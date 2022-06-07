Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/07 07:25:19 am EDT
3362.70 INR   -1.99%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Appoints Chen Kamer as Country Head for Israel
PU
India's TCS sees fall in staff attrition, robust demand for IT services -executive
RE
Indian shares settle higher on boost from Reliance, IT stocks
RE
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Appoints Chen Kamer as Country Head for Israel

06/07/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Tata Consultancy Services' New Leader to Manage Business and Operations in the Region

TEL AVIV, June 06, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the appointment of Chen Kamer as its new Country Head for Israel, with responsibility for managing business and operations in the region.

Kamer has about 20 years of experience in the tech industry, and has worked with global enterprises across the manufacturing, healthcare, public services, hi-tech, telecom, retail, and travel and transportation industries. During his more than 15-year career at TCS, he has held various leadership roles. Kamer spent the last eight years heading a strategic team at TCS' corporate office in New York, driving key transformation initiatives for large customers in North America and Latin America. In the past, he has served as Commander in the Israeli special forces unit, Shaldag, considered one of the most elite units of the Israel Defense Forces, for 4 years.

In his new role, Kamer will lead the company's efforts in helping customers drive innovation, reimagine customer experience, and accelerate transformation and growth.

"I am honored and excited to take up my new role and work alongside our talented workforce to help leading enterprises in Israel achieve their ambitions," said Chen Kamer, Country Head, TCS Israel. "As the Israeli tech market continues to boom, we see great potential for TCS to grow here as well.Our deep domain and contextual knowledge, technology expertise, vast global presence, and strong local roots, uniquely position us to drive our customers' digital transformations."

Present in Israel since 2005, TCS helps some of the largest organizations in the region define the blueprint for their business transformation and embrace new technologies to improve operational resilience, embrace new business models, and enhance customer experience. TCS' approximately 1,000 employees based in Petah Tikvah, Jerusalem, and India work with customers in the banking and financial services, travel and transport, public services, hi-tech, retail and manufacturing industries, bringing the latest innovations to enable them to stay ahead of the curve.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts: Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com

Phone: +1 416 456 7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 191 B 28 156 M 28 156 M
Net income 2023 436 B 5 609 M 5 609 M
Net cash 2023 436 B 5 610 M 5 610 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 12 554 B 161 B 161 B
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 592 195
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 3 430,95 INR
Average target price 3 932,68 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.22%161 347
ACCENTURE PLC-26.49%193 016
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%91 700
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.95%82 468
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 125
FORTINET, INC.-17.37%47 672