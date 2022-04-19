Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/19 03:31:49 am EDT
3514.05 INR   -0.40%
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Expands Partnership with The Sun-Herald City2Surf

04/19/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tata Consultancy Services to Enhance the Race App with Features that Further Improve the Experience for Runners and Spectators

SYDNEY | MUMBAI, April 19, 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced it has expanded its partnership with The IRONMAN Group Oceania in a multi-year deal, for Sun-Herald City2Surf, the world's largest fun run.

TCS will continue to power the official event app, enhancing the fun run experience with live results tracking and leader board data. It will also include custom City2Surf selfie frames and a personalised race-ready checklist.

A new feature on the app will highlight Indigenous points of significance along or near to the course. By marking places of Indigenous historical significance, TCS hopes participants 'Running on Country' will experience a connection with the land and will find the sites of interest.

Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS ANZ, said, "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with The Sun-Herald City2Surf, the largest fun run in the world. We sponsor running events across Australia and globally because we want to inspire local communities to live healthy and active lifestyles. This year, as part of our ongoing commitment to recognising and celebrating Indigenous culture, we have a new feature in the app to raise awareness of local Indigenous history, drive 'Connection to Country' amongst runners and all Australians, and remind us that this land we tread is steeped in rich Indigenous history and culture."

Geoff Meyer, Managing Director, The IRONMAN Group Oceania, said, "We are delighted TCS has chosen to expand their partnership as a Major Partner of The Sun-Herald City2Surf. Technology already has a central role to play in physical activity and partners like TCS are crucial in making our vision of inspiring activity a reality. We look forward to continuing to work with the TCS to enhance the City2Surf runners experience with technology."

Taking place on 14 August 2022 and attracting an anticipated crowd of 80,000 plus runners, the City2Surf will be the held in-person for the first time since 2019.

These running sponsorships are part of TCS' commitment to promoting wellbeing and fitness among Australians. TCS also sponsors The Canberra Times Marathon Festival and is the title sponsor for several global running events, including the TCS NYC and TCS London marathons.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

TCS media contacts: Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada

Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com

Phone: +1 647 790 7602

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 67789098

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com

Phone: +00971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com

Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 917 981 7651

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 914 B 25 093 M 25 093 M
Net income 2022 386 B 5 062 M 5 062 M
Net cash 2022 318 B 4 169 M 4 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,9x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 12 909 B 169 B 169 B
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 592 195
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 3 528,05 INR
Average target price 4 038,44 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Gopinathan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Samir Seksaria Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.63%169 264
ACCENTURE PLC-24.35%198 634
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 466
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%95 434
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.11%89 143
SNOWFLAKE INC.-43.21%60 526