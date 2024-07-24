TCS Financial Results

Quarter I Ended FY 2024-25

Jul 11, 2024

Q1 FY25 Performance Highlights

  • Revenue:
    • INR Revenue of 626,130 Mn, up 5.4% YoY
    • USD Revenue of $ 7,505 Mn, up 3.9% YoY
    • Constant currency revenue up 4.4% YoY
  • Profit:
    • Operating Margin at 24.7%
    • Net Margin at 19.2%
    • Cash flow from operations at 92.8% of net profit
  • Demand:
    • Clients $100M+ up by 3 ; $50M+ up by 3 ; $10M+ up by 18 & $1M+ up by 42 YoY
    • Order book TCV at $8.3 Bn; North America TCV at $4.6 Bn; BFSI TCV at $2.7 Bn, Consumer Business TCV at $1.1 Bn
  • People:
    • Closing headcount: 606,998
    • LTM attrition at 12.1% in IT Services

Growth Summary (INR)

Revenue

593,810

596,920

605,830

612,370

626,130

` Million

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Operating Income

137,550

144,830

151,550

159,180

154,420

` Million

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Net Income

110,740

113,420

117,350

124,340

120,400

` Million

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

*Q3FY24 excludes settlement of legal claim

Y-o-Y Growth

Y-o-Y Growth CC

12.6%

7.0%

7.9%

5.4%

4.0%

3.5%

2.8%

1.7%

4.4%

2.2%

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Operating margin (%)

24.3%

25.0%

26.0%

24.7%

23.2%

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Net margin (%)

19.0%

19.4%

20.3%

19.2%

18.6%

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Growth Summary (USD)

Revenue

7,226

7,210

7,281

7,363

7,505

Million

$

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Operating Income

1,674

1,749

1,821

1,914

1,851

$ Million

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Net Income

1,347

1,370

1,410

1,496

1,442

Million

$

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

* Q3FY24 excludes settlement of legal claim

Y-o-Y Growth

Y-o-Y Growth CC

7.0%

4.8%

4.4%

6.6%

2.9%

2.3%

2.8%

1.7%

2.2%

3.9%

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Operating margin (%)

25.0%

26.0%

24.3%

24.7%

23.2%

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Net margin (%)

19.0%

19.4%

20.3%

19.2%

18.6%

Q1 FY24

Q2 FY24

Q3 FY24

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Operational Parameters

Growth by Market

Geography (%)

Q1 FY24

Q1 FY25

Americas

North America

52.0

49.5

Latin America

2.0

1.9

Europe

UK

16.4

16.9

Continental Europe

14.9

14.4

Asia Pacific

7.8

7.8

India

4.9

7.5

MEA

2.0

2.0

Total

100.0

100.0

Y-o-Y

  1. Growth
    • 1.1
      6.3
      6.0
      0.9

7.6 61.8 8.5

4.4

Growth by Domain

Vertical (%)

Q1 FY24

Q1 FY25

Y-o-Y

CC Growth

BFSI

32.5

30.9

- 0.9

Consumer Business

16.1

15.4

- 0.3

Life Sciences & Healthcare

11.0

11.0

4.0

Manufacturing

8.4

8.8

9.4

Technology & Services

8.7

8.1

- 3.9

Communication & Media

7.0

6.2

- 7.4

Energy, Resources and Utilities

5.5

5.6

5.7

Regional Markets & Others

10.8

14.0

37.7

Total

100.0

100.0

4.4

Client Parameters

Clients

Contribution

Q1 FY24

Q1 FY25

US$ 1m+ Clients

1268

1310

US$ 5m+ Clients

677

697

US$ 10m+

Clients

468

486

US$ 20m+

Clients

296

300

US$ 50m+

Clients

137

140

US$ 100m+ Clients

60

63

*Last Twelve Months' services revenues

Human Resources

