Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Appoints Chen Kamer as Country Head for Israel

Tata Consultancy Services' New Leader to Manage Business and Operations in the Region

TEL AVIV, June 06, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the appointment of Chen Kamer as its new Country Head for Israel, with responsibility for managing business and operations in the region.

Kamer has about 20 years of experience in the tech industry, and has worked with global enterprises across the manufacturing, healthcare, public services, hi-tech, telecom, retail, and travel and transportation industries. During his more than 15-year career at TCS, he has held various leadership roles. Kamer spent the last eight years heading a strategic team at TCS' corporate office in New York, driving key transformation initiatives for large customers in North America and Latin America. In the past, he has served as Commander in the Israeli special forces unit, Shaldag, considered one of the most elite units of the Israel Defense Forces, for 4 years.

In his new role, Kamer will lead the company's efforts in helping customers drive innovation, reimagine customer experience, and accelerate transformation and growth.

"I am honored and excited to take up my new role and work alongside our talented workforce to help leading enterprises in Israel achieve their ambitions," said Chen Kamer, Country Head, TCS Israel. "As the Israeli tech market continues to boom, we see great potential for TCS to grow here as well.Our deep domain and contextual knowledge, technology expertise, vast global presence, and strong local roots, uniquely position us to drive our customers' digital transformations."

Present in Israel since 2005, TCS helps some of the largest organizations in the region define the blueprint for their business transformation and embrace new technologies to improve operational resilience, embrace new business models, and enhance customer experience. TCS' approximately 1,000 employees based in Petah Tikvah, Jerusalem, and India work with customers in the banking and financial services, travel and transport, public services, hi-tech, retail and manufacturing industries, bringing the latest innovations to enable them to stay ahead of the curve.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.