TCS Financial Results
Quarter I Ended FY 2024-25
Jul 11, 2024
Q1 FY25 Performance Highlights
- Revenue:
- INR Revenue of ₹ 626,130 Mn, up 5.4% YoY
- USD Revenue of $ 7,505 Mn, up 3.9% YoY
- Constant currency revenue up 4.4% YoY
- Profit:
- Operating Margin at 24.7%
- Net Margin at 19.2%
- Cash flow from operations at 92.8% of net profit
- Demand:
- Clients $100M+ up by 3 ; $50M+ up by 3 ; $10M+ up by 18 & $1M+ up by 42 YoY
- Order book TCV at $8.3 Bn; North America TCV at $4.6 Bn; BFSI TCV at $2.7 Bn, Consumer Business TCV at $1.1 Bn
- People:
- Closing headcount: 606,998
- LTM attrition at 12.1% in IT Services
Growth Summary (INR)
Revenue
593,810
596,920
605,830
612,370
626,130
` Million
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Operating Income
137,550
144,830
151,550
159,180
154,420
` Million
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Net Income
110,740
113,420
117,350
124,340
120,400
` Million
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
*Q3FY24 excludes settlement of legal claim
Y-o-Y Growth
Y-o-Y Growth CC
12.6%
7.0%
7.9%
5.4%
4.0%
3.5%
2.8%
1.7%
4.4%
2.2%
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Operating margin (%)
24.3%
25.0%
26.0%
24.7%
23.2%
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Net margin (%)
19.0%
19.4%
20.3%
19.2%
18.6%
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Growth Summary (USD)
Revenue
7,226
7,210
7,281
7,363
7,505
Million
$
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Operating Income
1,674
1,749
1,821
1,914
1,851
$ Million
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Net Income
1,347
1,370
1,410
1,496
1,442
Million
$
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
* Q3FY24 excludes settlement of legal claim
Y-o-Y Growth
Y-o-Y Growth CC
7.0%
4.8%
4.4%
6.6%
2.9%
2.3%
2.8%
1.7%
2.2%
3.9%
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Operating margin (%)
25.0%
26.0%
24.3%
24.7%
23.2%
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Net margin (%)
19.0%
19.4%
20.3%
19.2%
18.6%
Q1 FY24
Q2 FY24
Q3 FY24
Q4 FY24
Q1 FY25
Operational Parameters
Growth by Market
Geography (%)
Q1 FY24
Q1 FY25
Americas
North America
52.0
49.5
Latin America
2.0
1.9
Europe
UK
16.4
16.9
Continental Europe
14.9
14.4
Asia Pacific
7.8
7.8
India
4.9
7.5
MEA
2.0
2.0
Total
100.0
100.0
Y-o-Y
- Growth
-
1.1
6.3
6.0
0.9
- 1.1
7.6 61.8 8.5
4.4
Growth by Domain
Vertical (%)
Q1 FY24
Q1 FY25
Y-o-Y
CC Growth
BFSI
32.5
30.9
- 0.9
Consumer Business
16.1
15.4
- 0.3
Life Sciences & Healthcare
11.0
11.0
4.0
Manufacturing
8.4
8.8
9.4
Technology & Services
8.7
8.1
- 3.9
Communication & Media
7.0
6.2
- 7.4
Energy, Resources and Utilities
5.5
5.6
5.7
Regional Markets & Others
10.8
14.0
37.7
Total
100.0
100.0
4.4
Client Parameters
Clients
Contribution
Q1 FY24
Q1 FY25
US$ 1m+ Clients
1268
1310
US$ 5m+ Clients
677
697
US$ 10m+
Clients
468
486
US$ 20m+
Clients
296
300
US$ 50m+
Clients
137
140
US$ 100m+ Clients
60
63
*Last Twelve Months' services revenues
Human Resources
