Serve Limited in the ratio of thirteen (13) equity shares of `1 each in the Company credited as fully paid up with rights attached thereto for every four (4) equity shares of `10 each fully paid up held by such member in the capital of TCS e-Serve Limited pursuant to the Order dated September 6, 2013 of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, sanctioning the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and TCS e-Serve Limited and TCS e-Serve International Limited and their respective shareholders.
1,16,99,962 Equity Shares of `1 each fully paid up were issued and allotted on October 5, 2015 to the equity shareholders (other than the Company) of CMC Limited in the ratio of seventy-nine (79) equity shares of `1 each in the Company credited as fully paid up with rights attached thereto for every hundred (100) equity shares of `10 each fully paid up held by such member in the capital of CMC Limited pursuant to the Order dated July 20, 2015 of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and Order dated August 14, 2015, of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and CMC Limited and their respective shareholders.
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the shareholders under a Postal Ballot on May 26, 2018, the Company has allotted 1,91,42,87,591 equity shares of `1 each as fully paid Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 on June 3, 2018.
D. Redemption
1,00,00,00,000 Preference Shares of `1 each were
redeemed on March 28, 2014.
E. Buyback
The Company has bought back 5,61,40,350 (Five
crore sixty one lakh forty thousand three hundred
and fifty) Equity Shares at a price of `2,850
(Rupees two thousand eight hundred fifty only) per
Equity Share, pursuant to the Securities and
Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities)
Regulations 1998 and subsequent amendments
thereof. The extinguishment of the Equity Shares
accepted under the buyback was completed on June
7, 2017. The Buyback has been duly authorized by
a resolution of the Board of Directors dated
February 20, 2017 and by the Equity Shareholders
by a special resolution passed through postal ballot
in accordance with the provisions of Section 110 of
the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 22 of the
Companies
(Management
&
Administration)
Rules, 2014, the results of which were announced
on April 17, 2017.
The Company has bought back 7,61,90,476 (Seven
crore sixty one lakh Ninety thousand Four Hundred
Seventy Six) Equity Shares at a price of `2100
(Rupees two thousand one hundred only) per
Equity Share, pursuant to the Securities and
Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities)
Regulations 1998 and subsequent amendments
thereof. The extinguishment of the Equity Shares
accepted under the buyback was completed on
September 26, 2018. The Buyback has been duly
authorized by a resolution of the Board of Directors
dated June 15, 2018 and by the Equity Shareholders
by a special resolution passed through postal ballot
in accordance with the provisions of Section 110 of
the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 22 of the
Companies
(Management
&
Administration)
Rules, 2014, the results of which were announced on August 4, 2018.
The Company has bought back 5,33,33,333 (Five crore thirty-three lakh thirty-three thousand three hundred and thirty-three) Equity Shares at a price of `3000 (Rupees three thousand only) per Equity Share, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 and subsequent amendments thereof. The extinguishment of the Equity Shares accepted under the buyback was completed on January 6, 2021. The Buyback has been duly
authorized by a resolution of the Board of Directors dated October 7, 2020 and by the Equity Shareholders by a special resolution passed through postal ballot in accordance with the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management
- Administration) Rules, 2014, the results of which were announced on November 18, 2020.
The Company has bought back 4,00,00,000 (Four crore) Equity Shares at a price of `4,500 (Rupees four thousand five hundred only) per Equity Share, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018
and subsequent amendments thereof. The extinguishment of the Equity Shares accepted under the buyback was completed on March 29, 2022. The Buyback has been duly authorized by a resolution of the Board of Directors dated January 12, 2022 and by the Equity Shareholders by a special resolution passed through postal ballot in accordance with the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the results of which were announced on February 12, 2022.
