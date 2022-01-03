Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services : Coimbatore Student Wins the National Finals of TCS IT Wiz 2021

01/03/2022 | 03:09am EST
Tata Consultancy Services' Digital Interschool IT Quiz Contest Saw 12,700 Students Participating from Across the Country in its 23rd Edition

MUMBAI, January 3, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the winners of the National Finals of TCS IT Wiz 2021, India's largest inter-school IT quiz competition.

After a riveting competition, the TCS IT Wiz Championship title went to Sandeep Murugesh from St Judes Public School and Junior College, Coimbatore. He was awarded a trophy along with a gold medal, winner certificate and gift voucher. The runner up of the National Finals, Mustafa Ahmed from Little Flower High School, Telangana, received a trophy, silver medal, gift voucher andcertificate.

The other finalists were Smitendu Dutta from DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, Krishang Nigam from Navrachana School, Vadodara, Dhyan Vyas from National Public School, Bengaluru, and Kanishka Deora from St Anthony Senior Secondary School, Udaipur. These astute learners were presented with bronze medals, finalist certificates and gift vouchers.

TCS IT Wiz is a unique platform that provides students the opportunity to explore knowledge beyond the realm of their textbooks. In its 23rd and completely digital edition, TCS IT Wiz provided the audience with the perfect edutainment with its unique questions. The contest witnessed participation from over 12,700 students of class 8-12 from across the country. Of these, 96 participants qualified for the Quarter Finals and 24 reached the Semi Finals to compete for a spot among the top 6 at the National Finals.

Chief guest at the Finale, Samir Seksaria, CFO, TCS, said, "TCS IT Wiz aims to spark interest in technology among high school students to build the digital workforce of tomorrow. TCS IT Wiz has transcended the boundaries placed on interschool competitions by transitioning to the digital platform seamlessly. This year's quizzers demonstrated that with determination and an inherent curiosity to learn, you can achieve excellence."

Quizmaster Giri ("Pickbrain") Balasubramaniam presented the quiz with great energy and vibrancy. The four rounds of the quiz, namely, In it for Good, @ TCS - Know- how, Bring Everything and Master the Journey, kept the audiences at the edge of their seats.

TCS IT Wiz is the largest inter-school IT quiz in India for students of class 8-12. Started in 1999, the quiz aims to build awareness and emphasize the importance of IT skills and enable students to look at technology from a holistic perspective.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 528,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS Media Contacts Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: Tiffany.fisher@tcs.com

Phone: +1 416-456-7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999 | +91 22 67789098

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Phone: +569 6170 9013

USA

Email: william.thomas@tcs.com

Phone: +1 203-984-3978

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
