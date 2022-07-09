Log in
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-08 am EDT
3265.45 INR   -0.68%
07:34aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/08TRANSCRIPT : Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 08, 2022
CI
07/08TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS' Q1 Performance Reflects Continued Growth Momentum
PU
Tata Consultancy Services : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/09/2022 | 07:34am EDT
TCS/SE/68/2022-23

July 9, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla

P. J. Towers,

Complex, Bandra (East)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

Symbol - TCS

Scrip Code No. 532540

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Audio recording of Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Please find below the link to the audio recording of the Earnings Conference Call on the Audited Standalone and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, held on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Results were approved by the Board at its Meeting held on July 8, 2022.

Link:https://www.tcs.com/content/dam/tcs/investor-relations/financial-statements/2022- 23/q1/Management%20Commentary/q1-fy23-earnings-call-audio.mp3

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Pradeep Manohar Gaitonde

Company Secretary

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021

Tel. 91 22 6778 9595 Fax 91 22 6778 9660 e-mailcorporate.office@tcs.comwebsite www.tcs.com

Registered Office 9th Floor Nirmal Building Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Corporate identification No. (CIN): L22210MH1995PLC084781

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 11:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
