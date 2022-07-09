Tata Consultancy Services : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

TCS/SE/68/2022-23 July 9, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla P. J. Towers, Complex, Bandra (East) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400001 Symbol - TCS Scrip Code No. 532540 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Audio recording of Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Please find below the link to the audio recording of the Earnings Conference Call on the Audited Standalone and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, held on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Results were approved by the Board at its Meeting held on July 8, 2022.

Link:https://www.tcs.com/content/dam/tcs/investor-relations/financial-statements/2022- 23/q1/Management%20Commentary/q1-fy23-earnings-call-audio.mp3

