    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/08 07:16:35 am EDT
3685.65 INR   +0.04%
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Celebrates 5-year Partnership with The Canberra Times Marathon Festival with Run for Reconciliation

04/10/2022 | 02:59am EDT
Tata Consultancy Services will Draw on its Long-Standing Partnership with the Indigenous Marathon Foundation to Celebrate Indigenous Resilience and Achievement

SYDNEY, April 10, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), is proud to be the Presenting and Official App Partner for The Canberra Times Marathon Festival for the fifth year in a row. To mark this occasion, TCS will draw on its long-standing partnership with the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF) to introduce the Run for Reconciliation this year.

This initiative enables TCS participants to show their respect and commitment to recognising and celebrating Indigenous communities and support Indigenous runners to participate in running events including The Canberra Times Marathon Festival, The Sun-Herald City2Surf, or TCS New York Marathon. Through the Run for Reconciliation, TCS has been able to support 75 IMF runners to participate in the Canberra Times Marathon Festival and TCS NYC marathon scheduled for later in the year.

As the Presenting and Official App Partner, TCS has also developed the official app for event participants and supporters, allowing runners to map the course and track their performance with real-time data. The app helps to raise attendees' awareness of local Indigenous history by detailing 14 places of historical significance for the Ngunawal people across the event's 42km course. This feature lets runners and spectators see the historical sites of significance on the interactive map and in pop-up windows as they pass or arrive at the locations.

Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS ANZ, said, "As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting a culture of health and running across Australia, we are proud to celebrate our long-standing partnerships with The Canberra Times Marathon Festival and IMF. TCS is building innovative and impactful technology to help support local communities and establish a strong Connection to Country."

Rob de Castella, Australian Olympian and Founder of IMF, said, "We greatly value our long-standing association with TCS. They have continued to showcase their deep commitment to supporting Indigenous communities to participate in the simple yet powerful thing we call running. We are proud to be associated with organisations who strive to make a real difference."

By joining the Run for Reconciliation initiative, participants could also attend a pre-race training session with IMF runners, led by Rob de Castella.

The Canberra Times Marathon Festival will take place on Sunday 10 April 2022. For more information, download the official CTMF app powered by TCS here:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ctmf-2022/id1348297588

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tcs.arf

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS media contacts: Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com

Phone: +1 647 790 7602

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 06:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
