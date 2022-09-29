Tata Consultancy Services : CareScout Partners with TCS to Create Marketplace that Makes Long Term Care More Accessible to Americans

Tata Consultancy Services-Designed Solution Helps Families in the US Seamlessly Make Informed Decisions About Long-Term Care

WALTHAM, MA | MUMBAI, September 29, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is helping CareScout, a Genworth Financial company, in its purpose-led journey to help American families access quality long-term care in a timely and effortless manner by connecting them with the right care facilities through a marketplace.

Taking a design-thinking approach, TCS collaborated with CareScout to understand the challenges, existing architecture, and latent needs of the end users. Information gaps and bottlenecks were identified to create a solution blueprint that streamlined the processes and data flows and significantly improved customer experience. Additionally, TCS defined the product roadmap and helped craft a playbook for its market positioning and customer targeting.

The solution enables long term care providers such as home health agencies, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, continued care retirement centers, independent living facilities, hospices, and adult day health centers across the US to register their facilities and provide details about services.

The marketplace offers a seamless self-onboarding experience to CareScout users, with smart notifications and alerts assisting them to complete their profiles. With the help of its powerful data and analytics engine, the users can find and connect with the facilities nearest to them. In addition, the marketplace and its lead generation portal for facility providers will help CareScout chart its overall growth and establish competitive differentiation.

"We studied the market, assessed the competition, identified the pain points of the consumers, and invested in a product that helps address those pain points," said Edward J. Motherway,CEO and President, CareScout. "America is aging. As the number of aging population is projected to double by 2060, we wanted to build a product that accounts for the needs of American families and provides an opportunity for them to find and connect with right care facilities. TCS as one of our strategic partners helped realize our business vision."

"We leveraged CareScout's years of expertise in providing caregiver support services and worked with TCS to build a user-friendly platform which is not just easy to navigate but also resilient and scalable. With this, we will be able to bring together providers and users under one roof, providing superior experience for everyone," said Rauf Zeynalov, Chief Strategy Officer, CareScout.

"At TCS, we believe in putting technology to greater use to improve lives and empower people and communities. We are delighted to partner with CareScout in their purpose-led initiative to make quality care available to all and helps families make informed decisions about long-term care. Our deep contextual knowledge, expertise, digital capabilities, and innovation ecosystem have been key to developing a marketplace that is compliant with all US Federal norms," said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS.

