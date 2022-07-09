Tata Consultancy Services : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
TCS/SE/68/2022-23
July 9, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla
P. J. Towers,
Complex, Bandra (East)
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001
Symbol - TCS
Scrip Code No. 532540
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Audio recording of Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Please find below the link to the audio recording of the Earnings Conference Call on the Audited Standalone and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, held on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Results were approved by the Board at its Meeting held on July 8, 2022.
Link:https://www.tcs.com/content/dam/tcs/investor-relations/financial-statements/2022- 23/q1/Management%20Commentary/q1-fy23-earnings-call-audio.mp3
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde
Company Secretary
TATA Consultancy Services Limited
9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021
Tel. 91 22 6778 9595 Fax 91 22 6778 9660 e-mailcorporate.office@tcs.comwebsite www.tcs.com
Registered Office 9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.
Corporate identification No. (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781
