  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:22 2022-07-15 am EDT
2979.85 INR   -0.63%
2979.85 INR   -0.63%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Press Release
PU
07/14TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Press Release
PU
Tata Consultancy Services : Press Release

07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
TCS/PR/SE-51/2022-23

July 15, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Bandra Kurla

P.J. Towers,

Complex, Bandra (East)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol - TCS

Scrip Code No. - 532540

Dear Sirs,

We are sending herewith copy of a Press Release titled "TCS is the UK's #1 Software and IT Services Company Once Again" which will be disseminated shortly.

The Press Release is self-explanatory.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde

Company Secretary

9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021

Tel 91 22 6778 9595 Fax 91 22 6630 3672 e-mail corporate.office@tcs.com website www.tcs.com

Registered Office 9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021

Corporate Identity No. (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781

TCS is the UK's #1 Software and IT Services Company Once Again

Tata Consultancy Services' UK Revenue of £2.99 Billion in 2021 Placed it at the Top in the UK Market,

According to TechMarketView

LONDON | MUMBAI, July 15, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been ranked number one by revenue among the Top 30 Suppliers of Software and IT Services (SITS) to the UK Market by industry analyst firm, TechMarketView1.

The report is compiled through a detailed analysis of UK revenues of over 200 publicly quoted and privately held companies. TCS has retained its position as the UK's largest SITS provider. The company also performed very well in the revenue rankings by sub-category, topping the chart for Applications Operations, ranking #2 in IT/BP Services, and #3 in the Consulting and Solutions categories.

According to the report, the UK remains an extremely important market for TCS, and this bullish approach has paid dividends, as it continued to grow across all its core sectors. It highlights that TCS' bounce back from the pandemic has been sharp in the UK where it won significant deals with the likes of Royal London, Virgin Atlantic, Nationwide, Department of Work and Pensions, and Transport for London during the year. The report goes on to say, TCS' new wins coupled with the strong sales performance of 2021 should support further growth in the UK.

"TCS has retained its position as the UK's largest Software and IT Services provider possessing a portfolio of capabilities and scale of operations that few can currently rival. It remains well placed to continue to grow in the UK as it further strengthens its brand profile here," said Marc Hardwick, Research Director,

TechMarketView.

"Over the past year, we began many new partnerships with UK corporations looking to modernize their technology stacks, while deepening our relationships with existing clients to become their innovation, growth and transformation partner," said Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland. "We are delighted to be the number one SITS provider in the UK yet again. This position reflects our customer-centricity, deep contextual and industry knowledge, and investments in innovation and intellectual property."

CIOs from the UK's largest IT spending organisations have ranked TCS the #1 IT services provider for customer satisfaction in surveys by Whitelane Research, for the last seven years. TCS' customer-centricity and differentiated offerings have powered strong revenue growth and market share gains in recent years. Additionally, over the last year, it has expanded its presence in the UK public sector, winning several new deals to build digital solutions that will empower and improve the quality of life of citizens.

TCS has been systematically investing in research and innovation, taking up promising themes in each industry, and leveraging its domain knowledge to build innovative solutions that are proactively showcased to customers. In addition, the company has been partnering with customers through the discovery, definition, refinement, and delivery phases of innovation at the TCS Pace Ports™, its co-innovation and research centres across the world.

To support its growth, it has added more than 7,000 employees, including 2,000 trainees over the last five years, making it among the top UK recruiters of IT services talent. TCS currently employs over 20,000 people in 30 locations around the country and intends to recruit an additional 1,500 employees in 2022. Its workforce is diverse, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector.

TCS has upskilled more than 90 per cent of its UK staff in the last two years, reflecting its commitment to

1 UK Software and IT Services Supplier Rankings 2021, Duncan Aitchison, TechMarketView, June 30, 2021.

Page 1 of 2

nurturing local IT talent. It has been named the #1 Top Employer in the UK by the Top Employers Institute and among the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work for in the UK.

TCS is also investing in the tech professionals of the future, equipping young people with the skills and passion to pursue STEM subjects and careers in the industry. TCS and its employees work closely with charities and social enterprises to drive outreach and bridge the knowledge gap. Since its launch in 2013, TCS' IT Futures programme has reached over 300,000 UK students.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 606,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com| Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com| Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com| Phone: +1 416 456 7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com| Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 67789098

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com| Phone: +971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com| Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com| Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com| Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com| Phone: +1 917 981 7651

###

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 191 B 27 390 M 27 390 M
Net income 2023 421 B 5 259 M 5 259 M
Net cash 2023 427 B 5 341 M 5 341 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 10 973 B 137 B 137 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
EV / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 592 195
Free-Float 27,7%
