, our flagship product for financial services, had 5 wins and 12 go-lives during the quarter. Core change drivers for our product continue to be business agility, cloud- readiness, enablement of easy integration to ecosystem and partner solutions, and enhanced client experience. Specific to the Securities industry, 'T+1' and shortening of settlement cycles in general is a big growth driver for us. Custodians are also looking to see how to improve accuracy in the capture of corporate announcements and bring overall efficiency in the value chain. Globally, we see increased levels of regulatory compliance requirements, and these are moving more and more real time in nature. This is another driver for the transformation of core technology. A leading Japanese bank offering custody and securities lending services through its fully owned subsidiaries in the U.S., U.K. and Luxembourg has selected TCS BaNCS for Custody to integrate its global operations onto a single custody platform and will be implemented in a SaaS model. TCS BaNCS insurance platform continues to see strong growth in Q1 with 1 win and 6 go-lives during the quarter.

o A leading Pan-India private insurer, has gone live with over 100 products across 8 business lines, spanning the entire business scope - from underwriting to policy servicing, claims processing and reinsurance. This represents the largest coverage of products and lines of business live on the latest version of TCS BaNCS for a general insurance company in India, positioning us very strongly in the growing market. Additionally, a digital portal for agents and intermediaries has been rolled out to 5,000+ agents to expand market reach and scale up business volumes. TCS BaNCS for Intelligent Experience, our state-of-the-art framework for enabling next generation Customer experience, went live at a number of customers this quarter, strengthening what we can offer leveraging Digital, Data and AI. | 3

, our AI-powered universal commerce suite, had 2 go lives during the quarter We have launched GenAI based intelligent buying guide enhancements, which is a conversational commerce system that helps agents and customers in better product discovery, personalized recommendations on products, services and offers, and flexibility to tailor the end user experience. TCS iON, our platform for digital assessment, exam administration, and learning, had 25 new wins and 70+ platform capabilities went live.

and had 32 deal wins in Q1. Client Metrics Let me now go over our . The steady increase in the number of clients in every revenue bucket is the ultimate validation of our customer-centric strategy. In Q1, we added 3 more clients year-on-year in the $100 million+ band, bringing the total to 63.

And 42 more clients in the $1 million+ band, bringing the total to 1,310. With that, I'd like to hand it over to Milind. Milind Lakkad: Thank you, Samir. The workforce at the end of the first quarter was 606,998. The addition during the quarter was 5,452. We will continue to recalibrate our hiring for the year based on the demand outlook. We are focused on re-skilling and organically developing the required competencies amongst our talent base. Employees logged 11 million learning hours during this quarter and acquired 1.2 million competencies. We have one of the most comprehensive talent development programs in the world, helping us stay ahead of the curve and continue to innovate and adapt to keep pace with the evolving business needs. | 4

Tata Consultancy Services Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024, 19:00 hrs IST This program has earned us the respect and admiration of our customers and employees alike. Our workforce continues to be very diverse with 151 nationalities and with women making up 35.5% of our base. Towards driving a more performance-focused work culture, we rolled out double-digit wage hikes for high performers and an average 4.5% to 7% wage hike for the rest of the employees, with effect from 1st of April. All our efforts in rewarding the best talent in the industry are reflected in our retention rates, which are one of the best amongst industry peers. Our LTM retention in IT services was at 12.1% at the end of Q1, down 40 basis points sequentially and in our comfort range of 11% to 13%. I will now request Krithi to speak on the various demand drivers seen this quarter. K Krithivasan: Thank you, Milind. I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets, led by cost optimization and business transformation. Cost optimization remains the top customer priority, including vendor consolidation and operating model transformation. Enterprises are increasingly relying on technology to help improve their competitive advantage, transforming the way they operate. Client spending under the business transformation initiatives included supply chain modernization, sustainability, enhanced customer and employee experience, technology modernization, cloud, data and analytics and AI/GenAI initiatives. We are investing in our workforce at scale, deepening our ecosystem partnerships and strengthening our IT teams. TCS, with its full services capability and industry-specific contextual knowledge, has always remained relevant to clients. Our strategy has resonated with clients continuing to entrust us with large and strategic deals. TCV in Q1 was at $8.3 billion. The BFSI TCV was at $2.7 billion, while the TCV for our Consumer Business Group was at $1.1 billion. The TCV of deals signed in North America stood at $4.6 billion. Having said that, during Q1, we continued to see the dichotomy that we have witnessed over the past six quarters. | 5

Y-o-Y basis, it For the BFSI industry, the wave of the net interest income that was strong in 2023 has been waning down in 2024. Clients are now balancing their transformation priorities to ensure business resilience and innovation to improve cost to income ratio. In the near term, we will see tech spend on enabling new partnership and ecosystem models, stronger security practices to tackle cybercrime, data governance and democratization to address risks and regulatory scrutiny, and fully integrated digital operating models. Longer term, BFSI clients are expected to increase their spending towards developing integrated models using Cloud and AI, mitigating risk of legacy systems and those aimed at boosting customer experience. ING Belgium partnered with TCS to modernize its legacy applications for business lending, bonus and warrants management application and branch banking operations. With our contextual knowledge of the bank's IT ecosystem, we collaborated in their simplification journey, providing ING with modernized microservices-based,cloud-hosted applications. The modernization initiative will provide simplified operations, seamless customer experience, optimized and modern front end, simplified technology landscape, higher productivity, and lower cost of operations for ING. This success story is a good example of the end-to-end large- scale IT modernization work we are doing for our clients. Consumer Business Group saw sequential growth for the second quarter, led by demand for cost optimization, improving end-customer experiences and Enterprise Applications Modernizations and Transformations. On a Y-o-Y basis, it declined 0.3%. | 6

Tata Consultancy Services Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024, 19:00 hrs IST Optimizing IT costs and realizing efficiencies is a big priority for Consumer Businesses. To that end, we see good demand for Operating Model Transformation and Vendor Consolidation as key themes. AO World , the UK's most trusted electricals retailer engaged TCS to transform the systems that underpin its Finance and Operations functions to respond to constantly changing business dynamics and customer expectation and maintain the competitive advantage in the industry. TCS led this transformation through the design, solution blueprinting and implementation of the cloud-based platform. Through this initiative, the customer could streamline its business processes, automate numerous workflows and approval processes, create robust and resilient integrated systems, and bring transparency in financial reconciliation. bpost, also known as the Belgian Post Group , a leading European postal services company, partnered with TCS to digitally transform the retail front-office. TCS developed a modern, scalable, and portable POS solution using open-source technologies and cloud-native architecture, reimagining both the customer journey and employee experience, and redefining the front-office environment. The new solution has improved customer and employee experience by reducing wait-times and enabling many self-service options for customers.

The pharmaceutical companies continue to invest heavily in R&D, supply chain transformation, smart manufacturing, clinical unified platform, cognitive-based case intake automation, and customer experience transformation for patients, health care personnel, and others as part of business transformation. In the healthcare customers, we see vertical integration, significant increase in home care and virtual care, and adoption of value-based care at scale. All these initiatives are leading to increased IT services spend for us. Energy Resources and Utilities also grew 5.7%.

ERU companies are investing in transforming business and asset portfolios towards a more sustainable future, including renewables generation capacity, transmission and distribution to bring the energy to where it's needed, energy storage, and new ways of running the grid like Distributed Energy Resource Management and Virtual Power Plants. TCS is engaged in pioneering work in such initiatives for its clients. CMI continued to face business challenges and declined 7.4%.

o Given the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, clients are focused on realizing the benefits from the investments in 5G made during the pandemic period before investing in any large-scale programs. As these challenges abate, we expect spending on tech stack modernization to grow as telcos leverage automation, network intelligence, and virtualization to align with shifting industry trends. Investments will be oriented towards enhancing business and operational performance by leveraging real-time intelligence, scalable and modular networks, and partner ecosystems. Current spend in this sector is led by initiatives in cost optimization, vendor consolidation, and integrated operations. Technology and Services returned to sequential growth after 5 quarters. On a Y-o-Y basis, it declined 3.9%. Customers in this vertical remain cautious about new spending until business growth momentum picks up. However, we | 8

Tata Consultancy Services Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024, 19:00 hrs IST are very excited about a marquee deal we secured with a leading tech company, where we will showcase the depth and breadth of all our service offerings. We expanded our two- decade long partnership with Xerox to develop a new agile, cloud-first operating model in an end-to-end transformation program designed to fast track the evolution of the company into a simplified, services-led,software-enabled organization. We will consolidate Xerox's technology services to improve business outcomes, migrate complex legacy data centers to a public cloud, deploy a cloud-based Digital ERP platform to transform business processes and incorporate GenAI into operations to help drive sustainable growth. We will be leveraging the deep capabilities of our service practices such as AI.Cloud, Enterprise Solutions (including Crystallus TM ) and Cognitive Business Operations (including Cognix TM ). We will also build an AI-first enterprise platform for Xerox. Coming to our Service Practices, AI. Cloud, Cyber-Security and Enterprise Solutions led the growth this quarter. We launched new labs, Centers of Excellence and Delivery Centers focused on AI, IoT (Internet of Things) and Digital Engineering. We have also further expanded our partnership and alliances ecosystem by onboarding new partners in the areas of ER&D (utilities, Process industry and Consumer Products industry segments), Cyber Security (cloud workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services), Gen AI, e-commerce platforms, business consulting for Public Sector and Enterprise Integration Services. We continue to see global recognition across our service offerings. AI.Cloud: Organizations are seeing Cloud, Data and GenAI adoption as essential for delivering superior customer experience, remaining cost competitive as well as be able to roll out differentiated products and services rapidly. There is a renewed focus on data strategy, data governance and use of analytics driven by the desire to leverage AI and GenAI.

Gen AI continues to hold major mindshare, and this is increasing by the day with newer models and techniques coming to the market almost on a daily / weekly basis. Customers are looking at scaling out the POCs and pilots by implementing necessary guardrails. Mature customers with a solid cloud and data foundation that were able to experiment with multiple GenAI use cases are now looking to reimagine parts of their value chain to make them AI- native. This AI first business strategy is increasingly seen as the eventual long-term aspirational goal. While the interest is strong, organizations are | 9