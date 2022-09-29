Advanced search
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:58 2022-09-29 am EDT
3024.00 INR   -0.38%
02:54aTata Consultancy Services : CareScout Partners with TCS to Create Marketplace that Makes Long Term Care More Accessible to Americans
PU
02:38aTata Consultancy Services Collaborates with CareScout for Long-Term Care Services
MT
09/27Chief Executives For Corporate Purpose, Tata Consultancy Services, And Pyxera Global : Attaining Mental Health Equity
AQ
Tata Consultancy Services : CareScout Partners with TCS to Create Marketplace that Makes Long Term Care More Accessible to Americans

09/29/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Tata Consultancy Services-Designed Solution Helps Families in the US Seamlessly Make Informed Decisions About Long-Term Care

WALTHAM, MA | MUMBAI, September 29, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is helping CareScout, a Genworth Financial company, in its purpose-led journey to help American families access quality long-term care in a timely and effortless manner by connecting them with the right care facilities through a marketplace.

Taking a design-thinking approach, TCS collaborated with CareScout to understand the challenges, existing architecture, and latent needs of the end users. Information gaps and bottlenecks were identified to create a solution blueprint that streamlined the processes and data flows and significantly improved customer experience. Additionally, TCS defined the product roadmap and helped craft a playbook for its market positioning and customer targeting.

The solution enables long term care providers such as home health agencies, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, continued care retirement centers, independent living facilities, hospices, and adult day health centers across the US to register their facilities and provide details about services.

The marketplace offers a seamless self-onboarding experience to CareScout users, with smart notifications and alerts assisting them to complete their profiles. With the help of its powerful data and analytics engine, the users can find and connect with the facilities nearest to them. In addition, the marketplace and its lead generation portal for facility providers will help CareScout chart its overall growth and establish competitive differentiation.

"We studied the market, assessed the competition, identified the pain points of the consumers, and invested in a product that helps address those pain points," said Edward J. Motherway,CEO and President, CareScout. "America is aging. As the number of aging population is projected to double by 2060, we wanted to build a product that accounts for the needs of American families and provides an opportunity for them to find and connect with right care facilities. TCS as one of our strategic partners helped realize our business vision."

"We leveraged CareScout's years of expertise in providing caregiver support services and worked with TCS to build a user-friendly platform which is not just easy to navigate but also resilient and scalable. With this, we will be able to bring together providers and users under one roof, providing superior experience for everyone," said Rauf Zeynalov, Chief Strategy Officer, CareScout.

"At TCS, we believe in putting technology to greater use to improve lives and empower people and communities. We are delighted to partner with CareScout in their purpose-led initiative to make quality care available to all and helps families make informed decisions about long-term care. Our deep contextual knowledge, expertise, digital capabilities, and innovation ecosystem have been key to developing a marketplace that is compliant with all US Federal norms," said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 606,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS media contacts: Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com

Phone: +1 416 456 7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
